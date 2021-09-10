ATTENTION T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Claims Against T-Mobile for Multiple Data Breaches

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premiere plaintiffs' law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of California T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) customers whose sensitive personal information, including social security and driver's license numbers, was compromised in multiple data breaches.

T-Mobile has suffered several data breaches since 2018. Most recently, on August 15, 2021, it was reported that hackers gained access to T-Mobile data and up to 100 million customer records, including at least 30 million containing customer social security or driver's license numbers, were being offered for sale on the dark web. T-Mobile has acknowledged the breach occurred, and it is still investigating whether any customer records were stolen.

T-Mobile has also admitted that, on March 5, 2020, a malicious attack of a third-party email vendor allowed access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts that contained information about T-Mobile customers and employees. The information accessed included customer names, addresses, social security numbers, financial account information, government identification numbers, phone numbers, and billing and account information. Other data privacy incidents occurred in August 2018 and 2019, and December 2020.

If you are a California T-Mobile customer, you may be entitled to compensation up to $750. Users can sign up for a claim at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/t-mobile/.

