ATS Announces Election of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated June 15, 2021, were elected as directors of ATS. The vote was conducted electronically at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders, which took place on August 12, 2020 ("Annual Meeting"). The voting results based on votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dave W. Cummings 77,602,448 98.12% 1,483,808 1.88% Joanne S. Ferstman 70,358,375 88.96% 8,727,881 11.04% Andrew P. Hider 79,052,442 99.96% 33,814 0.04% Kirsten Lange 77,602,021 98.12% 1,484,235 1.88% Michael E. Martino 73,449,848 92.87% 5,636,408 7.13% David L. McAusland 75,295,262 95.21% 3,790,994 4.79% Philip B. Whitehead 76,268,022 96.44% 2,818,234 3.56%

The total percentage of ATS common shares represented at the Annual Meeting was 86.24%. Final results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

