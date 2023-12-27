Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, recently announced that attorney Tomi Robb has joined the Reentry Project team at the firm’s Oak Ridge office, 575 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite 201.

Tomi Robb

According to a news release, Legal Aid Society’s Reentry Project aims to provide essential services to those needing civil legal help after incarceration. Services provided through the project include expungements to help remove charges from a criminal record, certificates of employability to assist with licensure and employment, help with driver’s license reinstatement, voter rights restoration and full civil rights restoration.

Robb is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Law, where she had a reentry focus. Her work focuses on helping to restore essential rights for people involved in the justice system, the release stated.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Robb said in the release. “For people who have had a run-in with the justice system and are seeking to make a change in their lives, reentry services provide the best opportunity to rebuild families and communities. These second chances must be concrete, enabling people to make tangible progress away from a former way of living and toward something new. That is what reentry services are for − to see people restored.”

“We are pleased to extend our services to the formerly incarcerated to our Oak Ridge service area. Ninety-five percent of people who have been incarcerated will get out. It is to our benefit to make that transition effective. Tomi Robb will be a great asset in making that happen,” said DarKenya Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society.

Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at www.las.org, on Facebook or call 865-483-8454 or 800-238-1443.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Attorney joins Legal Aid's Reentry Project team in Oak Ridge Tennessee