U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.76
    +58.12 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.37
    +557.05 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,035.66
    +138.82 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.45
    +33.89 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +1.05 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.50
    -27.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4060
    +0.0700 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0124 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1750
    +0.3970 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,797.87
    +517.37 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.61
    -9.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Attack of the $200M robotic raises

Brian Heater
·5 min read

How’s this for a bit of regional synchronicity? This week, a pair of Chinese robotics firms secured $200 million rounds. It’s all part of a booming ecosystem that we get some insight into every so often. There are so many players in China’s robotics space it can be hard to keep track of some of the innovation over there, but these sorts of large funding rounds are a surefire way to make some waves.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be a major acceleration point for the country, on the tail of some major manufacturing shortages that brought the world’s supply chains to a standstill. But this week’s pair of big raises point toward an adoption of automation that moves beyond manufacturing.

Image Credits: Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics grabbed the bigger headlines of the two with the announcement of a joint Series C and D that amount to $200 million. The company’s Shenzhen location puts it smack in the heart of China’s manufacturing zone, but the company’s specialty is warehouse/fulfillment robotics. It already has a decent-sized international footprint with deployment in 30 countries, including a recent deal with Booktopia, a large Australian online book retailer.

5Y Capital and Capital Today led the C and D, respectively. The rounds also featured Sequoia Capital China, Source Code Capital, VMS, Walden International and Scheme Capital. The funding will be used to further Hai’s international expansion and build out its existing presence in China.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Don’t forget to sign up to get the upcoming free newsletter version of Actuator delivered to your inbox.

Keenon Robotics’ $200 million Series D flew under the radar a bit. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from CICC ALPHA and Prosperity7 Ventures. The company specializes in service robots -- not dissimilar from the sorts of robo-waiters we’ve seen from California-based Bear Robots. It’s a sizable industry on its own, though the company has already begun expanding its use cases, including hotels and hospitals.

Image Credits: Keenon Robotics

Keenon says its robots have been deployed in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and Singapore, and the funding will go toward further expanding that footprint.

“We believe robotic solutions can have a profound impact across the services industry by assisting with repetitive, tedious workflows,” SoftBank’s Kentaro Matsui said in a release. “Using AI and machine learning, combined with advanced manufacturing capabilities, Keenon is building innovative robotics to help increase productivity for restaurants, hotels, and hospitals in China and globally.”

Locus Robotics acquires Waypoint Robotics. Image Credits: Locus Robotics

Newly flush with cash, Locus Robotics (which seems to make its way into this roundup more often than not), has agreed to acquire Waypoint Robotics. Waypoint more or less operates in the same warehouse category as Locus. Its flagship product is Vector, an autonomous omnidirectional robot capable of moving around up to a 300-pound payload.

"Locus is the proven leader in the development of highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers' needs for total warehouse optimization," Locus CEO Rick Faulk said in a release. "As order fulfillment and labor shortages continue to grow around the world, the acquisition of Waypoint Robotics will accelerate our ability to meet these global needs in just months rather than years, helping us drive the digital transformation of the warehouse."

Locus announced a $150 million Series E in February and an additional $50 million this month. The company is clearly looking to build a robust fulfillment ecosystem it hopes can probably compete with Amazon’s offering.

The first fruits of Boston Dynamics’ acquisition by Hyundai are finally arriving. The drably-named “Factory Safety Service Robot” is effectively a bespoke Spot robot designed to patrol factories, starting with a pilot at the Hyundai-owned Kia Plant in Seoul. The robot comes equipped with lidar and a thermal camera and can patrol the factory floor autonomously or be controlled remotely through a browser.

Image Credits: Nvidia

This week, Nvidia and Open Robotics announced a partnership that looks to be beneficial for both parties. Essentially, the agreement is designed to make Nvidia’s Jetson development platform and Open Robotics’ ROS 2 software work together. The deal is designed to speed up development time for roboticists using Nvidia’s perception technology.

“As more ROS developers leverage hardware platforms that contain additional compute capabilities designed to offload the host CPU, ROS is evolving to make it easier to efficiently take advantage of these advanced hardware resources,” Open Robotics CEO Brian Gerkey said in a release. “Working with an accelerated computing leader like NVIDIA and its vast experience in AI and robotics innovation will bring significant benefits to the entire ROS community.”

And hey, happy Disrupt week! Shout-out to RoboDeck, the deck maintenance robot. The company is competing in this week’s Startup Battlefield with a product they assure us is more than just “Roomba, but for resealing your deck” (to quote Greg’s piece). The system applies sealant and uses built-in mapping technology to determine the edges of the surface to avoid falling off.

Picture of a RoboDeck device designed to keep your house&#39;s deck looking good
Picture of a RoboDeck device designed to keep your house's deck looking good

Image Credits: RoboDeck

The company has a prototype at the moment, capable of handling 500 square feet of deck in a charge. RoboDeck plans to offer the devices as an RaaS rental model when it comes to market. The company has thus far raised $500,000, with most of the funding coming from SOSV.

Recommended Stories

  • Unity Software Looks Poised to Rally Into Year-End

    In another "Executive Decision" segment during Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software , the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today. Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said.

  • Here's Why Ambarella Stock Surged 10% Higher Today

    Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) climbed sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 10.8%, though the stock ended the trading day up 10.4%. The company announced that it has partnered with a notable Chinese automaker to build a driver monitoring system, which is already rolling off the assembly line. In a press release on Wednesday, Ambarella revealed a collaboration with Dongfeng Fengshen -- a mid to high-end brand within the Dongfeng Motor Group -- to create a cutting-edge system to detect driver distraction and fatigue.

  • iPhone 13 Preorders Soar. This Analyst Says Consumers Want Apple’s Newest Model.

    Consumers can’t wait to get the iPhone 13. Global pre-orders for Apple ‘s newest iPhone model are running more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 models, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who published his estimates in a research note on Thursday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 14.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue Bounce

    The silver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the $22.75 level. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to pay close attention to the $22 level underneath.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support another broad-based crypto rally.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market dropped sharply on Monday as Wall Street pondered the potential impact of a situation brewing in China. Specifically, some analysts believe that the heavily indebted Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, will default on its interest payments in the near future.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a move back through to $0.24 levels would bring $0.26 levels into play.

  • Apple's iPad mini gets a powerful, pricier makeover

    Apple's latest iPad mini is a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but you'll pay more for the improvements.

  • Bitcoin Eyes The $40k Level As Bearish Sentiment Thickens

    Bitcoin could fall below the $40k mark for the first time since July as the cryptocurrency market continues its poor start to the week.

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • Let's Encrypt's root certificate is about to expire, and it might break your devices

    One of the largest providers of HTTPS certificates, Let’s Encrypt, will stop using an older root certificate next week — meaning you might need to upgrade your devices to prevent them from breaking. After this, computers, devices and web clients — such as browsers — will no longer trust certificates that have been issued by this certificate authority.

  • EU wants to adopt a common charger for all smartphones to cut e-waste

    The move could be particularly problematic for Apple, which uses its own Lightning port for iPhones.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing and Apple's reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has never been cheaper

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles are currently discounted on Amazon.