'Attack on Titan' gear is coming to 'Call of Duty'

The Attack on Titan anime series is winding down, and Activision is determined to capitalize on the renewed interest. A bundle launching January 20th will bring 10 Attack on Titan items to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. The highlight is a Survey Corps outfit inspired by Survey Corps Captain Levi Ackerman, but you'll also have access to three weapon blueprints (including the Titan Piercer blade) as well as a charm, sticker, emblem, finishing move and highlight material.

Other yet-to-come season updates include a new character (Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes), her preferred submachine gun, and expansions to both gameplay and items in Vanguard's Zombies mode. The relevant patches for Attack on Titan content will appear roughly a week ahead of time at midnight Eastern time on January 12th for Vanguard and January 13th for Warzone.

The addition is an odd one, particularly if you're used to the anime — this is a far more realistic style. You also won't have any giant, naked Titans to fight. Even so, you might not mind if you'd like a video game memento beyond the (now old) Koei Tecmo release.