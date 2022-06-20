U.S. markets closed

Attendees on the 'Hunt' for Exhibits That Are the Right Fit

·3 min read

Visit Skyline in booth #1201 to see award-winning exhibits and meet new team members

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Exhibits, a tradeshow exhibiting company, invites EXHIBITORLIVE attendees to experience Exhibit Hunters in booth #1201. By visiting the Skyline booth, attendees will learn how Skyline is the right fit for discerning brands, regardless of size, industry, budget, or location.

The company will showcase award-winning projects, including two exhibits granted Exhibitor Magazine's 2022 Portable Modular Awards for Best Island Exhibit (800 to 1,500 Square Feet) and Best 10 x 10 Exhibit.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Exhibitor Magazine with two awards," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "We worked with the team at ECI on a fabulous island exhibit for the International Builders Show and were also recognized, along with Sunday Night Foods, for its 10 x 10 exhibit. No matter the exhibit size, we work with our clients to ensure it's the right fit for their brand."

Skyline recently added key executives in the roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Senior Vice President of Business Development, as it elevates its capabilities and client focus.

"We are transforming and simultaneously reshaping what an exhibiting experience and partner looks like. Our recent additions in key areas are making an immediate impact," said Floreano.

Wendy Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished B2B marketing leader, Wendy Gibson, was recently appointed to the CMO role after six years of leading global marketing at GES. Before that, Gibson was a CMO for more than 15 years in various growth industries, and she maintains an unwavering focus on the voice of the customer.

"I joined Skyline because of our unique ability to assist marketers in amplifying their brand," said Gibson. "The combination of high-impact designs on our award-winning, custom, modular products coupled with our professional services allow our clients to achieve their exhibiting goals while respecting their budgets."

David Pilinski, Senior Vice President of Operations

David Pilinski joins Skyline as SVP of Operations and brings more than 25 years of tradeshow industry experience. Having worked with many brands to create high-impact event experiences, he is passionate about the customer journey and maintains a strong focus on meeting the needs of each client.

Jeff McGrath, Senior Vice President of Business Development

As SVP of Business Development at Skyline Exhibits, Jeff McGrath will lead the sales organization. McGrath joins Skyline with 20 years of experience in the tradeshow industry. With a proven sales planning track record, he excels in creating a richer and more engaging customer experience.

"Wendy, David, and Jeff are business leaders first and foremost," said Floreano. "They have face-to-face industry experience and bring a wealth of best practices from their various backgrounds. Most importantly, their passion for the customer experience – from design to delivery – will help us deliver a best-in-class journey for Skyline clients."

Skyline also announced two director-level positions: Keith Lawrence as Director of Freight and Cory Tang as Director of Exhibit Operations. Learn more about Skyline's recent new hires here. http://www.skyline.com/press-release-june-20-2022

"We understand that getting the right fit matters when choosing an exhibit and experiential partner," said Floreano. "Our team members are committed to helping our clients find the right fit. We make great design accessible to everyone because we manufacture modular structures based on decades of in-depth experience. This lets our clients get the look of a custom booth without the custom price tag."

About SKYLINE EXHIBITS

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a tradeshow exhibit builder that creates award-winning tradeshow experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

Contact: 
Valerie Carstens
972.816.0672 
339009@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attendees-on-the-hunt-for-exhibits-that-are-the-right-fit-301571172.html

SOURCE Skyline Exhibits

