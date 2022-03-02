U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.56 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,057.58
    +49.07 (+2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.33
    +7.92 (+7.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3399
    +0.0073 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5210
    +0.6310 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,785.75
    -334.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.37
    -13.17 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Attend TechCrunch Live's special event in Austin, Texas! (It's free)

Matt Burns and Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce a special event centered around the exploding scene in Austin, Texas on April 6 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET. The area deserves a spotlight on the upcoming startups and recent milestones. It's the city of unicorns and tech giants. Drawn to the laid-back lifestyle and lower cost of living -- relatively speaking -- nearly 185 people are moving to the Texas capital on a daily basis, and many of those people work in the tech industry.

Austin wasn't an overnight success. For years it was known primarily for its software scene. But today, new growing sectors include crypto, real estate tech, CPG and insurance technology. As in other maturing markets, companies that have seen success in the past are now spawning a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Look at the companies that surpassed a $1 billion valuation in 2021: The Zebra, Firefly Aerospace, Abrigo, ZenBusiness and Iodine Software. In 2020 Tesla settled into the so-called Silicon Hills district, home to among many, including Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and SpaceX.

Funding globally surged over the past year, and Austin was no exception. The year 2021 marked the year of the biggest funding deals ever for Austin startups, according to Silicon Hills News, with $4.9 billion raised -- more than double the $2.3 billion raised in 2020. Rounds are getting larger too, signaling a further maturing of the market: All of the top 10 deals for Austin in 2021 amounted to $100 million or more.

Not only are companies moving here, investors are too. A number of venture capitalists now call Austin home after relocating from the coasts. They include Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, who said last year he was moving his venture capital firm, 8VC, from Silicon Valley to the city, and Geoff Lewis, founder and managing partner of Bedrock Capital.

There's more. TechCrunch Live is hosting a special episode with local leaders and investors who can best speak to the area. We want to hear what it took to build the mature ecosystem, and what challenges are persisting.

We need your help. Apply to pitch your Austin-area startup during the TechCrunch Live Pitch Off. Just like every TechCrunch Live episode, startups will pitch their companies to our guests. This time around there's a prize. The winner gets a free booth at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 to exhibit their company.

Register for City Spotlight: Austin!

Check back for updates. This is going to be great.

[googleapps domain="docs" dir="forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffSkXW6GP1zuvdbGk2UnQZ8IAHvwi-n5l3PWLa5w2cN8IV4w/viewform" query="embedded=true" width="100%" height="714" /]

Recommended Stories

  • Ford splits business into separate EV and combustion units

    Ford has split its car business into separate EV and ICE units in hopes of better competing against electric-only rivals like Tesla.

  • Unproven claims of US-funded Ukraine bioweapons labs spread online

    Online articles and social media posts claim US-funded labs in Ukraine are developing biological warfare weapons, saying this is part of the justification for the Russian attack on its eastern European neighbor. But US officials and non-proliferation experts say the labs are working to detect and prevent the spread of bioweapons, and have also helped in containing disease outbreaks."Bioweapons laboratories in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and the capital Kyiv, amon

  • Electric Capital raises $1 billion for two new crypto funds

    Crypto-focused venture firm Electric Capital has raised a $400 million for its third early stage fund, as well as a $600 million digital token-fund. Why it matters: Raising huge pools of capital to invest in crypto is becoming the norm as the industry's boom continues—despite regulatory uncertainty and ongoing concerns over scams. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Electric's pair of funds reflects a growing real

  • Rouble hits new low in Moscow, rebounds outside Russia

    The rouble touched a fresh record low of 110 to the dollar in Moscow on Wednesday and crawled back under 100 in other trading platforms, though it remained under pressure as the country's financial system teetered under the weight of Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The rouble fell 4.5% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, a record low. But trading outside of Russia saw the currency gain near 10% on the day toward 95 per dollar, still 20% weaker than where it traded at during the first half of February.

  • Wendy's credits breakfast, digital sales, more for 'breakthrough year'

    Wendy’s Co. has long credited its “old fashioned” reputation for its success, but it’s forward thinking that’s solidifying its future.

  • Lyft workforce decreases in 2021, while Uber's jumps and DoorDash's more than doubles

    Lyft Inc. disclosed overnight that its 2021 workforce decreased by nearly 5% from a year ago, which compares with increases of almost 30% for rival ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. and a more-than doubling in the workforce of food-delivery company DoorDash Inc. . In Lyft's 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, the company said it had 4,453 employees in about 119 offices as of Dec. 31, 2021, down from 4,675 employees in about 100 offices in 2

  • Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results

    Analysts adjusted their price targets on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) post Q4 results. Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $233 from $220 (11.5% upside) and kept a Neutral. The company "delivered a reassuring" Q4 and outlook, which should help alleviate concerns around the health of the front office and general IT spending. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $225 from $210 (7.8% upside) and kept a Neutral. The company

  • Russia Sanctions Put $41 Billion of Default Insurance at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Contracts insuring $41 billion of Russian sovereign debt may be rendered worthless, even as they signal a record likelihood of default. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireU.S. Says Russia Stalled; Moscow Exchange Closed: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionT

  • Here's How Analysts Reacted To Workday's Q4 Results

    Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) post Q4 results. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the PT to $340 from $325 (39.1% upside) and kept an Overweight. Turrin expects Workday shares will see a boost from Q4 results as the company delivered a clean set of Q4 metrics and a meaningful increase to the FY23 guidance. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the PT to $300 from $280 (22.8% upside) and kept a Buy. The company posted "overall stellar" Q4 results a

  • Kohl’s Q4 Net Dips, but Gains for Year and Momentum Seen

    Kohl's is under pressure to lift shareholder value and has rejected hostile takeover bids, but its CEO says the company is poised to mitigate macro factors and increase profitability.

  • Russian Oligarch Resigns From TUI Group Board After EU Sanctions

    TUI Group’s largest shareholder, the Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, resigned from its supervisory board Wednesday after the European Union leveled economic sanctions against him three days earlier. “The aim of the EU sanctions is to prevent Mr. Mordashov from disposing of his shares in TUI AG,” the Hanover, Germany tour operator said in a statement. […]

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Bitcoin Climbs to $45K Early Wednesday Before Quickly Retreating

    The crypto briefly touched a three-week high amid continued escalation in Ukraine, and as Fed Chairman Jay Powell promised a rate hike later this month.

  • WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

    Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on F...

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Central Bank Sanctions Halt Russia’s Ruble Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina acknowledged for the first time that sanctions imposed on the central bank meant she couldn’t intervene to keep the ruble from collapsing on Monday. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Over

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hedge Fund Giant Alan Howard Backs $7.5M Round for ‘Financial NFTs’ Project

    Nested’s social trading platform allows investors to earn royalties on their crypto portfolios by representing them as NFTs.

  • Barrick Gold Stock Joins Elite Club Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90

    On Wednesday, Barrick Gold reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 92, up from 89 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. Barrick Gold Stock is building a cup with handle with a 23.69 buy point.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.