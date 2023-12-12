Florida Attorney General launches investigation into FSU snub in College Football Playoff

Attorney General Ashley Moody is the latest Florida politician to question Florida State’s snub from the College Football Playoff.

When the undefeated Seminoles, fresh off their first ACC title since 2014, were left out of the four-team playoff field in favor of Texas and Alabama — both one-loss teams — it quickly drew the ire of FSU fans. Many believe the decision was based on popularity, with ESPN working to create better television matchups.

The committee stated the decision came down to losing quarterback Jordan Travis late in the season.

Not happy with that response, Moody has asked her department’s Antitrust Division to investigate. In turn, the unit is sending a Civil Investigative Demand to the Playoff group seeking more in-depth answers.

“I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it,” Moody said in a statement. “No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws.

“My Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct. As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers — not only for FSU but for all schools, teams and fans of college football. In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now.”

The CID is asking for all communications regarding deliberations from the selection committee to or from Power Five or Group of Five conferences. It also requests all documents relating to public statements about the deliberations, compensation of members, the recusals of committee members during deliberations and any information on the groups’ ethics and conflicts of interest.

The Antitrust Division also requests all individual votes and vote tallies by members, anyone who received access to those votes or was present during voting and any software used to record votes.

The Playoff management group — which runs the postseason playoff — is comprised of the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director. It answers to the Playoff Board of Managers, which consists of school presidents and chancellors from Penn State, Western Kentucky, Clemson, Tulane, West Virginia, Troy, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Washington State, Buffalo and UNLV.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) also called for more transparency from the committee, as did other state politicians who have addressed the issue over the past several weeks.

This is the final year of the four-team model, with the Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024-25.

