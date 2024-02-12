Attorney for Dover man accused of threatening presidential candidates argues First Amendment rights

Feb. 12—Lawyers for a Dover man indicted on charges he threatened to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and two other presidential candidates are seeking to have one count dismissed, claiming some of the threats are protected under the First Amendment.

In a court filing, a lawyer for Tyler Anderson of Dover requests that Count One of the indictment be rejected on the basis that the alleged conduct constitutes speech protected by the First Amendment, rather than a true threat.

Anderson was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with three counts of "transmitting via interstate commerce a threat to injure another person," according to the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

According to the charging documents: On Nov. 22, Anderson threatened to "impale" and "disembowel" one candidate. He targeted a second candidate on the same day, and in a series of text messages, said he would "blow" the candidate's head off and threatened a "mass shooting." On Dec, 8, he texted that he would "blow" the "brains out" of a third candidate and "kill everyone" who attended a campaign event in Portsmouth on Dec. 11.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not release the candidates' names. However, Ramaswamy, a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, was the only candidate with an event scheduled in Portsmouth on Dec. 11, a meet-and-greet at a diner.

In response to an event announcement sent from a Ramaswamy campaign cellphone on Dec. 8, Anderson texted, "Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!" and "I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f--- their corpses."

Each charge against Anderson carries a potential prison sentence of up to five years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to the AG's office.

Anderson appeared in federal court on Dec. 11 and was released with conditions on Dec. 14.

Prosecutors argued that he should remain in custody, citing the "violent, concerning" language of the texts, but defense lawyers said Anderson never intended to carry out the threats and does not have a criminal record, according to a presiding judge.

The conditions of his release require him to avoid contact with any presidential candidate or their campaigns, have the guns in his home belonging to his roommate stored elsewhere and take his medications. Anderson is currently receiving mental health treatment.

In a court filing, Attorney Dorothy E. Graham argues the First Amendment permits prosecution of true threats, which represent "statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence to a particular individual or group of individuals."

Graham writes nothing suggests that Anderson aimed to carry out such conduct.

"'When taken in context,' Mr. Anderson's alleged text messages do not 'convey a real possibility that violence will follow,'" Graham writes. "Rather, the alleged messages indicate Mr. Anderson's desire that the campaign stop texting him. A reasonable juror could not conclude that such conduct represents a true threat."

Graham argues prosecuting charged political speech in a society that suffers from "intense polarization" might overcriminalize the expression of certain groups.

"Religious and cultural minorities are especially vulnerable because others may easily misinterpret their speech; this logic extends to someone in mental health crisis," Graham writes. "Caution is especially warranted in prosecutions of online speech, which 'lack many normal contextual clues, such as who is speaking, tone of voice, and expression' that may bear upon whether a statement constitutes a true threat."

In another filing, Anderson's lawyers argue some evidence were obtained by investigators in violation of his Miranda rights.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Dover and Portsmouth police departments.