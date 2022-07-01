U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,338.59
    -417.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Attention all Live Music Fans -

·1 min read

The DEAD EYE SALOON located at 110 Boston Post Road in Westbrook, CT is hosting a 4th of July Holiday RED, WHITE, & BREW BASH this Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd from 1pm to 10pm both days.

WESTBROOK, Conn. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You won't want to miss this! Live music ALL DAY each day, Beer trucks, $5 Draft Beers, Grilled food, Games, and much, much more! The Dead Eye Saloon also has a brand new outside bar and huge patio dining area. Plus tons of fresh seafood from Maine. And live bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Become a Dead Eye Saloon regular and start with the RED, WHITE, & BREW 4TH of July Holiday Festival this weekend! The Dead Eye Saloon overlooks the beautiful Westbrook, CT shoreline and is great for family and friends. They have the best Seafood from Maine flown in daily and are still reasonably prices. Can also follow on Facebook for additional upcoming Summer Events.

For Further Information, contact Kaydence Koloskie, Event Manager, 203-804-1088, kaydence858@gmail.com or Walter Bartkiewicz, Founder, 860-664-5667, deadyesaloon@gmail.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attention-all-live-music-fans--301579942.html

SOURCE Dead Eye Saloon

