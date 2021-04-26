U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps. Following the change, the company's most affordable fiber plan now supports download and upload speeds of 300 Mbps. Meanwhile, its previous Internet 300 plan is now known as Internet 500. And as you might have guessed, that means it now supports maximum download and upload speeds of 500 Mbps. Remaining unchanged is AT&T's top-tier offering. Internet 1000 will get you a 940 Mbps connection, with HBO Max included for good measure.

New customers can expect to pay $35 and $45 per month for the Internet 300 and Internet 500 plans. That's before taxes and a $10 equipment rental fee. After the first year, the cost of those increases to $55 and $65 per month, respectively. Again, that's before you factor in tax and modem rental. AT&T also has a $99 installation — though if you're patient, the company often waives that fee when it offers promotions. If you're an existing customer, you may be eligible for an upgrade, in which case your internet will get faster at no extra cost. Speaking of upgrades, fiber customers now also get the company's AT&T Internet Security service included in their plan. It comes with features like weak password detection and an unsafe website blocker. You can access those through the company's Smart Home Manager app.

AT&T recently told CNET, just under a third of the customers who live in its footprint can get a fiber connection to their home. In 2021, the company plans to extend the offering to an additional 3 million residential and commercial customers. You can find out if that includes your household by visiting the company's website.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple releases iOS 14.5 with stricter app tracking privacy

    Apple has released iOS 14.5 with stricter privacy, mask-friendly Watch unlocks and a redesigned Podcasts app.

  • Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that are almost great

    The Razer Anzu is a bit more appealing than other smart glasses thanks to blue-light-filtering lenses, long battery life and an affordable price.

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • Roku warns of standoff with Google over YouTube TV

    Roku has accused Google of demanding special treatment for YouTube apps, warning that YouTube TV might leave the platform.

  • 'Apex Legends' is getting a permanent team deathmatch mode

    The 3v3 Arenas option takes a page out of the 'Valorant' playbook.

  • Luminar will bring its LiDAR tech to Airbus planes and helicopters

    The companies hope to 'ultimately enable safe, autonomous flight.'

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • Zoom's Immersive View puts up to 25 people inside one virtual background

    Zoom is launching Immersive View, a new feature that can assemble up to 25 participants in front of the same virtual scene.

  • California plans to end oil extraction by 2045

    California will be the first state to end oil extraction, phasing it out by 2045.

  • The Morning After: Netflix's big night at the Oscars

    Today’s headlines: Netflix has its best night ever at the Oscars, Google tests out faster Assistant voice commands and SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to record low of $278

    Amazon's latest headphone sale knocks $72 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones.

  • Clubhouse's first sports deal lets you tune into NFL Draft Week

    Clubhouse has landed an NFL deal that lets you follow Draft Week, including chats with athletes and coaches.

  • 'Colette' Oscar win is a first for the video game industry

    The documentary short Colette won an Oscar last night, a first for the video game industry, and it took a very unusual route to get there.

  • Spotify's new music player debuts in Facebook apps on iOS and Android

    Spotify's music and podcast player will let you listen to audio from posts without leaving Facebook's iOS or Android apps.

  • Steve Jobs would have loved this brand new Apple device that just launched

    One of the nice surprises from Apple's "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday -- which showcased a slew of new products like a refreshed iPad Pro and updates to existing Apple offerings like Podcasts and the Apple Card -- was the reveal of a purple iPhone 12 that no one was expecting. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now come in the all-new purple finish, with Apple raving that both handset models are perfectly color-matched to the phones' precision-milled back glass. Many of the people watching the virtual Apple event at which these phones were unveiled, however, were probably unaware of the deeper significance of the phone's color. It certainly wasn't mentioned alongside the usual rundown of the phones' myriad bells and whistles, like both models sporting an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features as well as boasting expansive, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED. Indeed, unless you really know your Apple history, you might not know that Project Purple was the code name that Apple chose back when the iPhone was first being developed ahead of its era-defining 2007 reveal. Not only that, but purple was also reportedly Steve Jobs' favorite color. That's according to a 1996 Vanity Fair article, which almost makes you wonder whether this new model of Apple's signature product, launching 10 years after the death of Jobs, is a tribute of sorts to the company's iconic co-founder. Cult of Mac editor Leander Kahney's book, Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products, has some additional details along these same lines -- about how "Purple," for example, was the secret code name for the original iPhone project, back when Apple was making the extraordinarily risky jump into the world of mobile phones. A new endeavor for the company, at least to the outside world, might have seemed far removed from Apple's core competencies. The Project Purple codename was eventually shortened, and attached to two phone projects being developed in parallel that would compete against each other for supremacy. P1 for a project based on the iPod nano, according to Kahney's book, and the other, led by Ive, was based around multitouch technology and codenamed P2. A separate book about the history of the iPhone -- The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by Brian Merchant -- plows similar ground, adding additional color (no pun intended) around the significance of purple to the history of the iPhone. As it turns out, the lab where Apple was secretly working on the device that would come to be known as the iPhone was also called the "Purple Dorm." When you add together all these nuggets from Apple's history, including Steve Jobs' own affinity for the color, it's hard not to feel like this new edition of Apple's most important product isn't at least a little bit of a nod to the chief executive who made this thing possible in the first place. I doubt Apple will ever admit as much, and there were no doubt plenty of additional motivations for this color choice that made sense, but it sure does feel like this one would have been a particularly special device for and loved by Jobs, if he was still with us today. By the way, for those of you who want to get your hands on one of these models: Pre-orders for the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have now begun for customers in the US, UK, Japan, China, and more than 30 other countries and regions. The phones themselves will be available starting Friday, April 30.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Roku says it may lose YouTube TV app after Google made anti-competitive demands

    Roku on Monday notified its users via email that YouTube TV may be forced off its platform entirely, alleging anti-competitive demands from Google that include requests for preferential treatment of its YouTube TV and YouTube apps.Why it matters: It's one of the first big carriage disputes around anti-competitive behavior in the streaming era. Unlike most streaming TV carriage fights, Roku says it's not asking for more money, but for better terms around anti-competitive demands from Google — such as being asked to favor Google products in Roku search results. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRoku and Google compete on a number of fronts, including smart TV hardware devices, smart TV operating systems and smart TV content. The carriage agreement between the two companies is set to expire imminently.Details: Roku says Google is threatening the removal of YouTube TV to force Roku to grant preferential access to its consumer data moving forward. It says Google has asked Roku to do things that it does not see replicated on other streaming competitors' platforms, like creating a dedicated search results row for YouTube within the Roku smart TV interface and giving YouTube search results more prominent placement. Roku says Google has also required it to block search results from other streaming content providers while users are using the YouTube app on Roku's system.Roku alleges Google has asked it to favor YouTube music results from voice commands made on the Roku remote while the YouTube app is open, even if the user's music preference is set to default to another music app, like Pandora. Roku says Google has threatened to require Roku to use certain chip sets or memory cards that would force Roku to increase the price of its hardware product, which competes directly with Google's Chromecast. In response to the allegations, a YouTube TV spokesperson says, “We have been working with Roku in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits our viewers and their customers." "Unfortunately, Roku often engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations. We’re disappointed that they chose to make baseless claims while we continue our ongoing negotiations.""All of our work with them has been focused on ensuring a high quality and consistent experience for our viewers. We have made no requests to access user data or interfere with search results. We hope we can resolve this for the sake of our mutual users.”Be smart: A key issue for Roku — other than that Google is asking it to manipulate search results that favor Google's products — is that it believes Google is trying to tie the renewal of YouTube TV's distribution contract with Roku to force additional anticompetitive benefits for Google's separate YouTube app. The big picture: The allegations come amid historic antitrust investigations into Google by the Justice Department, state attorneys general and Congress over Google's dominance in search and advertising. "Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users," a Roku spokesperson says."Roku is not asking Google for a single additional dollar in value. We simply cannot agree to terms that would manipulate consumer search results, inflate the cost of our products and violate established industry data practices."Between the lines: A Roku spokesperson says Google has "so far refused to accept" its proposal to extend YouTube TV on Roku while agreeing to its terms. Roku says the company is ultimately seeking to reach an agreement with Google. What to watch: Roku's stalemate with Google is the latest in a long list of spats between streaming TV distributors and streaming networks over distribution agreements. For consumers, it means that the programming blackouts that have grown increasingly common on cable and satellite TV are migrating over to the streaming world. Read Roku's email to customers: Go deeper: TV battles spill into streamingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AP interview: Alaska governor shares vaccine with Canada

    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has offered COVID-19 vaccines to residents of the small British Columbia town of Stewart, with hopes it could lead the Canadian government to ease restrictions between Stewart and the tiny Alaska border community of Hyder a couple miles away. The trip included travel from Ketchikan to Hyder on a float plane that held seven people, including the pilot.

  • T-Mobile, once an upstart, joins the giants

    T-Mobile has long positioned itself as a disruptive underdog, but a year after the close of its purchase of Sprint, the "un-carrier" has fully joined Verizon and AT&T in the U.S. wireless-provider big league. Why it matters: Nearly everyone in America has a cell phone, and most people send a significant chunk of change each month to one of the major carriers, making healthy competition in this market a must. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: During the heated debate over whether regulators should allow T-Mobile to buy Sprint, the key question was whether combining the two weaker players in the cellular business would help or stifle competition. To get the deal through, T-Mobile had to convince federal and state regulators that the merger wouldn't harm competition. The companies agreed to help set Dish Network up as a new participant in the wireless market. They sold Sprint's Boost Mobile prepaid business to Dish, with T-Mobile providing network services for several years, while Dish builds a 5G network from scratch.Today, T-Mobile is in a far stronger position than it was pre-merger. It boasts the broadest 5G network and, thanks to Sprint's mid-band spectrum, has an advantage that rivals currently can't match. With 102 million customers, it has actually passed AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier.Yes, but: The transformation leaves T-Mobile with something of an identity crisis.T-Mobile maintains that consumers have gotten the best of both worlds with the company continuing its underdog "Un-carrier" mentality while offering a stronger network with enough scale to finally compete on quality as well as price.Critics, including Dish, argue that T-Mobile is increasingly similar to its rivals, Verizon and AT&T. They also say T-Mobile has started to adopt some of the hardball tactics to foreclose competition. Dish complained earlier this month in a letter to the FCC that T-Mobile is looking to squelch competition. Dish argues that T-Mobile is rushing to shut down the older Sprint CDMA network by the beginning of next year in order to steal back the Boost Mobile prepaid customers who still rely on that network.It also says that T-Mobile has changed its stance on rules for airwave auctions. Where the company used to support rules that encouraged smaller players, it has begun to back removing such restrictions now that it is one of the Big Three.Our thought bubble: For now, the wireless business has gone from four players to three. Dish could someday be a true fourth national wireless player, but today it is a bit player, still highly reliant on T-Mobile to support the Boost Mobile customers it acquired. Dish is in the process of building its own 5G network, starting with at least one city this year, but that effort will require sustained investment and take years to even approach being a real competitor.What they're saying: T-Mobile has been trying to make the case that it has kept innovating, just at a larger scale. "During this first amazing year, we’ve done exactly what we set out to do from the very beginning," CEO Mike Sievert said in a recent blog post. "Best of all, the scale and synergies from our merger allow us to grow and innovate as a business, achieve record financial results and ultimately pass that value on to our customers!"Analyst Avi Greengart said that, on balance, it appears that the merger has benefited competition. "It is not a simple question to answer, since Dish is not contributing much to market competition today, and it is entirely unclear if it ever will. However, T-Mobile today is finally able to compete on equal (or better!) footing with Verizon and AT&T, and that wasn’t the case for either T-Mobile or Sprint individually."What to watch: Prices are one of the clearest indicators of the current state of competition. If prices remain where they are, then consumers are probably better off, with networks continuing to improve but costs remaining roughy flatIf the average monthly cell phone bill starts creeping up, that's a sign that consumers are paying a price for cellular provider consolidation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Crypto Long & Short: The Pattern in Bitcoin’s Volatility

    Bitcoin rode the roller coaster this week, but its overall volatility has been in decline.