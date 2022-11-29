ATS to Acquire Production Process Optimization and Digitalization Solutions Provider IPCOS

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IPCOS Group nv ("IPCOS"), a Belgium-based provider of process optimization and digitalization solutions with six locations across Europe, the US, and India. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

IPCOS will join ATS' Process Automation Solutions ("PA") business, a leading provider of complete automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. With a strong focus on process optimization, IPCOS will accelerate PA's strategy to drive productivity improvement through digital solutions. In synergy with the existing PA portfolio, it furthers PA's value proposition of creating solutions for customers through automation integration, data analytics, and process optimization.

"IPCOS broadens our process optimization and digitalization capabilities in our key focus sectors," said Dr. Christian Debus, President of PA. "Its strong domain knowledge, which has been incorporated into their digital solutions, can be offered to our existing customers as a value add to our leading digitalization platform. Additionally, IPCOS will significantly accelerate PA's growth trajectory, and further strenghten our unique value proposition. We are looking forward to welcoming the IPCOS team to PA."

"Being part of PA will accelerate IPCOS' strategy to grow in the area of digital services and in new customer segments by leveraging PA's extensive technological expertise, global footprint, and customer access," said Filip Stroobant, CEO of IPCOS.

IPCOS was founded in 1995, and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. IPCOS is a Digital Solutions and Services provider, focused on maximizing plant efficiency, increasing business productivity, and enhancing environmental sustainability, through the smart application of latest Industry 4.0 technologies. IPCOS serves a wide range of international process and allied industries with six locations across the US, Europe and India. Visit the company's website at https://ipcos.com/ for more details.

Process Automation Solutions GmbH is one of the leading, manufacturer-independent suppliers of complete automation solutions for the process, manufacturing, and automotive industries. As a strong partner, PA's 1,400 automation experts in Europe, America and Asia support their customers during all phases of automation from planning to implementation and commissioning – and if desired, throughout the entire lifecycle of the plant through aftersales service. Visit PA's website at www.pa-ats.com .

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

