U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,669.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.25
    +23.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.00
    -9.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    -1.21 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.88
    +0.64 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6670
    -0.4620 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,186.80
    -3,777.84 (-6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.04
    -84.12 (-5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.56
    -18.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Attest raises $60M to expand its no-code approach to research-surveys-as-a-service, which taps 110M consumers in 49 countries

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Surveys have long been used by marketing teams and other business decision makers to learn how customers tick. But they can be costly to put together, hard to run at scale, and, at the end of the day, are only as credible as the data that gets put into them. Today, a London startup called Attest, which has built a cloud-based, no-code, big-data solution that it believes provides an answer to those challenges, is announcing $60 million in growth funding, in the wake of record business growth in the last couple of years.

Jeremy King, the company's CEO and co-founder, says that its machine learning-based approach is gaining traction against the many incumbent players in the field of online market research -- there are hundreds of them ranging from Kantar and SurveyMonkey through to Qualtrics and many more -- because it provides faster and more accurate results.

"The dark secret is that most online research has been very low quality," he said in an interview, noting that if you took the same brief to five traditional market research organizations, you'd likely get five different sets of responses, not unlike taking one building brief to five architects. Attest's ambition is to move away from that and build a much more consistent, and thus reliable, framework for market research.

"We are trying to make it as good as we can get it. It's still not perfect but at least we are trying, and most online research frankly doesn’t try at all," King said. He also described the company's methodology as 'suicidally transparent.' It's a pitch that indeed does sound pretty honest, and yet it seems to have struck a chord with a lot of big names. Its customer list includes Microsoft, Santander, Walgreens/Boots, Klarna, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Fabletics, eToro and Publicis, among others.

The investment is coming from returning investor NEA and Kismet, along with other unnamed backers, and Attest said that it brings the total it has raised to date to $85 million. Other investors in the company have included Oxford Capital and Episode 1 (which co-led a $3.1 million round in 2019).

Attest is not disclosing its valuation, but PitchBook data reveals that it was just under $273 million post-money in August of this year, when this latest round appears to have actually closed.

As you might expect from a startup working in the world of data, Attest has some pretty compelling data points of its own.

The startup has built out a massive database that is aggregated from hundreds of individual panels, user groups and more, altogether totaling 110 million consumers across 49 countries. Its promise is that any user (no tech expertise required) can create a survey within minutes to target any segment of users that it wants out of that bigger pool and will get responses back in 24 hours if not sooner.

Within those results, Attest guarantees the data in terms of response numbers and integrity using a complex set of algorithms as part of what King described as a 15-step process that starts with formulating questions, sourcing audiences, processing the data and providing it in visualizations that are useful to the person doing the research. It's priced on a freemium model, where those on paid tiers basically buy credits that are used based on one credit equalling one response per question. These credits work out to ranging in price between 40 cents and 60 cents.

King said that Attest does not rely on paying users, nor placing surveys in access gates, nor building campaigns that run on social media and are built on asking questions that are indirectly mapped on to your demographic (the dreaded 'Which 1980s Brat Packer are you?'). These, King says, are gateways to low-quality data, since people usually only click on them to get them out of the way. Instead, it relies on those algorithms, which in part are designed to figure out which kinds of audiences are most useful and receptive to answering the questions you are asking. That being said, those building questions can also opt to work with actual humans at Attest if they need help figuring out useful questions.

Surveys and the bigger topic of "consumer engagement" have been something of a hot-button issue in the last several years, not least because of the roles that they potentially play in areas like data collection and how that data ultimately might be tied to a particular user. Some believe that Facebook, as well as other social media companies that have built their business models on engagement, have a lot to answer for in how they build experiences and tweak algorithms to surface more engaging content, irrespective of the quality or nature of the media in question.

King says that what Attest does is a big step removed from all of that: although full of complexity and technology at the back end, at the front end they are more old school and direct, aimed at figuring out, for example, whether Bertolli olive oil should finally come clean and admit it's not Italian, but in fact Spanish in origin.

In what is estimated to be an $80 billion market, as data becomes more of a support -- and in some cases a replacement for -- basic intuition in business decision-making, King said the company has seen a growing demand for more surveying on its platform, and that is why investors are interested, too.

"Today’s investment underscores our commitment to Attest and our belief in their stellar team and innovative technology, which is revolutionising access to high quality consumer insights for brands around the world at such an exciting scale," said Colin Bryant, a partner at NEA, in a statement. “In the current climate, the need to tap into consumer behavior has never been higher, and we’ve seen how Attest has facilitated growth for brands across the pandemic. We foresee the demand for consumer data only getting stronger.”

"Attest is on a trajectory to overtake all incumbents in the market research space, and has its eyes firmly on the largest prizes," added Asheque Shams, General Partner at Kismet. "We are a startup investment firm with a mission to help fast-growing tech companies reach their greatest potential, so we are immensely excited to partner with Jeremy and team.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Uncertainty dogs 787 deliveries, MAX approval ahead of Boeing Q3

    Hopes of an imminent breakthrough in deliveries of Boeing Co's 787 jetliner were fading on Tuesday after a top supplier reported a lull in activity and two industry sources said the jetmaker continued to wade through lingering factory problems. Boeing shares fell 1.4% on the eve of quarterly earnings due on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since Sept. 21 as uncertainty continues to plague its main commercial programs. "There is a substantial risk that Boeing will recognize a charge related to the program at Q3 results," Bernstein analyst Doug Harned wrote last week.

  • TSMC Founder Considers Washington's $52B Chip Rebuilding Plan Unfeasible; Questions Intel's Intentions

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) founder Morris Chang for the first time directly and publicly questioned Washington's efforts to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing despite TSM's move to build an advanced chip facility in the U.S. state of Arizona, Nikkei Asia reports "Even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have,"

  • Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma touring Dutch research institutes-SCMP

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been touring Dutch research institutions to pursue his interests in agriculture technology, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP)reported, quoting people familiar with his trip. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. Ma, once China's most famous and outspoken entrepreneur, reappeared in Hong Kong in October, where he met at least "a few" business associates over meals, two sources told Reuters.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Strong Confidence Report

    Home sales rise

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in European stocks faded on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about the region’s econom.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeMin

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Coal Piles at 24-Year Low at U.S. Utilities on Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years as electricity generators burn the fuel faster than miners can dig it out of the ground. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Acro

  • Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

    Natural gas and power prices soared to an all-time high in Europe and parts of Asia in August as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and energy consumption increased faster than supplies. In China, the government has taken measures to increase coal output and reform power markets to ensure homes are heated this winter. BP's gas trading results were disclosed at an internal call with staff earlier this month, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.46 a barrel by 0654 GMT after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined $1.02, or 1.2%, to $83.63 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q3 Earnings As Oil Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs?

    Exxon Mobil is set to report Q3 results as oil prices hit multi-year highs. Is XOM stock a buy ahead of earnings?

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting

  • Chalco posts best profit in almost 8 years on high aluminium prices

    The state-controlled company, known as Chalco, said third-quarter net income was 2.23 billion yuan ($349 million), up around 430% from an adjusted 421.25 million yuan a year earlier. Profits were also up almost 6% from a bumper second quarter and marked Chalco's best result since net income of 2.79 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2013, Refinitiv Eikon data show. Third-quarter revenues meanwhile rose 51.3% year-on-year to 74.19 billion yuan as Shanghai aluminium prices soared to their highest since 2008.

  • Russia Wants Gas Price 60% Lower to Keep Energy Grip on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutRussia wants natural gas prices in top buyer Europe to come down by about 60% in the longer term as a prolonged rally will destroy demand for Gazprom PJSC’s supp

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • China traders hunt for coal price directions as Beijing reins in data providers

    Chinese coal traders say they are scrambling for price information on spot transactions, relying on personal communications as Beijing steps up scrutiny amid efforts to tame prices. The country's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission said this week it would investigate coal and energy index providers over spreading "fabricated" price information. The agency is also studying a new mechanism to guide coal prices within a reasonable range over the long term.