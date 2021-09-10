U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.25
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,032.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,632.00
    +73.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.00
    +12.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +1.32 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.41
    -0.55 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8130
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,172.20
    +11.03 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.75
    -5.92 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.02
    +26.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

ATTENTION T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Claims Against T-Mobile for Multiple Data Breaches

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premiere plaintiffs' law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of California T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) customers whose sensitive personal information, including social security and driver's license numbers, was compromised in multiple data breaches.

T-Mobile has suffered several data breaches since 2018. Most recently, on August 15, 2021, it was reported that hackers gained access to T-Mobile data and up to 100 million customer records, including at least 30 million containing customer social security or driver's license numbers, were being offered for sale on the dark web. T-Mobile has acknowledged the breach occurred, and it is still investigating whether any customer records were stolen.

T-Mobile has also admitted that, on March 5, 2020, a malicious attack of a third-party email vendor allowed access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts that contained information about T-Mobile customers and employees. The information accessed included customer names, addresses, social security numbers, financial account information, government identification numbers, phone numbers, and billing and account information. Other data privacy incidents occurred in August 2018 and 2019, and December 2020.

If you are a California T-Mobile customer, you may be entitled to compensation up to $750. Users can sign up for a claim at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/t-mobile/.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, consumer protection, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://www.labaton.com/.

Contact

Labaton Sucharow LLP
(888) 909-7222
info@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663351/ATTENTION-T-MOBILE-CUSTOMERS-Labaton-Sucharow-Pursuing-Claims-Against-T-Mobile-for-Multiple-Data-Breaches

Recommended Stories

  • We're Hopeful That Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • Tesla Joins 11 Stocks Thriving During Market's Four-Day Slide

    There's nothing like a skid in the S&P 500 to help you find the strongest stocks. And investors just got a good look at what's holding up.

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 10th, 2021

    It was a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would deliver support, however.

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Facebook’s Smart Glasses Can Take Calls and Photos, Lack AR

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality.The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories -- a direct rival to Snapchat’s Spectacles. The $299 Facebook glasses, which use EssilorLuxottica SA-owned Ray-Ban’s classic Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. While

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 10th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Thursday, move through the day’s pivot levels to revisit Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • IBM Rolls Out First Power10 Server

    While the largest server manufacturers focus on systems built around industry-standard x86 chips, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) goes a different way. The century-old tech giant sold off its x86-based server business long ago and today, it focuses on hulking mainframes and its high-end Power servers. IBM's Power systems are not for everyone.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Nio's New ET7 Sedan Could Include Low-Cost Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled its all-new ET7 sedan at its Nio Day event in early January, and deliveries of the EV maker's first-ever sedan will likely begin in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Nio could release a version of the ET7 with low-cost lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, as opposed to the ternary lithium-ion batteries it now uses, the CnEVPost reported, citing information released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The ET7 was included in MII

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Apple event: Everything we expect from the big launch live stream, including iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods

    Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, a live streamed presentation called “California Streaming”. The new iPhone is likely to be the star of the event, as it is every September. You can read our full rundown of everything that’s coming with the iPhone here.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Oil rallies towards $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. "With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Chinese Phone Charger Giant Has Ambitions Beyond Ruling Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, then-Googler Steven Yang left California for Chinese tech hub Shenzhen to start Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd. with less than $1 million in seed capital. Since then, he’s relied on a pioneering strategy of mining product reviews on Amazon.com Inc. to pump out some of the world’s most ubiquitous phone accessories.By studying the thousands of reviews and complaints about electronic products posted on the e-commerce platform daily, Yang realized he could reverse-e

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.