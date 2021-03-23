Attorney Becca Brennan is Spotlighted in a Feature Article on Troy Media

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Attorney Becca Brennan was recently featured in an exclusive article on Troy Media, an online platform providing relevant insight into a wide range of industries including, entertainment, business, technology, sports, travel, health, and education.

In the feature article, Brennan takes the time to discuss the impact the global pandemic has had on the education sector. Brennan claims that due to increased isolation, many students now lack the necessary support systems fundamental to academic success. Having recently found herself studying for exams again, Becca Brennan understands the challenges students are currently facing.

According to Brennan, "The attenuating lack of support system can be acutely felt by law school students, who frequently rely on study groups to get through course readings and especially exams."

Having just gone through preparation for a series of accreditation exams, she provides some insight for students studying solo for the first time. She states that adhering to a set schedule, creating a dedicated study space, and taking energizing breaks all helped her remain motivated while studying independently.

She further admits that while she missed the in-depth discussions that come with group study, it is entirely possible to successfully register the material while working alone, albeit with some additional effort.

Those interested in reading the full article can do so on the official Troy Media site.

About Becca Brennan

Becca Brennan is an experienced attorney and Toronto native. After completing her formal education, Brennan worked in the New York corporate law sector before establishing her own consultancy practice. Currently working towards her Canadian legal accreditation, Brennan has experience in a wide range of legal areas including corporate structuring, corporate compliance, and intellectual property. As a self-motivated professional, Becca Brennan works alongside her clients to help build their growing companies and brands through her holistic approach and multi-faceted expertise.

