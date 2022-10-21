U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

ATS to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call Wednesday November 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") will report its financial results for the second quarter ended October 2, 2022 before the TSX opens on November 9, 2022.

ATS logo for all news releases starting in 2022 (CNW Group/ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.)
ATS logo for all news releases starting in 2022 (CNW Group/ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.)

At 8:30 a.m. eastern November 9, 2022, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts. The listen-only webcast will be available live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (416) 764-8688 five minutes prior.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available until midnight November 16, 2022 by dialing (416) 764-8677 and entering passcode 906061 followed by the number sign.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.

SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c9845.html

