ATTO Introducing NVMe Switch Adapter and Ethernet Ecosystem at IBC 2022

ATTO Technology, Inc.
·3 min read
ATTO Technology, Inc.
ATTO Technology, Inc.

ATTO Premium Storage and Network Connectivity Ecosystem Provides a Performance Advantage Throughout the Entire Production Cycle

AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments presents an exhibit of their premium storage and network connectivity ecosystem for media at stand 7.A24, RAI Amsterdam Center from September 9-12, 2022.

The exhibit includes the all-new ATTO ExpressNVM™ NVMe Switch Host Adapter. ATTO is the only company that can meet the demanding connectivity needs of 4K and 8K video content creation across all storage and network types.

ATTO ExpressNVM is an NVMe switch host PCIe adapter that supports up to 16 internal NVMe drives. This allows the creation of high-density NVMe storage that easily scales up and out without sacrificing performance. ExpressNVM adds enterprise-level management and configuration capabilities to NVMe drive arrays for total control and flexibility.

ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet, SAS and Fibre Channel adapters provide the most flexible and scalable connectivity for the latest generation of Apple® Macs, including Mac Studio®, Mac Pro®, MacBook Pro®, and any Thunderbolt-enabled workstation or portable. All ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters are directly compatible with Thunderlink 3 and 4 or with earlier versions via an adapter. ThunderLink is the standard in portable, high-performance connectivity for film and video production, relied upon by studios and professionals all over the world.

The same factors behind the need for NVMe as local storage are contributing to the need for fast, reliable and highly-capable Ethernet connectivity. ATTO FastFrame™ SmartNICs are optimized for post-production environments with features designed to simplify management of their amazing power.

ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software, an all-purpose tool for Ethernet network optimization, is designed for creative professionals who want to unlock the true potential of ATTO FastFrame and ThunderLink adapters. ATTO works with its storage partners to include an increasing number of one-click tuning profiles in 360 so users can easily optimize storage network performance without the assistance of an IT professional.

The entire ATTO Ethernet ecosystem of 360, FastFrame and ThunderLink combines to provide studios an edge so they can start, execute and finish their post-production projects faster.

ATTO storage and network connectivity solutions are designed to improve the user experience throughout the entire media production cycle. Ingest, editing, management, distribution and archiving all benefit from proprietary ATTO Advanced Data Streaming™ controlled latency and data acceleration technology, exclusive intelligent management applications and robust, thoughtful hardware design.

Appointments with ATTO at IBC 2022 can be set up now using the contact form on www.atto.com/tradeshow/IBC2022.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353


    In Nigeria alone, this industry, worth more than $200 billion, consists of over 40 million businesses of varying sizes, according to reports. Traditional retail in the country comprises small kiosks and open-air markets selling various products from food and beverages and groceries to personal care products and stationery. B2B digital marketplace upstarts such as TradeDepot, Sabi and Omnibiz have raised millions of dollars to help thousands of these businesses purchase inventory from manufacturers while providing solutions to track cash flow, payments and access capital.