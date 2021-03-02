U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.59
    -28.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,394.65
    -140.86 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.73
    -177.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.41
    -24.91 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.63
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.56
    -0.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4170
    -0.0290 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7650
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,976.14
    -871.96 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.34
    -21.31 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,623.13
    +34.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Attend TechCrunch's free virtual Miami meetup on March 11

Matt Burns and Drew Olanoff
·2 min read

Silicon Valley is novel, but not unique. Throughout the United States and abroad, there are communities of technology entrepreneurs leveraging local assets to build great companies. TechCrunch has long told these stories, and throughout the first half of 2021, our editorial staff is dedicated to shining a spotlight on exciting startups and notable investors in key cities and regions.

We’re looking at you Miami, Detroit, Austin, Pittsburgh and perhaps wherever you’re reading this from. TechCrunch wants to tell your story.

Join us on our first (virtual) field trip to Miami. Even though we can’t be there physically right now, it’ll sure feel like we are. All lights will be shining on the Magic City. The area is quickly transforming thanks to active investors, interesting companies, a Twitter-proficient Mayor and beautifully scenic living.

If you’re interested in what’s happening in Miami in general, seeking out a new, up-and-coming city to live in, looking for cool companies and talented founders to invest in, then you’ll want to register and drop March 11 on your calendar. This is a virtual event, but space is still limited so register early.

Here’s just some of what you can expect:

  • Networking - It’s what you can always count on us for. Companies are started and deals get done at TechCrunch events (yes, even the virtual ones!)

  • Pitch-off - We’re going to tap into the local tech scene in Miami and bring on some VCs to take a look at a your pitches. They’ll give you feedback live from the stage. Sign up to pitch by filling out this form.

  • Panels - Meet the movers and shakers up close and personal. Hear about their journey, ask them questions, and find out what’s special to them about Miami.

All along the way we’ll be asking for your feedback by way of polls, Q&A’s and surveys. We want to hear from everyone who lives in the birthplace of sunscreen and we’re looking to you for suggestions on folks who should be getting all of the attention we can throw at them on March 11. Drop suggestions in the comments below.

It’s going to be one to remember and it’s the perfect setup for when we can safely crash the city in person again!

Join us on our first (virtual) field trip to Miami.

8 Miami-based investors share their views on the region’s startup scene

Recommended Stories

  • Flipboard expands its local coverage to more than 1,000 cities and towns

    News aggregator Flipboard's local coverage is making what product lead Brian Gottesman described as a "quantum leap," expanding from 60 topics (a.k.a. While Flipboard has allowed users to follow stories focused on major cities like New York for years, it launched a broader initiative around local news at the beginning of last year. This comes as local newspapers continue to struggle and shut down, creating what are known as news deserts.

  • IMF Urges Tunisian Consensus Before Reform Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Tunisia should explain the country’s fragile economic situation to its people and ensure they support any planned reforms before discussing a new program with the International Monetary Fund, a fund official said.A key priority for the government will be to devise a mechanism to deal with mounting debts on the part of state-owned entities - dues which account for about 40% of the gross domestic product, the fund’s mission chief to the North African nation, Chris Geiregat, said Tuesday in a press briefing.“Before we adopt a new program with the IMF, it will be important for authorities to start explaining to the population the severity and fragility of the situation,” he said, stressing that the government must include all “stakeholders” in the discussions. The longer it takes authorities to reach “social consensus” on the reforms, the more difficult the situation will become, Geiregat said.IMF Urges Tunisia to Lower Wage Bill, Limit Energy SubsidiesTo break with the “tepid performance of the past,” Tunisia will need deep structural reforms, but this time authorities must ensure these are “strongly implemented” and not just adopted, he said.“We have made it clear that if we see a clear reform program” that benefited from a national dialogue, “then we will support you,” Geiregat said.Geiregat also said:Tunisia central bank needs to be vigilant about stability of banking sector, because impact of coronavirus hasn’t fully surfaced in banking sectorCentral bank needs to also devise plan for post-Covid recovery for the sector(Corrects to show IMF is not asking Tunisia to enact reforms before a program approved; clarifies quote in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesian payments infra startup Xendit raises $64.6M in Accel-led Series B

    Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation is happening all over the world. Indonesia’s Xendit, a startup focused on building digital payments infrastructure for the region, has just raised $64.6 million in a Series B led by Silicon Valley heavyweight Accel. Notably, Y Combinator also participated in the financing.

  • EU, under pressure over vaccine rollouts, considers switch to emergency approvals

    The European Commission said on Tuesday that it was considering emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines as a faster alternative to more rigorous conditional marketing authorisations which have been used so far. The move would mark a big shift in approach to vaccine approvals, as it would entail using a procedure that the EU had considered dangerous and that before the COVID-19 pandemic had been reserved for exceptional authorisation at national level of drugs for terminally ill patients, including cancer treatments. The potential change comes as the EU executive and the bloc's drug regulator come under increasing pressure for what some consider slow vaccine approvals, which have contributed to a slower rollout of COVID-19 shots in the 27-nation union, compared to the United States and former EU member Britain.

  • SoundCloud's listener-based royalties promise better pay for indie artists

    SoundCloud is switching to 'fan-powered' royalties that pay artists based on the music you listen to, potentially helping indie musicians.

  • Hasbro CEO expects company can grow double digits in 2021

    Brian Goldner, Hasbro CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s restructuring and rebranding of its Potato Head line.