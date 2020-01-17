Attorney John Q. Kelly Featured on ABC's 20/20 Discussing the Natalee Holloway Disappearance

Attorney John Q. Kelly of Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC was recently featured on ABC's 20/20 "Manhunter" special to discuss the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, 15 years ago. John has long represented Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee, and traveled to Aruba with 20/20 to revisit the case.

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "She had no idea what happened to her daughter; it was shrouded in mystery on a small island far away from home," Kelly commented.

In 2010, Joran van der Sloot contacted John Q. Kelly by email, claiming that in exchange for $250,000, he would reveal the location of Natalee Holloway's remains to Kelly.

On 20/20, Kelly described how he contacted the FBI and orchestrated a sting operation that resulted in federal wire fraud and extortion charges against van der Sloot.

After 15 years, Natalee's disappearance remains unsolved, but Beth still believes Joran is responsible for her daughter's demise. Joran is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez in Lima, Peru in 2010. Once that sentence is completed, he will be extradited to the United States on federal extortion and wire fraud charges.

About Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara, LLC

Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC, is the largest Greenwich, CT-based law firm, with additional offices in New Canaan, CT and New York City.

Established for more than 65 years, Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC's team of accomplished and dedicated attorneys represent clients in a wide range of individual and corporate legal issues, including: Personal Injury/Wrongful Death, Litigation, Residential and Commercial Real Estate, Land Use/Zoning, Trusts and Estates Planning, Corporate Law, Franchise, Employment Law.

To learn more about Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC, visit https://www.ibolaw.com/ or call 203-661-6000.

SOURCE Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC