Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Demographics, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type (Stimulants, Non-stimulants), By Demographics (Children, Adults), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Demographics, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030"

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Growth & Trends

The global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market size is expected to reach USD 18.69 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. The presence of a strong product pipeline for the treatment of ADHD and their subsequent approval is expected to boost the market growth. Some late-stage pipeline products are NRCT-101 developed by Neurocentria, Inc., SPN-812 by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EB-1020 by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Several initiatives undertaken by government bodies regarding early diagnosis and treatment of ADHD are likely to support the market growth.In January 2021, the Australian Government included Vyvanse under its Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for the treatment of adult patients with ADHD.

This inclusion makes the availability of Vyvanse at a subsidized rate to patients and more than 20,000 patients received a comparable treatment for the disease at low cost and benefits.Without PBS subsidy, the patients had to pay more than USD 1,200 per person annually for their treatment.

After the inclusion in PBS, they will receive the treatment at USD 41.30 per script. Such initiatives are also expected to drive market growth.

Increasing awareness about ADHD among patients, physicians, and other healthcare providers may increase the demand for diagnosis and treatment which in turn propel the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market.The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Coaches Organization (ACO) celebrates October as the ADHD awareness month intending to raise awareness, generate funding for R&D, and educate people about disorders.

This initiative may boost early diagnosis, thereby, increasing product penetration.

However, the risk of comorbidity with other psychiatric disorders is high among children with ADHD, often making diagnosis and treatment of the disorder complex.A research study published by the Lundbeck Foundation in 2021 showed that ADHD patients with other psychiatric comorbid conditions were more likely to avoid taking medicines.

Some of the comorbid conditions that typically occur in ADHD pediatric patients are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, learning disorder, early speech/communication problems, and oppositional defiant disorder.

Furthermore, the shortage of stimulants to treat ADHD has forced patients to pay for expensive branded medication and create scope for substitute therapies, such as behavioral therapy, which will negatively impact the demand for ADHD pharmacological therapies. Strict regulations are implemented by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which limit the production of ADHD drugs to avoid misuse or abuse. Amid an increase in demand, this can create a shortage of medical products, consequently increasing the cost of treatments and restraining market growth. Thus, the shortage of medicines may impede the market growth.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Report Highlights
• By drug type, the stimulants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 due to the high demand for these medicines and the management of symptoms, government support for the use of stimulants drugs, and continuing clinical trials regarding attention deficit hyperactive disorder
• Based on demographics, the adults segment dominated the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2022 owing to the large target population base and high risk of developing the attention-deficit hyperactive disorder. According to ADD Health and Wellness Centers, Inc. the disorder affects approximately 4-5% of the adult population
• Retail pharmacy segment dominated the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2022 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide availability of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs at retail pharmacies and their ease of accessibility to patients
• North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to factors such as high awareness among healthcare professionals about drugs available for treatment and the rise in disease prevalence. According to the Center for ADHD Awareness Canada (CADDAC), more than 1.5 million people are affected by the disease in Canada
• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period to increasing ADHD prevalence and treatment demand in the region. For instance, ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopment diseases with approximately 8.2% of children and 11% of boys diagnosed in Australia
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373196/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


