An attitude of gratitude: Holland car detailer aims to give back

HOLLAND — Jesse Rios at GR8FL (Grateful) Auto Detailing aims to provide much more than a clean car for his customers.

Rios launched his business in July 2023 and has since garnered attention — not only for the work he does, but also for his goal of spreading positivity.

Rios said it all started when a customer paid extra for services they received. At first, Rios was under the impression the customer overpaid, but not so.

“The customer explained they were paying for the next person that has a detail,” Rios said. “They wanted me to surprise them with a free detail. I’d heard of the pay-it-forward concept with coffee or at a fast food restaurant, but I’d never heard of it at a car detail shop.”

Jesse Rios launched GR8FUL Auto Detailing in July 2023.

When Rios surprised the next customer, they decided to continue the chain. In total, 33 customers in a row paid for someone else to have a free detail.

Rios has also started a program of his own, in which he puts all tips from cleanings into a fund. The fund is used to pay for a detailing service for a nominated member of the public.

“My goal this year, for 2024, is to give at least one free detail away every single week,” Rios said. “I want to give out 52 details this year minimum.”

Rios said he's always wanted to own a business, but this isn't the first time he's given back to the community. He and his wife have spent time as foster parents, caring for children in need for eight years.

“I try to remind myself every day how grateful I am to have the opportunities that I do, to have the family that I do,” Rios said. “It’s easy to naturally think of things you're grateful for when you're constantly saying the word grateful.”

The business is located at 2490 Van Ommen Drive in Holland. For more information, visit gr8fldetailing.com.

