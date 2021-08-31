U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

ATTENTION T-MOBILE CUSTOMERS: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Claims Against T-Mobile for Multiple Data Breaches

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premiere plaintiffs' law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of California T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) customers whose sensitive personal information, including social security and driver's license numbers, was compromised in multiple data breaches.

T-Mobile has suffered several data breaches since 2018. Most recently, on August 15, 2021, it was reported that hackers gained access to T-Mobile data and up to 100 million customer records, including at least 30 million containing customer social security or driver's license numbers, were being offered for sale on the dark web. T-Mobile has acknowledged the breach occurred, and it is still investigating whether any customer records were stolen.

T-Mobile has also admitted that, on March 5, 2020, a malicious attack of a third-party email vendor allowed access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts that contained information about T-Mobile customers and employees. The information accessed included customer names, addresses, social security numbers, financial account information, government identification numbers, phone numbers, and billing and account information. Other data privacy incidents occurred in August 2018 and 2019, and December 2020.

If you are a California T-Mobile customer, you may be entitled to compensation up to $750. Users can sign up for a claim at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/t-mobile/.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, consumer protection, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://www.labaton.com/.

Contact:

Labaton Sucharow LLP
(888) 909-7222
info@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662215/ATTENTION-T-MOBILE-CUSTOMERS-Labaton-Sucharow-Pursuing-Claims-Against-T-Mobile-for-Multiple-Data-Breaches

