U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.75
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,766.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,870.25
    -91.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.40
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -7.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.99
    +0.29 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1952
    -0.0075 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7830
    +0.6660 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,363.19
    -347.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.49
    -9.22 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.12
    -2.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Attio raises $23.5M to build a next-gen CRM platform

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

While a partner at a VC firm, Nicolas Sharp took on the project of finding customer relationship management (CRM) software for the firm. The process, he says, was "a nightmare," leading him to build a CRM platform that could meet his -- and his company's -- needs.

"I became a developer by night and a VC by day," Sharp told TechCrunch via email. "After a few months, I left the venture world to continue the project."

"The project" morphed into Attio, a CRM platform that combines a performant data model with the collaboration capabilities typically found in no-code software. Founded in 2019, Attio caught on quickly, according to Sharp -- crossing the $1 million annual recurring revenue mark in December 2022.

Attio has more than 2,000 customers in over 100 countries today. And it's raising capital, just this morning announcing that it secured $23.5 million in a Series A round led by Redpoint Ventures with continued participation from Balderton Capital.

To date, 25-employee Attio has raised $31.2 million.

"Despite the current macroeconomic climate, we’re in an excellent position right now. We have multiple years of runway and are well-positioned to build what we really need to build," Sharp said.

Attio
Attio

The Attio interface, table view. Image Credits: Attio

Like most CRMs, Attio's platform creates a database of contacts and companies that a business regularly interacts with. It allows users to sort, filter and analyze customer records as well as take notes and create workflows, automatically updating details like contact information.

"When you use Attio for the first time, it syncs with your email and calendar and creates a view of your customer relationships with profiles, timelines of interactions and conversations, access to emails and intelligence on the strength of each relationship," Sharp explained. "You can also connect any other data source to Attio through our API. From there, you can sort through and filter these records and build workflows for different industries, use cases or scenarios."

Sharp isn't ignorant of the fact that the CRM game has serious competition, Salesforce aside. Gameball, a customer intelligence and marketing CRM platform, recently emerged from stealth with $3.5 million in venture backing. A larger rival is Glia, valued at over $1 billion, which is developing an AI-based CRM that lets agents get hands-on to help.

Sharp sees Attio's performance -- and price ($119 per user per month on the high end) -- as its key differentiators. Legacy CRMs, he avers, can be very powerful with complex data models, but also slow to deploy and costly. Meanwhile, CRM startups and in-house CRMs provide a better, stabler experience, but come with more simplistic and rigid models.

"There have been a lot of startups that have tried to challenge in the CRM space," Sharp said. "However, the fact that even with all of these options so many people are still in 'DIY mode' and so unhappy with their CRM means there's a lot of space for disruption."

Attio, not resting on its laurels, soon plans to launch a real-time reporting feature that'll allow users to slice, manipulate and visualize customer records. Other capabilities in the works include expanded workflow automation.

"The biggest challenge that CRM is facing is that the industry is dominated by one company. As a result, the current state of CRM is nearly the same as it was over 20 years ago," Sharp said. "That’s why startups prefer to run on a spreadsheet for as long as they can. The Attio philosophy, which sets it apart from other CRMs, is that it's designed to be flexible and adaptable, able to meet businesses where they are in their journey and grow with them as they scale."

Recommended Stories

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Makes Chip, Software Calls Amid ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip gear as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, Bank of America says in a ChatGPT report.

  • Alibaba and Ant venture to launch RISC-V chips for payments

    Alibaba Group Holding's chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, will release computing chips for secure payments based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture, the two entities said. The development comes as Chinese companies continue to invest heavily in chips, in the wake of U.S. export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor sector.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Meta can’t keep people interested in its headsets: Report

    Meta reportedly can't get people to stick with their Oculus headsets.

  • Delta Gives Passengers Something Free Other Airlines Charge For

    Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is on a mission to win over customers of AT&T and Verizon. Now that the carrier industry has largely followed T-Mobile's lead to do away with multi-year contracts to allow customers to pay month by month, there's more fluidity in the market base for carrier service. It's a tight marketplace, and T-Mobile is seemingly willing to fight for every customer.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • The Morning After: Hackers broke into a LastPass employee's PC to steal the company's password vault

    The top news stories today: Hackers broke into a LastPass employee's PC to steal the company's password vault, Xiaomi's 300W demo fully charges a phone in 5 minutes, Bing AI is coming to the Windows 11 taskbar, of course.

  • Intel (INTC) Unveiled Quantum Software Kit to Support Developers

    Intel (INTC) launched the Quantum Software Development Kit Version 1.0 to advance quantum computer development and create a community of quantum developers.

  • Microsoft Africa internet plan moves forward with fiber deal

    The agreement, with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, by 2025 aims to widen connectivity in countries such as Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to 20 million people, out of Microsoft's previously announced 100 million target. The effort aims to build a new cloud-computing and AI market longer-term, which would benefit Microsoft, Smith has said. The software maker's so-called Airband initiative brings together telecoms and electricity providers, non-profits and governments to increase internet access.

  • Polygon Rolls Out Zero-Knowledge, Privacy-Enhanced Identification Product

    Under the design for Polygon ID, a bar owner could theoretically use the credential-verification system to verify that a patron is of age, without ever having to look at any identification card.

  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is making its ChatGPT tool available to companies to incorporate into their own apps as it seeks commercial uses for the wildly popular chatbot.The company, which introduced ChatGPT to the public in November, is now offering paid access for businesses and developers who want to use the software’s ability to answer questions and generate text in their own applications and products. Customers will be able to hook their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface, gi

  • The best soundbars for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.

  • Sony 2023 Bravia XR TV hands-on: Bigger, brighter and even better looking

    After skipping CES, Sony is finally announcing its high-end Bravia XR TVs for 2023 and they look fantastic.

  • Hackers Stole IT Info Including Personal Details, Dish Confirms Cyberattack

    On February 23, 2023, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) disclosed getting hit by a network outage that compromised its internal servers and IT telephony during its earnings call. Dish consulted cyber-security experts and outside advisors to assist in evaluating the situation. Dish determined that the outage was due to a cyber-security incident and notified appropriate law enforcement authorities. Also Read: Notorious Hackers Briefly Compromise Coinbase Employee Information On February 27, 2023, D

  • Intel releases software platform for quantum computing developers

    Intel Corp on Tuesday released a software platform for developers to build quantum algorithms that can eventually run on a quantum computer that the chip giant is trying to build. The platform, called Intel Quantum SDK, would for now allow those algorithms to run on a simulated quantum computing system, said Anne Matsuura, Intel Labs' head of quantum applications and architecture.

  • LG's 2023 OLED TVs arrive in late March starting at $1,399 (updated)

    LG is now shipping its 2023 OLED TVs, with the most affordable model starting at $1,2399.

  • Microsoft is making it even easier for you to launch Bing’s occasionally creepy A.I. chatbot with a Windows 11 update

    “We’ve been inspired by people’s stories of how they are using the new Bing."

  • Apple’s Growth at the App Store Is Slowing. Things Could Get Tougher From Here.

    Barclays analyst Tim Long sees App Store growth lingering in the mid-single digits, as regulatory pressures and slower iPhone growth take a toll.

  • The 10 best investment apps for March 2023

    We compared close to 30 different investment apps and weighed minimum opening deposits, account fees and perks, mobile app ratings, available asset types, and more.

  • Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy

    The U.S. government plans to expand minimum cybersecurity requirements for critical sectors and to be faster and more aggressive in preventing cyberattacks before they can occur, including by using military, law enforcement and diplomatic tools, according to a Biden administration strategy document released Thursday. The Democratic administration also intends to work with Congress on legislation that would impose legal liability on software makers whose products fail to meet basic cybersecurity safeguards, officials said. The strategy largely codifies work that has already been underway during the last two years over a spate of high-profile ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure.