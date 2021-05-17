U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.31
    -8.54 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,371.14
    -10.99 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,345.51
    -84.47 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    +11.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    +0.28 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4110
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1500
    -0.1970 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,668.09
    -3,960.97 (-8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.60
    +39.68 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.28
    -24.33 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal, following rumors from yesterday. The new company will combine assets including Warner's film division, HBO Max and the Discovery+ streaming service, putting into a better position to compete with Netflix, Disney+ and other rivals. 

Under the terms of the agreement, AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash, debt and debt retention. It will own 71 percent of the new company (separate from AT&T), with Discovery holding 29 percent. The combined business will be headed by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, with executives from both companies in "key leadership roles." 

“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, said in a statement.

AT&T purchased WarnerMedia as part of its $109 billion Time Warner acquisition in 2018. At the time, the telecom said that the deal was a "perfect match" that would mate top-tier content with AT&T's far-flung distribution network. However, AT&T had troubling executing that plan in the face of stiff competition from Netflix, Disney+ and a host of other services that came along later. It also had a mountain of debt brought on in part by the acquisition. 

Discovery apparently won out on the deal over NBCUniversal, according to THR. The combined company will have $3 billion in "cost synergies" and could earn up to $52 billion in revenue by 2023. With the new combined company separate from its telecom operations, AT&T will now focus on investing in "5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity," Stankey said.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery: reports

    The deal would mark the unwinding of AT&T's $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and it would underscore its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. The combination would create a new company separate from AT&T that could be valued at $150 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported. Spokespeople for AT&T and Discovery declined to comment.

  • 3 years after buying Time Warner, AT&T wants to dump its media business and merge with Discovery

    Three years ago, AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion, immediately turning the telecommunications company into one of the biggest media empires in the world. Since then, WarnerMedia’s footprint on the landscape has only gotten bigger and bigger, with HBO Max in particular making huge waves in the streaming war, but AT&T has recently been showing some buyer’s remorse over the deal due to the fact that it’s reportedly in some deep, deep, deep debt. Last summer, there were rumors going around that AT&T was looking to offload Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, one of the biggest video game publishers in the entire industry (since it has easy access to the DC Comics and Harry Potter licenses), to make a little cash, and now a new report from Bloomberg says AT&T is already preparing to completely spin off its media business by merging with Discovery to create a new media empire that would be a “formidable competitor” to Netflix and Disney.

  • AT&T to Merge Media Assets With Discovery

    The deal will create a new major player in the streaming industry to better compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney, Apple or Comcast.

  • AT&T confirms deal to combine its WarnerMedia subsidiary with Discovery Inc in 'pure play' $43B deal

    Another major telco in the US is making a big move away from being a full player in media services, and specifically content creation. Today AT&T said that it is combining its WarnerMedia division with Discovery Inc. The deal is being structured as a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction that will give AT&T $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt.

  • AT&T and Discovery may combine content to take on Disney+ and Netflix

    AT&T and Discovery are reportedly in talks to combine their content in hopes of taking on streaming rivals like Netflix and Disney.

  • AT&T to combine WarnerMedia business with Discovery in $43 billion deal

    AT&T Inc. plans to combine its WarnerMedia business with Discovery Communication Inc.'s entertainment business to create a standalone media company with greater scale in the streaming ecosystem.

  • AT&T to exit media in $43 billion deal with Discovery

    (Reuters) -AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said on Monday they will combine their content assets to create a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery President and Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which brings together one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, and Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows. The new company, whose name will be disclosed by next week, will be 71% owned by AT&T's shareholders and 29% by Discovery's.

  • Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays

    Samsung has unveiled new foldable displays that could be used on future phones and tablets.

  • Android 12 might include big changes to notifications and widgets

    A purported Android 12 interface leak hints at a major visual overhaul as well as new approaches to notifications and widgets.

  • AT&T Merges Media Assets With Discovery in Blockbuster Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery Inc. that will create a new entertainment company, merging assets ranging from CNN and HBO to HGTV and the Food Network.AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities and debt retention, with AT&T shareholders getting stock representing 71% of the new company, the companies said in a statement Monday. The deal is structured as a tax-advantaged Reverse Morris Trust.Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is to lead the new entity. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s future is to be determined, AT&T CEO John Stankey said on a conference call discussing the deal.The plan, first reported by Bloomberg News, would combine Discovery’s reality-TV empire with AT&T’s vast media holdings, creating a formidable competitor to Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. It marks a retreat for AT&T’s entertainment-industry ambitions after years of working to assemble telecom and media assets under one roof. AT&T, now the world’s most heavily indebted nonfinancial company, gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., completed in 2018.The transaction includes all of AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations. In addition to CNN and HBO, WarnerMedia owns Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery, backed by cable mogul John Malone, controls networks such as TLC and Animal Planet. The new company’s name will be announced this week, Zaslav said on the conference call.Discovery shares jumped as much as 20% in premarket trading. AT&T stock rose as much as 5.4%.“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” Stankey said in the statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”In shedding the assets, Stankey has been unwinding an acquisition spree undertaken by predecessor Randall Stephenson. The deal underscores the difficulty telecom companies have had finding a payoff from their media operations. Verizon Communications Inc. announced its own plan to slim down earlier this month. The company agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will offload online brands like AOL and Yahoo.“I expect AT&T is going to be the No. 1 telecom and communications company in the world,” Zaslav said on the conference call. And the new combined entity “will not stop until we have the No. 1 global entertainment company, reaching people on every device.”Kilar, a streaming-industry veteran who helped found Hulu, has been running WarnerMedia for the past year. At a recent investor conference, he defended the need for the business to be owned by AT&T, saying the telecom company had invested billions of dollars in HBO Max and broken down silos within the company to create a single operating unit. He added that AT&T’s phone and broadband customers were less likely to cancel if they got HBO Max, and many of HBO Max’s subscribers were AT&T customers.At Discovery, Zaslav has helped the company grow through acquisitions, including a purchase of HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in 2018.Discovery’s RallyDiscovery shares experienced a meteoric rally earlier this year but had lost more than half their value since Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its positions. The shares remained up 18% for the year through the end of last week. That gave the company a market value of almost $24 billion. AT&T, meanwhile, gained 12% in 2021, giving it a market capitalization of $230 billion.Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. The company has been funneling money into rolling out its 5G wireless network, which requires billions of dollars of investment, as well as expanding its fiber-optic footprint.The carrier has been boosting movie and television production to attract subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service. It also needs cash to pay down debt. AT&T racked up borrowing of $200 billion after an acquisition spree, and though it’s been paying down what it owes, it now has bills from a recent spectrum auction.AT&T was the second-highest bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s sale of airwaves, committing $23 billion. Verizon, the top bidder, agreed to pay $45 billion.DirecTV SpinoffThe Discovery agreement comes just months after AT&T reached a deal to spin off its DirecTV operations in a pact with buyout firm TPG. AT&T also agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to a unit of Sony Corp. for $1.2 billion.And the company has parted with its Puerto Rico phone operations, a stake in Hulu, a central European media group and almost all its offices at New York’s Hudson Yards.Stephenson had spent his 13-year tenure as CEO bulking up the company. Stephenson, who handed the reins to Stankey last year, even kept a color-coded roster of companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions.But critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. complained about the strategy, urging AT&T to focus on its core business. AT&T’s mountain of debt also put pressure on the company to cut staff and sell assets.The Discovery deal represents an admission that AT&T’s audacious plan to build a media and communications conglomerate was a costly misfire.LionTree LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised AT&T, while Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. worked with Discovery. Perella Weinberg Partners also provided advice to Discovery’s independent directors.(Updates with conference-call comments starting in third paragraph, shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A bug let Eufy security camera owners access strangers' feeds

    Anker's Eufy security cameras are suffering from a privacy bug that lets users access others' feeds.

  • Discovery and AT&T join forces to form new streaming giant

    AT&T will spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery to create a new entertainment company, merging assets ranging from CNN and HBO to HGTV and the Food Network. The telecoms giant will receive $43bn while AT&T investors will get shares representing 71pc of the new business, the companies said in a statement Monday. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav will lead the new entity. The plan, first reported by Bloomberg News on Sunday, will combine Discovery’s reality TV empire with AT&T’s vast media holdings, creating a formidable competitor to Netflix and Disney. It marks a retreat for AT&T’s entertainment industry ambitions after years of working to assemble telecom and media assets under one roof. AT&T gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its $85bn acquisition of Time Warner, completed in 2018. The transaction includes all of AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations. In addition to CNN and HBO, AT&T’s WarnerMedia division owns Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery, backed by cable mogul John Malone, controls networks such as TLC and Animal Planet. Discovery shares were halted for the announcement after rising 17pc in premarket trading. AT&T stock rose almost 5pc. “This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” said AT&T chief executive John Stankey. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”

  • Charlotte Hornets are almost out of chances as they stumble into NBA play-in tourney

    Charlotte must now win two straight road games to make the playoffs after blowing an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead against Washington on Sunday.

  • Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

    Clubhouse now expects its Android app to be available worldwide within a week after limiting it to US beta testers.

  • China’s Global EV Expansion Has Tremendous Consequences For Metals

    China’s EV makers are not only set to grow big in their domestic market, but also have great plans to expand in Western Markets and commodity demand in these overseas markets could see huge demand for metals as a result

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia, Discovery to merge in blockbuster $43-billion deal

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav will run the proposed new company, which would bring some of the best-known TV channels and Warner Bros. studio together.

  • The Nevers just got so much better. Is it too late?

    HBO's historical fantasy reveals its fascinating true mission in the midseason finale.

  • AT&T and Discovery to create new streaming giant

    The deal will see Harry Potter-maker Warner Bros. and Discovery take on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.

  • Passage: Remembering Norman Lloyd

    "Sunday Morning" honors veteran actor Norman Lloyd, star of the Hitchcock spy thriller "Saboteur" and the '80s TV series "St. Elsewhere," who died this week at the age of 106.

  • Top 4 Mutual Fund Holders of IBM

    Discover the top four largest mutual fund holders of IBM shares along with the five-year annualized return and expense ratio for each fund.