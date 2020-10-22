U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,438.94
    +3.38 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,225.24
    +14.42 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,491.10
    +6.41 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,617.19
    +13.41 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.67
    +0.64 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.70
    -25.80 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8260
    +0.0100 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7960
    +0.2360 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    12,892.43
    +1,835.43 (+16.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    260.20
    +4.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,776.78
    +0.28 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,474.27
    -165.19 (-0.70%)
     

Attempted election meddling hit two to three local U.S. areas -O'Brien

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Iran's alleged attempted election interference appears to have involved two to three U.S. cities and counties and affected a "small amount of information," U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday.

"It was in a couple different municipalities, a very small number, two or three, in different parts of the United States. It was a small amount of information," O'Brien told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

Latest Stories

  • Former North Carolina waitress sues employer after sex tape circulates, she receives threats: lawsuit

    A former waitress for a North Carolina-based restaurant chain is suing the company after enduring months of alleged sexual assault and harassment including one instance when she received an anonymous threat after reporting that her private sex tape had been circulated amongst coworkers.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These Stocks If Joe Biden Wins The Election

    Jim Cramer discussed Tuesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" his "basket of winners" if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election.Cramer believes if Biden wins the election, the Democrats will be eager to throw money at the solar industry. Two solar stocks he likes: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Infrastructure is another industry Cramer believes will be a winner if Biden wins. If there is a democratic sweep, we could see an infrastructure package. Cramer likes these two infrastructure stocks: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).See Also: Trump, Biden To Have Microphones Muted In Final Debate When Rival Makes Opening RemarksCramer says the main difference between President Donald Trump and Biden is trade. He believes if Biden wins, there will be no more trade war with China. Cramer likes these Chinese play stocks: 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) and Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS).The biggest winners are the China consumer plays, which are Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) according to Cramer. He believes Nike will hit the $135 price range due to the company's Chinese business.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Container Store Surges On Big Q2 Sales Beat, Marie Kondo Partnership * Jason Snipe Gives His Bullish Thoughts On Wayfair, AutoZone(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T Tops Q3 Revenue Forecasts on HBO, Phone Subscriber Gains

    New AT&T; CEO John Stankey said solid cash flows will enable the group to boost its annual dividend ratio and pay down debt, even after taking a third quarter earnings hit linked to the global coronavirus pandemic.

  • Gilead’s Sales Will Slip Even With Remdesivir, Says Analyst

    Citigroup analyst Mohit Bansal rates Gilead stock at Buy but lowered his target price to $75 from $80. He sees two more years of revenue decline.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    Markets have shown two themes in recent weeks, a combination of uncertainty and an upward trend. Day to day, it’s impossible to predict just what will happen, but the larger scale movement has been upwards. Looking ahead, all we know is that current events will reinforce the uncertainty.Earnings season has started. As the market’s publicly traded companies report their Q3 results, we’ll get a clearer idea as the nature of the economic recovery. Q1 was a disaster, the second quarter was better than expected; while Q3 is also expected to beat the expectations, no one will be surprised if it belly flops. So far, our first hint was the September jobs report, which fell short of the forecast but nevertheless showed some 661,000 new jobs last month.The big wild card, of course, is the national election, now just weeks away. President Trump is fighting for his political life and the Democrat opposition is fighting to regain control of the levers of government. It’s an environment that practically screams for investors to take protective action for their portfolios. And it’s possible; even in an uncertain time, there are dividend stocks that promise reliable returns and risk mitigation. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled two stocks with Strong Buy ratings and high dividend yields. Wall Street’s analyst corps sees them as ripe for investment returns, while the dividend yield of 9% or better promises relief from today’s low-rate regime. Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)Hoegh operates floating gas services, including storage facilities and regasification units that can act as LNG import terminals in the absence of shore-based infrastructure.Late this past summer, Hoegh announced a new CEO, part of a normal transition of leadership in the company. The remarkable aspect was that the transition occurred during the COVID outbreak – and that the company showed positive revenues and earnings during that time, avoiding the heavy losses that have plagued some of its competitors. Hoegh’s EPS has varied quarter to quarter over the past two years, but the Q2 numbers were in-line with the long-term average, and the Q3 outlook, to be reported next month, is in the same range.Steady earnings usually mean a steady dividend, and HMLP delivers. The company has a 6-year history of dividend reliability, and the payment, of 44 cents per common share, has been held stable through 2020. The $1.76 annualized payment gives an impressively high yield of 15.5%. This is more than 7x the average found among S&P listed dividend payers.Liam Burke, of B. Riley FBR, counts himself as a fan. He writes, “Despite near-term decline in global LNG consumption caused by the coronavirus, there is solid underlying demand for LNG, which is estimated to grow by more than 3% to 5% annually until 2030, which sets the stage for consistent demand for high return floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRU) beyond current contract periods. We continue to believe in the long-term strength of the LNG market and HMLP's underlying charters despite the inherent counter-party risks created by a near-term decline in LNG consumption related to COVID-19.”Burke rates HMLP shares a Buy, and his $17 price target indicates confidence in a 45.5% upside potential. (To watch Burke’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street has given HMLP 3 Buys and 1 Hold recently, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is $13.67, suggesting a 19% upside from the current trading level of $11.41. (See HMLP stock analysis on TipRanks)Hess Midstream Operations (HESM)Next up on today’s list of dividend champs is Hess Midstream, a player in the US oil and gas industry. Hess provides infrastructure services for gathering, processing, storing, and transporting both crude oil and natural gas products in the Bakken formation of North Dakota.Production companies have kept the product flowing despite the coronavirus, which is one reason for the low prices in the oil markets – but it has also kept the midstreamers in demand. Hess has benefited from the continuing need for its technical knowledge of pipeline network, and the result has been that, while much of the oil industry had to retrench recently, Hess saw only modest losses in revenues while earnings remained in-line with their 2-year recent history. Second Quarter EPS was 29 cents; that was lower than Q1, but higher than 4Q19.Hess has turned its steady earnings to shareholders’ advantage, with a dividend that has been increased every quarter for the past 2 years. The last payment, sent in August, was 44 cents per common share. This gave a yield of 9.86%, strong by any standard.JPMorgan analyst Tarek Hamid says of Hess, “The unique pricing model underpinning core profitability remains unmatched and further helps to eliminate (to an extent) DAPL uncertainty overhang relative to peers. Longer-term growth prospects could come in the form of asset level acquisitions and potentially a framework tied to Hess’s GOM position, but management has conveyed a conservative approach with respect to corporate M&A… HESM will burn cash this year, though our modeling indicates a flip to FCF generation in FY21 on lower capital intensity and higher y/y profitability.”To this end, JPMorgan rates HESM an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $23 price target. This figure suggests a 40% upside for HESM shares in the months ahead.Overall, this stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 4 Buys and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $16.46, and the average price target of $19.75 indicates a 20% upside potential. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Siberian Gold Deposit Has World’s Largest Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Polyus PJSC, Russia’s largest gold producer, said its untapped Sukhoi Log deposit in Siberia holds the world’s biggest reserves.An audit showed Sukhoi Log has 40 million ounces of proven reserves as measured by international JORC standards, with an average gold content of 2.3 grams per ton, Chief Executive Officer Pavel Grachev said. That means the field -- accounting for more than a quarter of Russian gold reserves -- is bigger than Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM Project in Canada and Donlin Gold in Alaska.“The estimate of the reserves is an important milestone in development of the field,” Grachev said in an interview in Moscow.Sukhoi Log, located in the isolated Irkutsk region of Siberia, was discovered by Soviet geologists in 1961 and studied in the 1970s. The government had long considered offloading the deposit, and in 2017 sold the field in an auction to Polyus and a state partner, which the mining company later bought out.Polyus said earlier this year that it would focus on smaller projects and reducing its debt ratio in the coming years before developing the field. The company plans to announce details on expected production and investment at Sukhoi Log once a pre-feasibility study is ready by year-end. It previously said that costs could reach $2.5 billion, with annual output totaling about 1.6 million ounces.While developing giant deposits is typically a lengthy and costly process, the field may allow Polyus to boost annual output by at least 70%. Gold prices have rallied about 60% since the company purchased it, and reached a record in August as vast amounts of stimulus were pumped into economies to curb the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.“We want to show that a project of this quality and scale can and should be carried out, taking into account the best environmental standards, despite the hard-to-reach location,” Grachev said.More on Sukhoi Log:The audit shows that as well as economically mineable reserves, the deposit has 67 million ounces of total resources, up from 63 million ounces previously estimated.That figure may rise after more drilling and studies.Main investment is due to start in 2023. Polyus has already started spending on infrastructure for the project. There is also a plan on co-investing with the government on the reconstruction of a local airport.(Updates with details on deposit and development project from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans tend to blow an inheritance — here’s how to be prudent and have some fun too

    Separate the lump sum into three purposes: past, present and future. That will make your decisions easier.

  • Tesla plays smoke and mirrors with profits again

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk called the electric car maker's third quarter its best quarter ever, but investors should also take into account the fact that the quarter was buoyed by $397 million in regulatory credits.

  • The high yields on municipal bonds are tempting, but you need to be mindful of these hidden risks

    Municipal bonds have high yields, making them more attractive than Treasuries. Municipal bonds are typically exempt from federal income taxes, and if they are issued within your state, exempt from state income taxes too. What may surprise you is that yields on investment-grade municipal bonds (“munis”) are higher than they are for U.S. Treasury bonds, which are subject to federal income taxes.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Good Enough to End a 10-Day Losing Streak. Here’s Why.

    The telecom company reported better-than-expected earnings, and its stock is bouncing back big time.

  • Huawei Outhustles Trump by Stockpiling Chips Needed for China 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. quietly spent months racing to stockpile critical radio chips ahead of Trump administration sanctions, ensuring it can keep supplying Chinese carriers in their $170 billion rollout of 5G technology through at least 2021.Partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. began ramping up output in late 2019 of Huawei’s 7-nanometer Tiangang communications chips, the most crucial element in 5G base stations, people familiar with the matter said. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer eventually shipped more than 2 million units at Huawei’s behest ahead of the sanctions cutoff last month, one of the people said, asking not be identified discussing internal matters. The sheer magnitude of orders at one point got TSMC executives wondering whether they had underestimated global demand, the person said.Huawei’s breakthrough in securing essential supplies underscores the mixed success of a U.S. campaign against China’s largest tech company since 2018. Citing national security concerns, the White House started by trying to curtail the sale of American software and circuitry to Huawei before finally enacting sweeping restrictions against its suppliers including TSMC. It’s that last salvo, a ban on the sale of ready-made, commercially available semiconductors, that finally knee-capped Huawei’s smartphone business and forced it to curtail device production, the people said. Representatives for Huawei and TSMC declined to comment.But the Tiangang chip, designed inhouse by secretive division HiSilicon, has proven pivotal to keeping the 5G business afloat. Huawei had leaned on TSMC in the months before Washington shut that loophole and it can now continue to supply China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- the carrier trio now aggressively building out a nationwide 5G network Beijing considers instrumental to driving the world’s No. 2 economy. A China Mobile representative declined to comment for this story. A China Telecom spokesperson said the company will communicate any impact from curbs on Huawei but declined to comment on discussions about chip supply. Unicom representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.“The U.S. has demonstrated an intense will to restrict Huawei’s ability to offer 5G technologies. The U.S. government’s assertions of extraterritoriality have made it more difficult for Huawei to maintain access to critical components,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. In 2012, just a third of Huawei’s revenue was generated in China -- that closed in on two-thirds last year. “Huawei is more dependent on domestic sales due to both U.S. pressure as well as its strong hold over the fast-growing China market.”How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeHuawei told Chinese wireless operators its component inventory was fully capable of supporting base station construction in 2021 and beyond despite U.S. sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has started shipping 5G base stations without American components since at least the end of last year.It’s unclear how long those stocks can last. Rotating Chairman Guo Ping said last month the company has “sufficient” inventory for its communications equipment business, but is seeking supplies for the smartphone unit.Even assuming Huawei has cached enough silicon for Chinese clients’ purposes, it may have had to make sacrifices in performance because of shortages in second-tier components. Resorting to less-sophisticated local alternatives may hinder areas such as power consumption rate, the people said. To rectify that, Huawei’s promised to compensate carriers for part of that additional electricity expense, they said. A typical 5G base station consumes roughly four times the power of a standard 4G model.Read more: Shunned by U.S., Huawei Winning China’s $170 Billion 5G RaceWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysGains made by China’s tech leaders may be larger than prior generations for smartphones, cellular base stations, servers and chipsets, but less relevant amid the trade dispute. Huawei and peers face similar circumstances if the U.S. restricts their IP use, but may still grow in China via vertical integration. The nation’s tech trajectory might then veer away from global trends.\- Anand Srinivasan and Charles Shum, analystsClick here for the research.While Washington is gaining ground in efforts to pressure allies from Australia to the U.K. to shun Huawei equipment, the Chinese company’s main source of income remains its own home country. Huawei has so far won more than half of the 5G orders from state-owned carriers this year, securing contracts worth billions of dollars, Bloomberg News reported earlier.Chinese carriers have built 690,000 5G base stations since the technology was commercialized about a year ago, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The nation’s carriers have yet to announce base station procurement plans for 2021, but ministry officials said the country’s network buildup will continue over the next three years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Playing the Market Is a Bad Idea, Especially Now

    The current day trading boom will end as these frenzies always do: in tears. While we wait for the inevitable crash, let’s review not only why day traders are doomed…

  • Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

    Natural gas may just be on track to become the world’s most important resource over the next decade as the world races to ditch other fossil fuels

  • AT&T Shares Jump As Wireless Subscribers Prove To Be A Bright Spot

    AT&T earnings for the September quarter met consensus estimates while revenue came in above Wall Street targets. AT&T stock rose on the news as wireless subscriber additions were a bright spot.

  • The stock market is set to fall over the next year — and is unprepared for 2 big risks, says Deutsche Bank’s wealth-management arm

    There-is-no-alternative, or TINA, has been a pretty solid investment strategy for those who are riding the stock-market wave. But to Deutsche Bank's international private bank chief investment office, it has its limits.

  • McAfee’s IPO Raises $740 Million in Return to Public Market

    (Bloomberg) -- McAfee Corp. and its shareholders raised $740 million in an initial public offering priced within a targeted range as the cybersecurity software provider returns to the stock market.The company and some of its investors sold 37 million shares for $20 apiece Wednesday, according to a statement. McAfee had marketed 31 million shares for $19 to $22, while its shareholders offered 6 million shares.McAfee is valued in the IPO at about $8.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus.The company, based in San Jose, California, was acquired by Intel Corp. in a 2010 deal. In 2016, Intel announced that it had signed an agreement to transfer a 51% stake in McAfee to the investment firm TPG for $1.1 billion. The transaction valued the spun-off company at $4.2 billion, including debt.Current backers listed in McAfee’s prospectus include TPG, Intel, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and the private equity firm Thoma Bravo.Loss to ProfitFor the 26 weeks ended June 27, McAfee had net income of $31 million on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to its filings. That compared with a loss of $146 million on revenue of $1.3 billion for the comparable period last year.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., TPG Capital BD, Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. McAfee’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol MCFE.The company was founded in 1987 by John McAfee. Since selling to Intel, McAfee has gone through a series of personal legal challenges.He was a person of interest in a 2012 murder in Belize, though not charged with a crime. Last year, he was detained in the Dominican Republic for entering the country with a cache of firearms and ammunition.The firearms charges were announced just hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued McAfee for promoting the sale of cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he was being paid to do so. This month, he was arrested on tax-evasion charges for allegedly failing to report that income.(Updates with revenue and income in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Peloton Shares Dipped In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

    Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock dropped in Wednesday's after-hours session as Goldman Sachs downgraded the fitness equipment company's stock rating from Buy to Neutral.What Happened: The investment bank revised its rating from factoring in the stock surge over the last one year period, Bloomberg reports. In the last twelve months, PTON stock price has rallied 4.8 times higher and returned close to 317% on a year-to-date basis.Goldman analyst Heath Terry believes that the company's 480% stock surge has taken into account its near term opportunities, according to Bloomberg. Gym lockdowns during the pandemic resulted in increased demand for home exercise equipment, which in turn provided Peloton stock with an upward thrust.The Goldman analyst also hinted that the company's upcoming quarterly release could fall short of expectations. Terry's analysis was based on delayed shipping due to congestions in the Los Angeles Port, as per Bloomberg.Why Does It Matter: Last week, BofA Securities analyst Justin Post raised Peloton's price target to $150, suggesting strong demand for its product. The home-exercise equipment maker's new factory, where it plans to start operations sometime in December, could double its production capacity, according to Post.Peloton is set to release the financials for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 on Nov. 5.Price Action: After a 5.78% fall during regular trading hours, PTON dropped an additional 3.26% during the extended trading hours at $120.25 per share.Latest Ratings for PTON DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral Oct 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight Oct 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for PTON View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * McAfee Raises 0M In IPO * Microsoft Directs Sales Team To Promote Dynamic 365 Products(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exxon Mobil 'very close' to disclosing U.S., Canada job cuts, says CEO

    Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> is "very close" to completing its workforce appraisals in the United States and Canada and expects to unveil job cuts, its chief executive told employees in an email on Wednesday. The job cuts are part of a plan unveiled this spring to redesign how Exxon works and to increase competitiveness, CEO Darren Woods said in an email to its nearly 75,000-person workforce. Exxon has exceeded a target of reducing operating expenses by $1 billion and capital budget spending by $10 billion, he wrote.

  • The 7 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Today

    Biotech companies utilize cutting-edge science to create medicines and treatments for a plethora of diseases, making them unique investment opportunities for investors looking to cash in on a cure. Smart investors will look for biotech stocks that have drug pipelines full of good prospects, as well as balance sheets strong enough to withstand any unforeseen problems. Here are seven biotech stocks to buy that fit the bill.

  • Kimberly-Clark shares sink after earnings miss

    Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock sank 3.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed Street estimates. Net income totaled $472 million, or $1.38 per share, down from $671 million, or $1.94 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.72 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.76. Sales of $4.68 billion rose from $4.64 billion last year and were ahead of the FactSet forecast for $4.60 billion. Sales dropped in the professional segment of the business due to the coronavirus pandemic. "While earnings in the quarter were down as expected, we're raising our full-year outlook and now expect adjusted earnings per share will grow 9%-to-11% this year," said Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark chief executive, in a statement. Kimberly-Clark now expects 2020 adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $7.65 up from previous guidance for $7.40 to $7.60. And sales are expected to increase 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $7.71 and sales of $18.88 billion, suggesting a rise of 2.3%. Kimberly-Clark's company restructuring is expected to be complete in 2021 with total charges at the high end of the range of $1.70 billion and $1.90 billion. The revamp is expected to produce an annual pre-tax savings of $500 million to $550 million. Kimberly-Clark stock has gained nearly 8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 6.3% for the period.