U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.59
    +2.77 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.60 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0075 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,425.90
    +611.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout at some airports after airlines warn of disruptions

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Landing airplane

AT&T and Verizon say they will voluntarily delay the deployment of their new C-Band 5G services near some US airports after several carriers, including Delta, United and Southwest Airlines, wrote to the federal government to warn of potential flight delays due to the rollout. An AT&T spokesperson told CNBC the carrier was “frustrated” by the Federal Aviation Administration’s inability to safely deploy the networking standard without disrupting aviation services, a feat the company said 40 other countries have done without issue.

Verizon shared AT&T’s sentiment. “We have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports,” the company said. “The Federal Aviation Administration and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries.”

In a letter obtained by Reuters, airlines warned interference from 5G cell towers could affect the safety equipment on their planes. Devices like airplane altimeters, which pilots use to land when visibility is low, operate on C-Band adjacent frequencies. Airlines asked that AT&T and Verizon not offer 5G service within two miles of some of the country’s busiest airports. “Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies,” they said.

Before airlines sent out the letter to government officials, AT&T and Verizon had agreed to establish buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of flight disruption. They also agreed to a month-long delay in December, and then a further two-week delay in January, to give the FAA more time to address any interference concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • The 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Moved to April 3 in Las Vegas

    The award show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

  • Budda Baker shares update after scary collision: 'I'm gonna make a full recovery'

    Baker has been released from the hospital and is headed back to Arizona.

  • Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

    California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week.

  • 3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

    Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring three people. A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

  • Remote work largely 'here to stay,' economist says

    Amid record COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant continues to surge — with experts warning of the dangers of new potential variants — remote/hybrid work models for companies are more popular than ever. According to Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, these models are not likely to go away anytime soon.

  • 4 things Biden got right in a bumpy first year

    Biden is at a low point as his first year ends and his second begins. In some ways, however, he's underrated, so far.

  • Hillicon Valley — Airlines issue warning about 5G service

    Today is Monday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill's tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.Airline executives sent a letter to the Biden administration warning that new 5G wireless service could ground flights, leading to delays on...

  • Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. destinations on 5G concerns

    Dubai's Emirates airline announced on Tuesday that it will suspend flights to several destinations in the United States as of Jan. 19 until further notice because of concerns over 5G mobile deployment. The move is "due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S.", the company said. It said the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.

  • Marvel's 'Moon Knight' series premieres March 30th on Disney+

    Marvel's 'Moon Knight' debuts March 30th on Disney+, and the trailer shows a superhero with identity issues.

  • US senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine in warning to Putin

    A bipartisan group of United States senators promised solidarity and weapons on a visit to Kyiv on Monday while warning Russian President Vladimir Putin against launching a new military offensive against Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies have sounded the alarm after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and pressed the United States for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.

  • Cowboys' Stephen Jones reprimands fans who threw debris at officials

    The Cowboys executive had a different take the Dak Prescott.

  • 'The best pots and pans I've owned': Save $60 off this 14-piece nonstick Calphalon set

    Cooking and cleanup is easy-peasy with these nonstick pots and pans!

  • Work-life balance is a surgical implant away in Apple TV+ series 'Severance'

    Apple has shared a trailer for its sci-fi series 'Severance,' and it's clear there are consequences to a perfect work-life balance.

  • US airlines warn C-Band 5G could cause 'catastrophic disruption'

    The airline industry claims a “catastrophic” event could unfold on Wednesday when AT&T and Verizon activate their new C-Band 5G networks.

  • HP's new Fortis laptops for students are a bit more kid-proof

    Today HP announced its new line of Fortis laptops for students designed to provide increased durability at affordable prices.

  • Snapchat is limiting friend recommendations for teen accounts

    Snapchat is changing up its friend recommendation feature following calls for increased teen safety on the app.

  • Report: Frank Vogel is coaching for his Lakers job 'on a game-to-game basis'

    The Los Angeles Lakers braintrust is leaning heavily towards making coach Frank Vogel the scapegoat for their own failure to build another NBA championship-level roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

  • AT&T, Verizon will delay some 5G deployment amid aviation standoff

    AT&T and Verizon Communications on Tuesday agreed to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airports to avert a significant disruption to U.S. flights. President Joe Biden hailed the agreement saying it "will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled." Biden said he had instructed officials to find "a permanent, workable solution around these key airports."

  • Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. cities amid 5G rollout concerns

    Emirates airline announced Tuesday that it has suspended flights to a number of U.S. cities starting Wednesday, due to ongoing concerns about the planned rollout of 5G services at certain American airports.Driving the news: Earlier Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon announced they would delay this week's scheduled rollout of 5G signals near a limited number of airports due to continued concerns from the aviation industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $11

    They don't call it 'Prime' for nothing — save up to $175 with these special underground deals.