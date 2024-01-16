Attention, Taco Bell cinnamon twist lovers. There's a new breakfast cereal for you.

A new cereal inspired by Taco Bell's cinnamon twists will be sold in a handful of U.S. cities starting on Tuesday.

Taco Bell and Uber Eats have teamed up to drop Cinnamon Twists Cereal, inspired by the fast-food chain’s crispy puffed corn twists sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

"We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever,” according to a news release from Uber, which says the cereal will be available for a limited time only.

The cereal will not be available online or in stores, so the only way to get your hands on a box is by using Uber One, Uber Eats, or by signing up for Taco Bell Rewards.

The promotional offer will only be available for residents in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

Here’s how to get a box.

Uber One

Uber One members nationwide will be able to order a box for free from Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Thursday, Jan. 18. No purchase necessary.

Uber Eats

You can get a mini box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal for free if you purchase a Taco Bell breakfast order that costs $2 or more at any participating Taco Bell locations from Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Monday, Jan. 22.

The mini cereal box will be available at Taco Bell from opening until 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Taco Bell Rewards

The first 500 Taco Bell Rewards members will also be able to get a free box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal on the app on Tuesday, Jan. 23, as part of the restaurant’s Tuesday Drops, according to the news release.

There is a limit of one box per customer.

Cinnamon Twists Cereal DIY

If you don’t live in those select markets, there is still a way to get in on the Cinnamon Twists Cereal action.

“You can still hack your own cereal by redeeming $5 off and free cinnamon twists, just crunch them in a bowl of your choice, add your preferred milk, and enjoy,” the release says.

If you spend $15 or more at Taco Bell and add an order of cinnamon twists to your Uber Eats order during breakfast hours between Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Monday, Jan. 22, you will be able to get the item for free.

You will also get $5 off the delivery order for customers who place an order on the Uber Eats website or app. The offer is not valid in stores or with a pickup order.

