ATS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended October 2, 2022.

Second quarter highlights:

Revenues increased 12.8% year over year to $588.9 million.

Net Income was $29.5 million compared to $29.6 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share were 32 cents, no change year over year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share1 were 50 cents, compared to 53 cents a year ago.

Order Bookings1 were $804 million, 57.6% higher compared to $510 million a year ago.

Order Backlog1 increased 38.5% to $1,793 million at October 2, 2022 compared to $1,295 million a year ago.

Subsequent to the second quarter, the Company amended its $750 million senior secured credit facility to extend the agreement to November 4, 2026 and to add a fully drawn $300 million non-amortizing secured term credit facility maturing November 4, 2024.

"Second quarter performance reflected the benefits of our diversified presence in strategic markets where ATS achieved record Order Bookings and Order Backlog, along with solid revenues and earnings from operations in a challenging economic environment," said Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer. "We also continued to integrate new operations according to plan and utilized our ATS Business Model to address the current realities affecting global supply chains. We remain confident in our ability to drive profitable growth and deliver on our commitments."

Year-to-date highlights:

Revenues increased 16.2% year over year to $1,199.5 million.

Net Income increased 18.4% year over year to $68.9 million.

Basic earnings per share increased 19.0% year over year to 75 cents.

Adjusted basic earnings per share1 increased 12.9% year over year to $1.14.

Order Bookings1 were $1,539 million, compared to $1,146 million a year ago.

Mr. Hider added: "Across life sciences, and in electric vehicle battery assembly, as well as food, beverage and sophisticated forms of clean energy production, our key technologies and integrated solutions including after- market services continue to open doors with new and existing customers. Our record $1.8 billion of Order Backlog positions us well for the future, and we will continue to drive forward in a disciplined manner using our ABM."

1 Non-IFRS measure: see "Notice to Reader: Non-IFRS Measures and Additional IFRS Measures".



Financial results

(In millions of dollars, except per share and margin data)

Three Months Ended

October 2, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 26, 2021 Variance Six Months Ended

October 2, 2022 Six Months Ended

September 26, 2021 Variance Revenues $ 588.9 $ 522.1 12.8 % $ 1,199.5 $ 1,032.7 16.2 % Net income $ 29.5 $ 29.6 (0.3) % $ 68.9 $ 58.2 18.4 % Adjusted earnings from operations1 $ 75.1 $ 70.7 6.2 % $ 162.6 $ 136.1 19.5 % Adjusted earnings from operations margin1 12.8 % 13.5 % (79)bps 13.6 % 13.2 % 38bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 88.8 $ 83.3 6.6 % $ 189.6 $ 161.2 17.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin1 15.1 % 16.0 % (88)bps 15.8 % 15.6 % 20bps Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 — % $ 0.75 $ 0.63 19.0 % Adjusted basic earnings per share1 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 (5.7) % $ 1.14 $ 1.01 12.9 % Order Bookings1 $ 804.0 $ 510.0 57.6 % $ 1,539.0 $ 1,146.0 34.3 % As At





October 2 2022 September 26 2021 Variance Order Backlog1





$ 1,793 $ 1,295 38.5 %

1 Non-IFRS Financial Measure - See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."



Second quarter summary

Fiscal 2023 second quarter revenues were 12.8% or $66.8 million higher than in the corresponding period a year ago despite foreign exchange translation which negatively impacted revenues earned organically by $21.5 million or 4.1%, primarily reflecting the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the Euro. Growth reflected $68.6 million of revenues earned by acquired companies ("acquired companies" refers to companies that were not part of the consolidated group in the comparable prior year periods), most notably $58.6 million from SP which was acquired in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and year-over-year organic revenue growth (growth excluding contributions from acquired companies and foreign exchange translation), of $19.7 million, or 3.8%. Revenues generated from construction contracts increased 10.9% or $35.7 million due to a combination of revenues earned by acquired companies of $15.5 million, primarily SP and NCC, and organic revenue growth. Revenues from services increased 3.1% or $3.5 million primarily due to revenues earned by acquired companies. Revenues from the sale of goods increased 33.5% or $27.6 million due to revenues earned by acquired companies, primarily SP, which generates a higher percentage of its revenues from product sales.

By market, revenues generated in life sciences increased $24.6 million or 9.5% year over year. This was the result of revenues earned by acquisitions totalling $61.9 million, primarily SP, partially offset by reductions due to project timing and $11.0 million of foreign exchange translation impact. Revenues generated in food & beverage decreased $24.2 million or 24.4% due to supply chain delays impacting the timing of project performance, coupled with $8.8 million of foreign exchange translation impact. Revenues in transportation increased $51.6 million or 74.8% on higher Order Backlog entering the second quarter of fiscal 2023, driven partially by a previously announced U.S. $70 million EV booking. Revenues generated in consumer products increased $12.7 million or 19.7% on higher Order Backlog entering the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues in energy increased $2.1 million or 7.1% due to higher Order Backlog entering the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Revenues for the six months ended October 2, 2022 were 16.2% or $166.8 million higher than in the corresponding period a year ago and included $155.9 million of revenues earned by acquired companies, most notably $118.0 million from SP. Organic revenue growth, excluding contributions from acquired companies and the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, was $47.4 million or 4.6% higher than the corresponding period in the prior year. Organic revenue growth was primarily related to activity in transportation, driven by work in EV, as well as increases in consumer products. Foreign exchange translation negatively impacted revenues by $36.5 million

or 3.5%, primarily reflecting the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the Euro. Revenues generated from construction contracts increased 10.1% or $67.8 million due to revenues earned by acquired companies totalling $36.4 million (primarily $18.9 million from SP), combined with organic revenue growth. Revenues from services increased 8.0% or $17.1 million due to a combination of revenues earned by acquired companies of

$22.8 million and organic revenue growth, partially offset by foreign exchange impact of $14.0 million. Revenues from the sale of goods increased 54.8% or $81.9 million due to $96.8 million of product and spare parts sales earned by acquired companies, primarily SP, which generate a higher percentage of its revenues from product sales, partially offset by supply chain delays impacting the timing of project performance and foreign exchange translation impact of $7.2 million.

By market, fiscal 2023 year-to-date revenues from life sciences increased $91.0 million or 18.6% due to contributions from acquired companies of $138.8 million, partially offset by lower Order Bookings and foreign exchange translation of $17.4 million. Revenues generated in food & beverage decreased $29.4 million or 13.8% due to a combination of supply chain delays impacting the timing of project performance and foreign exchange translation impact of $17.4 million. Revenues in transportation increased $73.4 million or 50.9% due to higher Order Backlog entering the year, revenues earned on a previously announced large EV booking and the timing of project performance. Revenues generated in consumer products increased $26.9 million or 21.3% on contributions from acquired companies of $8.4 million and higher Order Backlog entering the fiscal year. Revenues in energy increased $4.9 million or 8.3% due to higher Order Backlog entering the year and the timing of project performance.

Net Income. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $29.5 million (32 cents per share basic and diluted), compared to $29.6 million (32 cents per share basic and diluted) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The increased revenues and decreased stock-based compensation were offset by lower gross margins and increased SG&A costs. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 50 cents compared to 53 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures").

Net income for the six months ended October 2, 2022 was $68.9 million (75 cents per share basic and diluted), a

$10.7 million (or 18.4%) increase compared to $58.2 million (63 cents per share basic and diluted) for the corresponding period a year ago. The increase was primarily the result of higher revenues and decreased stock- based compensation expense, partially offset by increases in SG&A and finance costs. Adjusted basic earnings per share were $1.14 in the six months ended October 2, 2022 compared to $1.01 in the corresponding period a year ago (see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures").

Depreciation and amortization expense was $30.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $27.8 million a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the addition of identifiable intangible assets recorded on the acquisition of SP.

EBITDA was $83.1 million (14.1% EBITDA margin) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $71.5 million (13.7% EBITDA margin) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 included $1.3 million of restructuring charges, $0.5 million of incremental costs related to the Company's acquisition activity, and $3.9 million of acquisition-related inventory fair value charges. EBITDA for the corresponding period in the prior year included $2.1 million of incremental costs related to the Company's acquisition activity, and $9.7 million of acquisition-related inventory fair value changes. Excluding these costs, adjusted EBITDA was $88.8 million (15.1% adjusted EBITDA margin), compared to $83.3 million (16.0% adjusted EBITDA margin) a year ago. Lower adjusted EBITDA margin reflected decreased stock-based compensation costs and increased revenues coupled with lower gross margins due to a combination of issues in supply chain lead time, cost increases and a change in project mix. EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

Depreciation and amortization expense was $63.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared to $53.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, primarily due to the addition of identifiable intangible assets recorded on the acquisition of SP.

EBITDA was $178.3 million (14.9% EBITDA margin) in the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared to $141.6 million (13.7% EBITDA margin) in the corresponding period a year ago. EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2023 included $0.9 million of incremental costs related to the Company's acquisition activity, $1.3 million of restructuring charges and $9.1 million of acquisition-related inventory fair value charges, compared to the corresponding period in the prior year which included $4.2 million of incremental costs related to the Company's acquisition activity, and $15.4 million of acquisition-related inventory fair value charges. Excluding these costs, adjusted EBITDA was $189.6 million (15.8% adjusted EBITDA margin), compared to $161.2 million (15.6% adjusted EBITDA margin) a year ago. Higher adjusted EBITDA margin reflected increased revenues and decreased stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by lower gross margins due to a combination of issues in supply chain lead time, cost increases and a change in project mix.

Order Backlog Continuity

(In millions of dollars)

Three Months Three Months Ended Six Months Six Months Ended

Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Opening Order Backlog $ 1,555 $ 1,248 $ 1,438 $ 1,160 Revenues (589) (522) (1,200) (1,033) Order Bookings 804 510 1,539 1,146 Order Backlog adjustments1 23 59 16 22 Total $ 1,793 $ 1,295 $ 1,793 $ 1,295

1 Order Backlog adjustments include incremental Order Backlog of acquired companies ($nil for the six-months ended October 2, 2022, $13 million acquired with NCC Automated Systems, Inc. ("NCC") and $24 million acquired with BioDot, Inc. ("BioDot") in the six-months ended September 26, 2021), foreign exchange adjustments, scope changes and cancellations.



Order Bookings

Second quarter fiscal 2023 Order Bookings were $804 million. The 57.6% year-over-year increase reflected organic growth of 49.4% and 11.9% growth from acquired companies, partially offset by a 3.7% decrease due to foreign exchange rate translation of Order Bookings from foreign-based ATS subsidiaries, primarily reflecting the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the Euro. Order Bookings from acquired companies totalled $60.6 million, of which SP Industries, Inc. ("SP") contributed $44.1 million. By market, Order Bookings in life sciences increased compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to $46.2 million of Order Bookings generated by acquired companies, of which SP contributed $44.1 million. Order Bookings in food & beverage decreased due to the timing of projects. Order Bookings in transportation increased due to a U.S. $167 million Order Booking from an existing global automotive customer to move towards fully automated battery assembly systems for their North American manufacturing operations. This Order Booking is expected to be executed over the next 14 months and is in addition to the U.S. $70 million Order Booking from the same customer in the first quarter. Subsequent to the end of the second fiscal quarter, the Company announced it has received Order Bookings of U.S. $140 million for the continued capacity expansion of automated battery module and pack assembly systems in North America as part of the same enterprise program. Order Bookings in consumer products increased due to contributions from acquisitions of $3.7 million, primarily from NCC. Order Bookings in energy decreased due to timing of customer projects.

Trailing twelve month book-to-bill ratio at October 2, 2022 was 1.21:1. Book-to-bill ratio is a supplementary financial measure - see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

Backlog

At October 2, 2022, Order Backlog was $1,793 million, 38.5% higher than at September 26, 2021. Order Backlog growth was primarily driven by higher Order Bookings in fiscal 2023 within the transportation market, primarily from EV Order Bookings, and Order Backlog from acquired companies.

Outlook

By market, the life sciences funnel remains strong as a result of solid activity in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and radiopharmaceuticals. Management is seeing opportunities with both new and existing customers as a result of key technologies and integrated solutions offerings. Funnel activity in food & beverage remains strong as customers shift production to reduce dependency on gas-powered equipment in favour of electrification. In addition, the food & beverage funnel is benefiting from the Company's strong brand recognition within tomato processing. In transportation, the funnel largely includes strategic opportunities related to electric vehicles, as the global automotive industry continues to pivot production away from internal combustion engines and seeks suppliers like ATS that have proven EV battery assembly capabilities. Funnel activity in energy is stable and includes some longer-term opportunities. Funnel activity in consumer products remains stable as well. Overall, while some customers are exercising normal caution in their approach to investment and spending, management has not observed a change in customer behaviour across the business in this regard. Funnel growth in markets where environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements are an increasing focus for customers — including grid battery storage, EV and nuclear, as well as consumer goods packaging — provide ATS with opportunities to use its capabilities to respond to customer sustainability standards and goals. Customers seeking to de-risk or enhance the resiliency of their supply chains, address a shortage of skilled workers or combat high labour costs also provide future opportunities for ATS to pursue.

Order Backlog of $1,793 million is expected to help mitigate some of the impact of quarterly variability in Order Bookings on revenues in the short term. The Company's Order Backlog includes several large enterprise programs that have longer periods of performance and therefore longer revenue recognition cycles, including several in the early stages of execution. This has extended the average period over which the Company expects to convert its Order Backlog to revenues, providing the Company with longer visibility. As a result of this, the Company's Order Backlog conversion rate has decreased. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, management expects the conversion of Order Backlog to revenues to be in the 32% to 37% range. This estimate is calculated each quarter based on management's assessment of project schedules across all customer contracts, expectations for quick-turn product and services revenues, expected delivery timing of third-party equipment and operational capacity.

The timing of customer decisions on larger opportunities is expected to cause variability in Order Bookings from quarter to quarter. Revenue in a given period is dependent on a combination of the volume of outstanding projects the Company is contracted to, the size and duration of those projects, and the timing of project activities including design, assembly, testing, and installation. Given the specialized nature of the Company's offerings, the size and scope of projects vary based on customer needs. The Company seeks to achieve revenue growth organically and by identifying strategic acquisition opportunities that provide access to attractive end-markets and new products and technologies. The Company is working to grow its product portfolio and after-sales service revenues as a percentage of overall revenues over time, which is expected to provide some balance to the capital expenditure cycle of the Company's customers.

Management is pursuing several initiatives to grow its revenues and improve its profitability with the goal of expanding its adjusted earnings from operations margin to 15% over the long term. These initiatives include growing the Company's after-sales service business, improving global supply chain management, increasing the use of standardized platforms and technologies, growing revenues while leveraging the Company's cost structure, and pursuing continuous improvement in all business activities through the ABM. The Company continues to make progress in line with its plans to integrate acquired companies over the last year, and expects to realize cost and revenue synergies consistent with announced integration plans.

In the short term, the Company must continue to address disruptions to global supply chains, which are leading to longer lead times and cost increases on certain raw materials and components used by the Company. To date, the Company has mitigated many of these supply chain disruptions through the use of alternative supply sources and savings on materials not affected by cost increases. Further cost increases or prolonged disruptions could impact the timing and progress of the Company's margin expansion efforts and the timing of revenue recognition. Maintaining the margin target assumes that the Company will successfully implement its initiatives, and that such initiatives will result in improvements to its adjusted earnings from operations margin that offset the pressures

resulting from disruptions in the global supply chain (see "Forward-Looking Statements" for a description of the risks underlying the achievement of the margin target in future periods).

With the ongoing recessionary and energy risks in Europe, in addition to other macroeconomic concerns, the Company continues to monitor its exposure to European customers. The Company's European divisions have a strong global presence, healthy funnels, and diversified revenue streams, with current Order Backlog in Europe representing 27.3% of total Order Backlog. The Company regularly monitors customers for changes in credit risk. The Company does not believe that any single industry or geographic region represents significant credit risk.

In the short term, the Company expects non-cash working capital to remain above 10%, as programs progress through milestones. Over the long term, the Company generally expects to continue investing in non-cash working capital to support the growth of its business, with fluctuations expected on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The Company's long-term goal is to maintain its investment in non-cash working capital as a percentage of annualized revenues below 15%. The Company expects that continued cash flows from operations, together with cash and cash equivalents on hand and credit available under operating and long-term credit facilities will be sufficient to fund its requirements for investments in non-cash working capital and capital assets, and to fund strategic investment plans including some potential acquisitions. Acquisitions could result in additional debt or equity financing requirements for the Company. Non-cash working capital as a percentage of revenues is a Non-IFRS ratio - see "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

Reorganization Activity

The Company regularly undertakes reviews of its operations to ensure alignment with market opportunities and to achieve optimal structural and cost efficiencies. As a part of this review, the Company identified an opportunity to improve the cost structure of the organization through targeted reductions which will primarily impact certain management positions. These actions started in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and will continue during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2023. The estimated cost of these activities is between $20.0 million and $25.0 million, with a payback period of approximately 18 months.

Quarterly Conference Call

ATS will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. eastern on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss its quarterly results. The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (416) 764-8688 five minutes prior. A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight November 16, 2022) by dialing (416) 764-8677 and entering passcode 906061 followed by the number sign.

About ATS

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and over 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. Visit us at www.atsautomation.com.

Consolidated Revenues

(In millions of dollars)

Three Months Three Months Ended Six Months Six Months Ended Revenues by type Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Revenues from construction contracts $ 362.4 $ 326.7 $ 737.5 $ 669.7 Services rendered 116.5 113.0 230.6 213.5 Sale of goods 110.0 82.4 231.4 149.5 Total revenues $ 588.9 $ 522.1 $ 1,199.5 $ 1,032.7

Three Months

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Revenues by market Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 October 2, 2022* September 26, 2021 Life Sciences $ 284.2 $ 259.6 $ 581.2 $ 490.2 Transportation 120.6 69.0 217.5 144.1 Food & Beverage 75.0 99.2 183.8 213.2 Consumer Products 77.3 64.6 153.0 126.1 Energy 31.8 29.7 64.0 59.1 Total revenues $ 588.9 $ 522.1 $ 1,199.5 $ 1,032.7

* $18.5 million of revenues earned by SP in the three months ended July 3, 2022 have been reclassified from Consumer Products to Life Sciences and reflected in the revenues for the six months ended October 2, 2022 above.

Consolidated Operating Results

(In millions of dollars)

Three Months Three Months Ended Six Months Six Months Ended

Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Ended

October 2, 2022 September 26, 2021 Earnings from operations $ 53.0 $ 43.7 $ 114.6 $ 88.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 16.4 15.2 36.7 28.0 Acquisition-related transaction costs 0.5 2.1 0.9 4.2 Acquisition-related inventory fair value charges 3.9 9.7 9.1 15.4 Restructuring charges 1.3 — 1.3 — Adjusted earnings from operations1 $ 75.1 $ 70.7 $ 162.6 $ 136.1

1 Non-IFRS Financial Measure, See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures"



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

September 26, Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 26, October 2, 2022 2021 October 2, 2022 2021 Earnings from operations $ 53.0 $ 43.7 $ 114.6 $ 88.5 Depreciation and amortization 30.1 27.8 63.7 53.1 EBITDA1 $ 83.1 $ 71.5 $ 178.3 $ 141.6 Restructuring charges 1.3 — 1.3 — Acquisition-related transaction costs 0.5 2.1 0.9 4.2 Acquisition-related inventory fair value charges 3.9 9.7 9.1 15.4 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 88.8 $ 83.3 $ 189.6 $ 161.2

1 Non-IFRS Financial Measure, See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures"

Order Backlog by Market (In millions of dollars)

September 26, As at October 2, 2022 2021 Life Sciences $ 782 $ 778 Food & Beverage 162 143 Transportation 614 190 Consumer Products 167 96 Energy 68 88 Total $ 1,793 $ 1,295 1 The increase in transportation Order Backlog was primarily driven by EV Order Bookings.







Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

(In millions of dollars, except per share data)

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure (net income):



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

September 26, Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 26, October 2, 2022 2021 October 2, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.8 $ 83.3 $ 189.6 $ 161.2 Less: restructuring charges 1.3 — 1.3 — Less: acquisition-related transaction costs 0.5 2.1 0.9 4.2 Less: acquisition-related inventory fair value charges 3.9 9.7 9.1 15.4 EBITDA $ 83.1 $ 71.5 $ 178.3 $ 141.6 Less: depreciation and amortization expense 30.1 27.8 63.7 53.1 Earnings from operations $ 53.0 $ 43.7 $ 114.6 $ 88.5 Less: net finance costs 13.4 7.2 24.2 14.7 Less: provision for income taxes 10.1 6.9 21.5 15.6 Net income $ 29.5 $ 29.6 $ 68.9 $ 58.2



The following tables reconcile adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted basic earnings per share to the most directly comparable IFRS measure (net income and basic earnings per share):

Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 Three Months Ended September 26, 2021 Earnings from Operations Finance Costs Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Basic EPS Earnings from Operations Finance Costs Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Basic EPS Reported (IFRS) $ 53.0 $ (13.4) $ (10.1) $ 29.5 $ 0.32 $ 43.7 $ (7.2) $ (6.9) $ 29.6 $ 0.32 Amortization of acquisition- 16.4 — — 16.4 0.18 15.2 — — 15.2 0.16 related intangibles



















Restructuring charges 1.3 — — 1.3 0.01 — — — — — Acquisition-related inventory 3.9 — — 3.9 0.04 9.7 — — 9.7 0.10 fair value charges



















Acquisition-related 0.5 — — 0.5 0.01 2.1 — — 2.1 0.02 transaction costs



















Tax effect adjustments1 — — (5.6) (5.6) (0.06) — — (6.9) (6.9) (0.07) Adjusted (non-IFRS) $ 75.1



$ 46.0 $ 0.50 $ 70.7



$ 49.7 $ 0.53

1 Adjustments to provision for income taxes relate to the income tax effects of adjustment items that are excluded for the purposes of calculating non-IFRS based adjusted net income.