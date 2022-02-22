U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0290
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,931.82
    +522.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ATTITUDE Launches Leaves Bars: A Plastic Free Beauty Collection

·2 min read

Bye-Bye Single-Use Plastic

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDE, a Canadian leader in body and home care products, continues its mission to raise the bar with better products for a better future. The plastic crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing planet Earth. Currently, more than 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year. ATTITUDE believes that reducing the single-use plastic in our daily routines can make a real difference. The company is leading the way by launching its new leaves bars™ plastic free beauty bars, a complete line of 29 bars for an enhanced beauty routine, designed to be more respectful of our bodies and the planet. The solid and concentrated formulas for body & hair are the quintessence of what the company is all about: eco-responsibility and clean ingredients combined with maximum efficiency.

Raise the bar with ATTITUDE.
Raise the bar with ATTITUDE.

Clean inside & out
Leaves bar™ collection features zero-plastic solid beauty bars for daily skin & hair care routines. The entire collection is crafted to offer maximum results with minimal ingredients, enriched with the company signature super leaves extracts. Watercress and Indian cress leaves, known for their regenerative abilities and for being high in minerals, vitamins, are used in these formulas to strengthen, restore, and revitalize hair and skin. The beauty bars are also formulated with nutrient-rich clays and precious oils carefully selected for their extraordinary properties.

ATTITUDE's leaves bar™ collection is proud to carry the EWG VERIFIED™ seal of approval from the Environmental Working Group. It is free of any ingredients of concern, vegan and has never been tested on animals. These naturally scented products with luxurious fragrances will quickly become a go-to for a clean wellness regimen, resulting in glowing skin and lustrous hair.

ATTITUDE's brand-new leaves bar™ beauty bars are designed to eliminate single-use plastic from our daily routine. They are carefully wrapped in recyclable, plastic-free, FSC-certified cardboard packaging.

This new packaging development is integrated into the company's larger circular economy vision — to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Restore. Since 2019, the company began offering low-waste packaging alternatives to limit its environmental impact. ATTITUDE provides eco-refill formats, using on average 80% less plastic and encouraging the reuse of plastic bottles. They have also planted over 1,200,000 trees to positively offset our activities.

ATTITUDE is committed to continuing to minimize its footprint with every product they create – from thoughtful sourcing and efficient production to waste-reducing packaging and transportation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attitude-launches-leaves-bars-a-plastic-free-beauty-collection-301487955.html

SOURCE ATTITUDE

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • Blackstone Swears Off Oil-Patch Investing as Private Equity’s Retreat Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- After watching big banks curtail lending and asset managers pare bets, fossil fuel producers are now losing access to some of Wall Street’s deepest pockets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapAn Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Tra

  • Ballard announces MOU with Adani for hydrogen fuel cells in India

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Adani Group ("Adani Group"; NSE: ADANIENT) to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MOU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.

  • Dakota Access Pipeline Loses Supreme Court Appeal, Leaving Its Future Unclear

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access Pipeline, letting stand a ruling that required a new federal environmental analysis and left the pipeline vulnerable to being shut down.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses After Biden Address on Ukraine: Markets

  • Nat Gas Spikes Higher on Cold Temps, Low Stocks, LNG Demand

    “Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern tier states by Monday morning,” the Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

  • How Duke Energy Finds New Life for Old Power Poles

    As part of its sustainability programs, the company recycles or repurposes 90 percent of the 25,000 tons of wood waste produced annually

  • Wildlife officials mark rare Florida panther for death

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided th

  • Top-Ranked Ulta Beauty Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating Amid Beautiful Looking Growth Numbers

    Beauty and health products retailer Ulta Beauty has been putting up some outstanding sales and profit numbers. The new 82 RS Rating means that Ulta Beauty stock has outperformed 82% of all stocks over the past year. Ulta Beauty posted 140% year-over-year earnings growth last quarter, to $3.93 per share.

  • A mischief of magpies defeated scientists' tracking devices

    Magpies support "Do Not Track" protocols.

  • INNERGEX announces closing of $172.5 million bought deal equity financing and $37 million concurrent private placement

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") has completed today its previously announced bought deal equity financing of common shares. The Corporation issued an aggregate of 9,718,650 common shares, including 1,267,650 common shares issued as a result of the full exercise at closing of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (collective

  • Iraq’s second largest lake drying up, turning up dead fish

    Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now, dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert. One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high levels of salinity.

  • Heavyweight Firefighting Aircraft Knocks Out Emerging Wildfires

    First-year performance statistics prove SCE-funded helitankers’ unprecedented, round-the-clock capabilities to stop wildfires in their tracks.

  • Friends tried rescuing man who fell into Lake Michigan. ‘Unfortunately they lost him’

    “They had a hold of him and were able to bring him up, but the conditions were too treacherous.”

  • 75% of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

    Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution. The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71% since 2019, while those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose to 82% from 75%, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries. Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.

  • A 'triple-bottom-line Benefit' for Toronto Affordable Housing

    10-year partnership between Enbridge Gas, Toronto Community Housing Corporation has created both energy savings and emissions reductions

  • Worley, ABB, and IBM to collaborate to create an end-to-end green hydrogen solution

    Worley (ASX: WOR), ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on helping energy companies build and operate green hydrogen facilities more efficiently and at scale.

  • Winds crank up as storm moves into Arizona

    Bundle up! Winter weather is headed our way!

  • Tonga reconnects to world as submarine cable restored after tsunami

    Tonga was reconnected to the world on Tuesday following repairs to a submarine cable, officials said, a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut communications to the remote Pacific island nation. "People on the main island will have access almost immediately," Tonga Cable chief executive James Panuve told Reuters by telephone, after a repair ship handed over the restored cable on Tuesday afternoon. School chaplain Penisimani Akauola Tonga was among those getting back online for the first time since the disaster struck the tiny island nation in mid January.

  • Sierra buried as heavy snow falls

    The National Weather Service said more than 11 inches of snow fell on parts of the Sierra on Tuesday. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful

  • 500-Pound Bear Nicknamed 'Hank the Tank' Breaks Into Nearly 40 Homes in California

    A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear "has lost all fear of people"