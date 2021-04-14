U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.82
    +0.23 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,855.28
    +178.01 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,939.53
    -56.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.27
    +37.35 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.42
    +3.24 (+5.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6470
    +0.0240 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9500
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,728.76
    -512.11 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.27
    -22.51 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

AT&T will launch a 'digital learning platform' with WarnerMedia content

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

In a long-winded and jargon-filled announcement celebrating AT&T's $2 billion effort to bridge the digital divide over the next three years, one minor announcement stood out. The company says it's planning to launch a digital learning platform together with its subsidiary WarnerMedia. Again, more jargon, but what's interesting is that AT&T says it'll have "exclusive" content featuring WarnerMedia properties and talent, meaning it could potentially even include programming featuring Warner-owned DC comics characters. Who doesn't want a math lesson from Batman (but hopefully not Aquaman).

While details are scarce at the moment, AT&T says the platform will include tools to help students and teachers deal with remote learning, as well as "resources to support socio-emotional learning and critical thinking skills." The educational platform is a part of AT&T's new Connected Learning initiative, which also includes launching 20 centers this year that'll offer AT&T fiber internet, Wi-Fi, laptops and tablets. The company is also working together with the Public Library Association to offer digital literacy courses for parents and families. 

Personally, I hope AT&T and other major corporations spend more time investing in libraries and other existing public services, rather than launching their own spaces that could easily shut down in a year or two. The COVID-19 pandemic has already made things difficult for libraries around the country, and they'll be even more essential as public services start opening back up.   

Recommended Stories

  • Google Assistant can fill out your payment info for your next takeout order

    Google's Assistant updates for Spring 2021 revolve around simplifying the restaurant checkout process and making it easier to automate your smart home.

  • What would the internet look like without third-party cookies?

    With recent news about Google committing to disabling third-party cookies in Chrome, it seems like the internet as we know it is about to undergo a seismic shift — at least behind the scenes. What will it look like?

  • Facebook's Oversight Board will consider appeals to remove content

    Facebook's Oversight Board now accepts appeals to remove content, not just restore it.

  • Univision Acquires Grupo Televisa Assets For $4.8 Billion; Merger Deal Creates Global Spanish-Language Media Entity

    Univision, which has been under new ownership since the end of 2020, has teamed with stakeholder Grupo Televisa to create a new global Spanish-language media giant. Under terms of the sweeping deal revealed Tuesday evening, Univision will pay $4.8 billion for the assets of Televisa, a Mexican production powerhouse that already was a minority owner […]

  • Ireland's data privacy agency opens investigation into Facebook data leak

    Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating the recent leak of a Facebook user dataset that dates back to 2019.

  • Mexico's Televisa to merge content with Univision

    Mexico’s largest broadcaster, Televisa, announced on Tuesday it plans to merge content with Univision, the largest Spanish-language network in the U.S.The two will form a new company, Televisa-Univision, with plans to launch a streaming platform.They say it will carry series, movies, sports and signature “telenovela” soap operas from both.Televisa will be the largest shareholder in the new company and will contribute its content assets, valued at nearly $5 billion dollars.Univision will pay $3 billion in cash and the rest in equity.Televisa’s board chairman Emilio Azcarraga says the new company plans to launch the streaming platform early next year.Although it will compete with services like Netflix and Hulu, Azcarraga said the platform will be for the "significantly underserved Spanish-language market.”

  • Ford's BlueCruise self-driving tech did a 110,000-mile road trip

    Ford has been testing its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving with a 110,000-mile road trip.

  • Unity will add native NVIDIA DLSS support to its game engine

    The tech boost performance and visual acuity in games with little work needed for developers.

  • Plex's latest funding will boost its own streaming catalog while supporting others

    Plex has raised $50 million in new funding as part of its bid to become a one-stop shop for all things streaming.

  • TCL’s latest concept phone combines a folding screen with a rollable one

    TCL revealed more than just a handful of budget phones today — it also pulled back the curtain on yet another wild concept device that we’ll probably never get to buy. It’s called the Fold n’ Roll, and really, the name says it all.

  • Amazon aims to double U.S. Black employees in leadership this year

    The Seattle-based firm is also targeting to have 30% more women in tech and science related senior leadership roles in 2021. At the time, Amazon said it was investigating the claims. Women comprised 31.4% of Amazon's U.S. corporate employees in 2020, while it had 22.8% women in senior leadership roles.

  • Amazon's redesigned Echo Buds offer improved noise cancellation for $120

    Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are cheaper, smaller and offer true active noise cancellation on top of hands-free access to Alexa.

  • This Is the Most Effective Workout You Can Do at Home

    And it's quick, too.

  • Apple begins studying whether the Watch can predict COVID-19

    Apple has launched a study that could determine if a Watch or iPhone can predict COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

  • Ludwig Ahgren breaks the Twitch subscriber record with a 31-day live stream

    Ludwig Ahgren's month-long "subathon" ends tonight after the streamer broke Twitch's all-time record for subscribers.

  • Nancy Pelosi says she could have fought Capitol rioters

    "They would have had a battle on their hands," Pelosi said of the insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol on January 6.

  • An Australian company helped the FBI unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone

    The FBI tapped an Australian company to help it unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone 5C.

  • Sony A1 review: The alpha of mirrorless cameras

    After Canon released the R5 with 8K and fast shooting speeds, Sony is counter-punching with its new flagship, the 8K, 50-megapixel A1.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Against Euro

    EUR/USD settled above the 50 EMA and is testing the next resistance at 1.1965.

  • EU Set to Ban Surveillance, Start Fines Under New AI Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is poised to ban artificial intelligence systems used for mass surveillance or for ranking social behavior, while companies developing AI could face fines as high as 4% of global revenue if they fail to comply with new rules governing the software applications.The rules are part of legislation set to be proposed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by Bloomberg. The details could change before the commission unveils the measure, which is expected to be as soon as next week.The EU proposal is expected to include the following rules:AI systems used to manipulate human behavior, exploit information about individuals or groups of individuals, used to carry out social scoring or for indiscriminate surveillance would all be banned in the EU. Some public security exceptions would apply.Remote biometric identification systems used in public places, like facial recognition, would need special authorization from authorities.AI applications considered to be ‘high-risk’ would have to undergo inspections before deployment to ensure systems are trained on unbiased data sets, in a traceable way and with human oversight.High-risk AI would pertain to systems that could endanger people’s safety, lives or fundamental rights, as well as the EU’s democratic processes -- such as self-driving cars and remote surgery, among others.Some companies will be allowed to undertake assessments themselves, whereas others will be subject to checks by third-parties. Compliance certificates issued by assessment bodies will be valid for up to five years.Rules would apply equally to companies based in the EU or abroad.European member states would be required to appoint assessment bodies to test, certify and inspect the systems, according to the document. Companies that develop prohibited AI services, or supply incorrect information or fail to cooperate with the national authorities could be fined up to 4% of global revenue.The rules won’t apply to AI systems used exclusively for military purposes, according to the document.A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on the proposed rules. Politico reported on the draft document earlier.“It’s important for us at a European level to pass a very strong message and set the standards in terms of how far these technologies should be allowed to go,” Dragos Tudorache, a liberal member of the European Parliament and head of the committee on artificial intelligence, said in an interview. “Putting a regulatory framework around them is a must and it’s good that the European Commission takes this direction.”As artificial intelligence has started to penetrate every part of society, from shopping suggestions and voice assistants to decisions around hiring, insurance and law enforcement, the EU wants to ensure technology deployed in Europe is transparent, has human oversight and meets its high standards for user privacy.The proposed rules come as the EU tries to catch up to the U.S. and China on the roll-out of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. The new requirements could hinder tech firms in the region from competing with foreign rivals if they are delayed in unveiling products because they first have to be tested.Once proposed by the commission, the rules could still change following input from the European Parliament and the bloc’s member states before becoming law.Tudorache said it was critical that the final version of law doesn’t stifle innovation and limits bureaucratic hurdles as much as possible.“We have to be very, very clear in the way we regulate - when, where and in which conditions, engineers and businesses have to actually go to regulators to seek authorization and to be very clear where it’s not,” he said.(Updates with reaction from MEP in 12th, 16th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.