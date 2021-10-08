U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.25
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.00
    +6.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.46 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8330
    +0.2170 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,285.95
    +1,000.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.05
    +14.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.26
    +3.22 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

ATTENTION T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Claims Against T-Mobile for Multiple Data Breaches

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premiere plaintiffs' law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) customers whose sensitive personal information, including social security and driver's license numbers, was compromised in multiple data breaches.

T-Mobile has suffered several data breaches since 2018. Most recently, on August 15, 2021, it was reported that hackers gained access to T-Mobile data and up to 100 million customer records, including at least 30 million containing customer social security or driver's license numbers, were being offered for sale on the dark web. T-Mobile has acknowledged the breach occurred, and it is still investigating whether any customer records were stolen.

T-Mobile has also admitted that, on March 5, 2020, a malicious attack of a third-party email vendor allowed access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts that contained information about T-Mobile customers and employees. The information accessed included customer names, addresses, social security numbers, financial account information, government identification numbers, phone numbers, and billing and account information. Other data privacy incidents occurred in August 2018 and 2019, and December 2020.

If you are a California, Illinois, Massachusetts, or New York T-Mobile customer, you may be entitled to compensation. Customers can sign up for a claim at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/t-mobile/.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, consumer protection, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://www.labaton.com/.

Contact:

Labaton Sucharow LLP
(888) 909-7222
info@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667227/ATTENTION-T-MOBILE-CUSTOMERS-Labaton-Sucharow-Pursuing-Claims-Against-T-Mobile-for-Multiple-Data-Breaches

