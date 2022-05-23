U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,969.78
    +68.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,926.19
    +664.29 (+2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.02
    +142.41 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.82
    +23.55 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.45
    +0.17 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.70
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    +0.0112 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8610
    +0.0740 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0074 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8150
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,377.69
    +562.43 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.40
    +6.53 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

AT&T customers can now stream ‘Control’ on their phones, tablets and PCs

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
AT&T / Remedy Entertainment

Following a pilot last fall that saw AT&T test Google’s Immersive Stream for Games technology to allow its customers to stream Batman: Arkham Knight, the carrier is back with a new game. Starting today, AT&T mobile postpaid subscribers can play Control: Ultimate Edition on their phones, tablets and computers at no extra charge. To access the game, all you need to do is visit the company’s Play Now website and input the phone number and ZIP code associated with your account.

No download is necessary as you’re streaming the game through the same technology that powers Stadia. AT&T envisions a future where publishers could use the technology to offer limited-time demos of their games. The carrier says you could search for a game and then, if you decide to buy it, your progress from the demo would carry over. Coincidently, that’s functionality Google already offers in Stadia through the platform’s “Click to Play Trials” feature.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Rises After Launching Wallet for Cryptocurrencies and NFTs

    The digital asset wallet will allow gamers to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and NFT's without having to leave their web browsers.

  • Michael Dell in line for $20bn if chipmaker Broadcom buys VMware

    Michael Dell, one of the world’s richest technology entrepreneurs, is in line for up to $20bn (£12bn) if Broadcom, a semiconductor company, pushes ahead with a $50bn takeover of VMware.

  • Apple’s VR headset compromises power for portability - report

    Apple executives wanted a standalone device while augmented and virtual reality lead Mike Rockwell wanted it to have more power

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is in talks to acquire VMware Inc., the cloud-computing company backed by billionaire Michael Dell, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBig Banks Lead Gains in Stocks; Treasuries Retreat: Markets WrapWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneA $5 Trillio

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    For the lucky bunch who invested $1,000 in Apple stock twelve years ago, their investment would be worth $18,400 today. Let's look more closely at the probable causes for Apple's previous performance and consider if investors who buy Apple stock today can expect similarly impressive returns. Apple's dominant performance over the last decade could not have been achieved without the overwhelming success of the iPhone.

  • Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

    Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc in a deal which could transform the chipmaker into a diversified tech firm, people familiar with the matter said. Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. Broadcom makes an array of chips used in products ranging from mobile phones to telecom networks but a buyout of VMware would give it access to data centers where the latter's technology is a mainstay for cloud customers.

  • Broadcom in Advanced Talks to Buy VMware

    The tech companies are discussing a cash-and-stock deal that could come soon, setting the stage for what would be one of the year’s biggest deals.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • ‘Move-to-earn’ Solana app StepN is latest crypto gaming craze

    Since its launch in December, StepN, an app that lets users walk and run to earn tokens, has quickly become a household name in the play-to-earn blockchain gaming, or GameFi, world. Two to three million users worldwide are now active on the app every month, StepN's co-founder Jerry Huang recently told TechCrunch. As of May 22, the market cap of StepN's native token GMT stood at around $860 million.

  • This breakthrough could make computers 1 million times faster

    Researchers at the University of Rochester and the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg have created the fastest logic gates ever. If the process is ever brought to market, the researchers say it would make computers millions of times faster. The fastest logic gates ever use lasers to guide electrons Computers are steadily getting faster and faster. And, that … The post This breakthrough could make computers 1 million times faster appeared first on BGR.

  • WhatsApp will end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 on October 24th

    WhatsApp plans to end support for iOS 10 and 11.

  • WhatsApp to stop working on iPhones running iOS 11 or older

    Messaging app warns devices ‘might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp’

  • Corsair's first gaming laptop puts Elgato Stream Deck tech in its touch bar

    PC accessory manufacturer Corsair has unveiled its first laptop, the Voyager AMD Advantage Edition, that's unabashedly designed for gamers and streamers.

  • Metaverse app BUD raises another $37M, plans to launch NFTs

    The Singapore-based startup told TechCrunch that it has closed $36.8 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital India, not long after it secured a Series A extension in February. As with BUD's previous rounds, this round of raise attracted a handful of prominent China-focused investors -- ClearVue Partners, NetEase and Northern Light Venture Capital. Its existing investors GGV Capital, Qiming Venture Partners and Source Code Capital also participated in the round.

  • RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

    Where to buy the coveted PlayStation 5, plus PlayStation 5 bundles and PlayStation 5 deals you can shop right now

  • RS Recommends: The Xbox Series S Is Marked Down to Its Lowest Price This Season

    Snag the entry-level Xbox Series S at the lowest price we're seeing online for the popular gaming console

  • YC's letter to founders, Apple's folding device and the DOJ's new stance on hackers

    Welcome back to Week in Review, our newsletter where we wrap up many of the top stories to hit TechCrunch over the last seven days. Apple testing a foldable?: Is Apple tinkering with the idea of folding phones and/or tablets? Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is testing E-Ink displays for the secondary display on an as-of-yet-unseen "future foldable".

  • iFixit will sell replacement parts for almost every Steam Deck component

    iFixit will sell spare parts for nearly every component found in Steam Deck, including replacement motherboards complete with the handheld’s custom Aerith chipset from AMD.