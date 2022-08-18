U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

ATTN ALABAMA ENTREPRENEURS: Wendy's New Franchise Recruitment Initiative "Own Your Opportunity," Comes to Birmingham

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy's restaurant
Wendy's restaurant

WHAT:                 The Wendy's Company has rolled out a new franchise recruitment initiative, Own Your Opportunity, that creates pathways for entrepreneurs in Alabama who want to grow with the Wendy's® System through franchising. The initiative creates expanded restaurant ownership opportunities for all and advances the Company's goal of increasing restaurant ownership among underrepresented populations.

To support interested entrepreneurs, Wendy's:

  • Created more competitive liquidity and net worth requirements for all new franchise applicants

  • Expanded economic opportunities by working together with four preferred U.S. financial lenders: City National Bank, Huntington National Bank, Wintrust Franchise Finance and First Women's Bank

  • Introduced a new global restaurant design standard that is less expensive to build, featuring innovative design elements to simplify operations and the latest technology that work together to create better returns for franchisees

  • Created a Build-to-Suit development fund to fuel growth in underdeveloped trade areas, where Wendy's secures and builds restaurants and hands over turnkey locations to franchisees

WHO:                   Wendy's welcomes qualified Alabama residents to apply to join the Wendy's family as a franchise owner in Birmingham. To learn more or to apply today, visit https://www.wendys.com/franchising/north-america-market-availability. Once the Franchising Questionnaire is submitted, a Wendy's representative will contact you.

WHERE:               Birmingham, Alabama

WHY:                    Wendy's is actively recruiting new franchisees in Alabama, with significant opportunity in Birmingham. The Company is seeking new single-unit and multi-unit operators who are interested in a transformative opportunity with a path to prosper and the prospect to lead within a thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

CONTACT:          Jennifer Jones
                            Ketchum, on behalf of Wendy's
                            (678) 447-3746; Jennifer.Jones@Ketchum.com

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.** Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

**This is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Wendy's will not offer you a franchise unless and until it has provided you with any required franchise disclosure document and presented you with a legal agreement with final terms for the offer of a franchise.

Own Your Opportunity and join the Wendy's team
Own Your Opportunity and join the Wendy's team
Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's)
Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attn-alabama-entrepreneurs-wendys-new-franchise-recruitment-initiative-own-your-opportunity-comes-to-birmingham-301608284.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

