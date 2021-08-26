Attorney Christopher Vernon Recognized in 28th Edition of "The Best Lawyers in America®"

Attorney Christopher Vernon of Vernon Litigation Group has been recognized in the 28th Edition of "The Best Lawyers in America®" for his work in Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, ad Securities/Capital Markets Law

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Christopher Vernon of Vernon Litigation Group has been recognized in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. He has earned this recognition since 2009.

For his 2022 recognition, Best Lawyers® recognized Attorney Vernon's outstanding legal work in three practice areas:

Bet-the-Company Litigation (litigation that threatens an entire business or company)

Commercial Litigation (litigating on behalf of companies and their interests, or for cases involving two partners within a legal dispute)

Securities/Capital Markets Law (variety of litigation with a focus on representing financial brokers)

Best Lawyers® is a renowned, nationwide organization that reviews and honors outstanding legal professionals. It relies on peer reviews to conduct its annual evaluations of attorneys in all states, so the information gathered to make a final selection is accurate, insightful, and unbiased. Nearly 11 million confidential evaluations were reviewed for the 28th Edition. When the annual members are announced, only up to 6% of all practicing attorneys in the United States and who practice in nearly 150 areas will be listed as members.

