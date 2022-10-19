U.S. markets closed

ATS to Participate in the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference

·1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference in Toronto on November 15, 2022.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.)

ATS is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. (ET). Management will also host institutional investor meetings, which can be arranged through dgalison@atsautomation.com or your Scotiabank representative.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

