U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,445.33
    -1,317.88 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Attorney Michael Richardson of Hillard Martinez Gonzales LLP Sues CenterPoint Energy Inc. on behalf of 28 Apartment Complexes for Storm Damage

·2 min read

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael Richardson of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP has sued CenterPoint Energy Inc. on behalf of 28 apartment complexes for damages that occurred following the deadly winter storm and freezing temperatures that occurred on February 12, 2021 through February 16, 2021. Due to widespread power outages, the complexes sustained substantial destruction including burst pipes and water damage. As such, plaintiff apartment complexes, which contain 8456 units housing thousands of residents, sustained significant harm.

Despite publicly commenting that CenterPoint would engage in controlled "rolling outages," the company allegedly failed to address the power failure in a reasonable and neutral manner. Moreover, had the rotating outages lasted just "15 minutes to more than an hour," as represented in CenterPoint's own press release, the resulting damage could have been avoided, the complaint asserts.

Attorney Richardson notes, "The challenges to providing electricity during severe cold weather events is neither unforeseen nor unprecedented. CenterPoint's failure to implement recommended practices to prevent the recent power outages demonstrates a critical lack of planning."

CenterPoint chose profits over "providing a safe and reliable source of electric power," according to the complaint.

Plaintiffs seek damages in excess of $1,000,000.00.

The apartment complexes are represented by Michael E. Richardson, Robert C. Hilliard and Marion M. Reilly of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP.

Case Information: Bay Oaks IV LP et al. v. CenterPoint Energy Inc. et al, case number 2021-14061, in the 55th District Court of Harris County, Texas.

Further information:

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP
Robert Hilliard
Managing Partner
bobh@hmglawfirm.com

Schedule an Interview
Contact Lauren Gonzales at 361-960-3146

About Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP
Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) specializes in mass torts, personal injury, product liability, commercial and business litigation, and wrongful death. HMG has been successfully representing clients in the United States and Mexico since 1986. Our experienced, tenacious legal team has earned a national and international reputation for taking on large, powerful, wealthy companies and bringing them to justice for causing personal injury or wrongful death. Bob Hilliard obtained the Largest Verdict in the country in 2012 and the #1 verdict in Texas.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-michael-richardson-of-hillard-martinez-gonzales-llp-sues-centerpoint-energy-inc-on-behalf-of-28-apartment-complexes-for-storm-damage-301246690.html

SOURCE Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP

Recommended Stories

  • At Cesar Awards, host hurls barbs at France's COVID-19 strategy

    Marina Fois, one of France's best known comedians, took aim at the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic in a searing speech to open a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees. The ceremony took place as anger and frustration grows amongst actors, musicians and artists at the government's unwillingness to set a date for the reopening of museums, galleries, concert halls and movie houses.

  • Oil Falls for First Week in Two Months With Rally Losing Steam

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in London fell for the first week in two months as signals of a patchy demand rebound across the globe and a stronger dollar held back a crude’s rally.Global benchmark Brent futures fell 0.6% on Friday. West Texas Intermediate also edged lower, posting its first weekly decline in three weeks. A fresh bout of bond volatility spurred a risk-off mood across markets, with U.S. equities declining and the dollar strengthening. Meanwhile, Indian fuel sales dipped in February amid higher pump prices, but demand has been climbing in the U.S. and the U.K.“There was this bullish demand scenario out of Asia, in particular India, but that may be plateauing,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. Still, prices “are supported overall, with the OPEC+ disposition to hold back supplies.”The global Brent benchmark started this week with a push above $70 after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, before retreating. The market is facing opposing forces from OPEC+ holding output steady and higher prices potentially encouraging a surge in U.S. shale production.“Going forward into April and May, we’re going to see pretty significant increases in demand,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “At this point, however, prices are a little overdone. The market is assuming a little too much in terms of what OPEC+ will do.”The availability of crude, meanwhile, remains tight due to the OPEC+ curbs. Some refiners in Europe and Asia will get less crude than they asked for next month from Saudi Arabia as the producer extends its unilateral output cuts. Three processors will receive almost 20% less supply than requested.Meanwhile, the refining margin for gasoline surged above $24 a barrel for the first time since June 2018 on a settlement basis, with the exception of April when crude prices plunged below zero. The combination of steep gasoline supply declines following refinery outages from the U.S. deep freeze and signs of demand starting to pick up are adding to a tight fuel supply picture heading into the northern hemisphere’s summer.See also: Juicy Profits For U.S. Refiners Seen Cut By Rising Biofuel CostsOPEC on Thursday sounded a note of caution on the outlook, trimming its forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump over the next two quarters. All eyes will be on next week’s International Energy Agency demand forecasts. Investors will also be watching for clues on the health of the U.S.-China relationship following a high-level meeting set for March 18-19 in Alaska.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi Must Face Trader’s Claims That He Was Forex ‘Scapegoat’

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Citigroup Inc. trader who says the bank made him a “scapegoat” in a U.S. investigation of foreign exchange price fixing can move ahead with a $112 million lawsuit against his ex-employer.Rohan Ramchandani, who was acquitted by a federal jury in 2018, sued the bank in 2019 claiming it leaked false information about him to the press and lied to regulators investigating the alleged price fixing. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Thursday rejected Citigroup’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that Ramchandani had raised a plausible claim for relief.The ruling is another legal setback for Citigroup, which last month lost a lawsuit it filed to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it mistakenly sent to a group of hedge funds in August. The bank is appealing that decision, which was widely watched across Wall Street. Citi is also in the midst of upgrading its systems and technologies after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve cited deficiencies in both areas last year.Read More: Citi Loses Bid to Recoup Massive Mistake in Surprise Ruling“Mr. Ramchandani’s claims of malicious prosecution are without merit and we will contest them vigorously,” Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for the bank, said in an emailed statement.‘The Cartel’In 2018 a federal jury in New York rejected the U.S. case that Ramchandani, Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign exchange trader, and Chris Ashton, the ex-head of spot FX trading at Barclays Plc, rigged the foreign exchange market from 2007 to 2013 by coordinating trades and manipulating prices. Jurors found the three men, dubbed “the Cartel,” not guilty of conspiring through online chatrooms to manipulate the $5.1-trillion-a-day market.Read More: Citigroup Framed Me, Acquitted Forex Trader Claims in SuitCitigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc pleaded guilty to currency manipulation in 2015 as part of a $5.8 billion settlement with the U.S.Ramchandani alleges that Citigroup chose to plead guilty to a fabricated crime the bank pinned on him, to avoid consequences including the loss of licenses. He claims the government based its prosecution on the false information.“By successfully grounding its plea solely upon Ramchandani’s nonexistent crimes, Citi limited scrutiny of, and potential charges against, its own senior managers and officers,” he said in the lawsuit.The case is Ramchandani v. Citigroup Inc., 19-cv-09124, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).Read More: Ex-Citi Trader Renews Dismissal Lawsuit After Acquittal in U.S.(Updates with details and context starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion

    Royal Dutch Shell's 2020 earnings from trading crude oil and refined products doubled from the previous year to $2.6 billion, helping to offset a sharp drop in fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trading earnings totalled $1.3 billion in 2019, Shell's annual report, which was released on Thursday, said. The unusually high contribution from trading helped Shell to weather one of the toughest years in the industry's history, when energy consumption collapsed during the pandemic.

  • Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High

    This latest purchase brings the firm's total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks ended mixed on Friday as technology stocks came under renewed pressure. Treasury yields resumed their march higher.

  • Shell Doubled Oil-Trading Profit to $2.6 Billion Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc disclosed the profitability of its sprawling and secretive oil-trading unit for the first time, saying it almost doubled to $2.6 billion last year.The scale of that result shows the importance of the trading division to the oil major in a year when weak demand and prices hit other parts of the business. Shell took advantage of wild price swings and a market situation that allowed it to make money by storing oil to sell later for a profit.The company’s earnings from oil trading in 2020 beat the highest ever net income at Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent trading house, which made a record $2.3 billion in 2019. Vitol has yet to disclose 2020 results.Shell only revealed the earnings from oil trading in its annual report, and left power, natural gas and liquefied natural gas trading out. Analysts suspect it was able to make similar profits from those businesses. The result is a boon to the company amid the energy transition as it leans on its trading prowess to push through less-profitable renewables.Shell’s B shares were up 0.4% at 1,510.8 pence as of 1:29 p.m. in London on Friday.“Trading operations are dismissed by the market as unsustainable” and don’t add a “serious” premium to a company’s valuation, Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said in a note. However, the disclosure shows “real value creation which will transfer over into renewable power.”BP BenefitsRival BP Plc made a similar disclosure last year when its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney revealed trading typically boosted returns by 2 percentage points a year, suggesting it makes annual profit of around $2.5 billion. The London-based major is also expanding in renewables, while scaling back its oil production.Bernstein estimates that BP earned $2.9 billion from oil and products trading last year and a further $1 billion from gas. For Shell, it estimates LNG trading brought in an additional $2.6 billion. The Anglo-Dutch major is the world’s largest trader of the liquefied fuel.The two European energy giants are best known for their oil and gas operations, but they’re also two of the biggest commodity traders. Between them, Shell and BP move more than 20 million barrels of oil and refined products a day, much more than the volumes they pump out of the ground.Yet trading has always been kept a closely guarded secret, with executives typically only making mentions of the units’ performance with general platitudes.In the second quarter of last year, when supermajors’ balance sheets were savaged by the impact of the coronavirus on oil prices, their trading units saved them from posting quarterly losses. Still, valuations for European oil companies remain in the doldrums and investors are still not rewarding them for climate strategies that remain unproven.“Each day investors understand the rationale and the proposition more, but understandably they want to see results, they want to see execution,” BP’s Looney said Thursday in a webinar.(Updates with analyst estimates in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in China

    (Bloomberg) -- An upstart contender to U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of last month’s vicious debt rout.Chinese government bonds have defied the turbulence rocking peers from Australia to Europe, offering a port in the global reflation storm. JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are among those who now see them mimicking the resilience that has afforded U.S. government debt the status of the world’s safest asset in times of crisis.The nation’s 10-year yield has been wedged in a tight eight basis-point range over the past month, even as price swings in the rest of the bond world have broken out. While that doesn’t automatically make Chinese bonds the go-to bulwark against volatility, it helps explain why a market once closed to most international investors is emerging as a shock absorber in wild pandemic trading.“At times when you’re seeing volatility in the developed markets like you’re seeing now, it’s a good place to keep your cash,” said Arjun Vij, who co-manages JPMorgan Asset Management’s $1.6 billion Global Bond Fund. “China government bonds are as good an asset as U.S. Treasuries when looking at long-term correlations versus global stocks.”Casting Chinese debt as a viable asset class for trillions of dollars in savings is controversial, given liquidity and accessibility issues as well as currency risk. But since it’s only very loosely correlated with other bond markets, it makes for a nifty hedge, the thinking goes, especially when the rest of the world’s biggest bond markets are getting clobbered in tandem.As a sign of just how insulated the market is, the correlation between one gauge of China’s debt and a broader Bloomberg Barclays global aggregate held close to zero during the rout two weeks ago. The relationship is now just 0.2, where a reading of 1 would indicate the two move hand-in-hand and zero means there’s no correlation whatsoever.That follows a similar pattern during the pandemic turmoil last March where the market was exceedingly stable, defying the storm in U.S. Treasuries. On Friday, the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 1.61%, nearing the highest level in more than a year.Alternative HedgeHolding Chinese debt is an alluring proposition for money managers looking for fresh hedges to counterbalance to their riskier stock holdings, a bedrock of the ubiquitous 60/40 portfolio. It also comes as investors begin to ask serious questions about the plumbing of the Treasury market amid the recent volatility.“Treasuries’ role as a safe haven is not there anymore,” said Tracy Chen, a Philadelphia-based portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, who bought Chinese debt for the first time last year. “There is an increasing possibility of using China bonds as an alternative.”China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic. As a result, yields there had already risen to levels last seen before the crisis, something bond investors in the rest of the world are only beginning to grapple with. At 3.25%, the yield on China’s 10-year bond now towers over its major peers.Investors are taking notice. Chinese bonds funds saw $420 million of inflows in the week through March 10, even as investors lowered their emerging-market holdings by the most in nearly a year, according to EPFR Global. They haven’t seen outflows in about 10 months.Foreign investors bought 93.6 billion yuan ($14.4 billion) worth of Chinese debt in February, after adding positions at a record pace the previous month, egged on by the addition of China’s government and policy-bank bonds into the world’s major indexes in 2019.“From a relative value perspective, all stars are aligned,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London who is overweight Chinese debt.. “We’re likely to see rotation not only from low yielders in emerging markets but also from global markets into China.”Still, there are plenty of risks that can throw a wrench into the trade. China is looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher. The debt market has long been criticized for its poor liquidity since local lenders hold the majority of bonds and don’t actively trade them.Last Friday, a normally dull Chinese policy-bank bond surged more than 200%, sending the yield to minus 14% by the close. While the move was erased on Monday, concern over what happened will linger.“China has a lot of work to do in terms of boosting liquidity for investors and build some financial infrastructure to enable people to do futures,” said Brandywine Global’s Chen.Uneven FieldThere’s also the question of the geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China that could spill over into the financial sphere, despite optimism that relations would improve under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the nation’s capital controls make it an uneven playing field for foreign investors.To access the market, international funds must wade through rounds of paper work. Once in, they need to navigate local tax policy and don’t have recourse to hedging tools. The central bank also maintains a tight grip on the currency and can often dictate its direction.In contrast, the $21 trillion Treasury market is still the deepest in the world, with close to $3 trillion changing hands each week on average over the past year. It serves as the benchmark risk-free rate for assets of many stripes. All that means it’s in a class of its own.Despite the limitations, foreign investors are willing to make sacrifices to get their hands on Chinese debt.“Every CIO we’re talking to is now making their first allocation to China,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime.”(Adds Treasury move in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shell names former BHP boss Mackenzie as chairman

    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced Andrew Mackenzie, a former BHP CEO and BP veteran, as its next chairman who will help lead the energy company through a major shift away from oil and gas to low-carbon energy. Mackenzie will succeed Charles Holliday who will step down on May 18 after serving six years in the role. Mackenzie, who left BHP Group last year after serving as CEO of the mining group from 2013 to 2019, joined Shell's board in October 2020.

  • Analysis: CNOOC needs to double down on drilling and deals in carbon-cutting gas pivot

    A rapid rise in offshore drilling and deepwater gas extraction may seem an unlikely path to lower emissions, but are central planks of Chinese energy major CNOOC Ltd’s plan to help hit Beijing's climate goals. While global peers like BP, Royal Dutch Shell have announced cuts in hydrocarbon output and huge renewable energy investments to cut emissions, China's third-largest oil and gas producer plans an ambitious gas-heavy overhaul of its production mix by 2035 as its way of helping meet carbon-cutting goals. The country aims to cap carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been put on notice.Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog on Friday as Beijing expands a crackdown that began with Jack Ma’s online empire.The token fine is just the beginning. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added.Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.“We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we view as beneficial to the industry, and will seek to ensure full compliance,” Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine by the antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory matters.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.A progression of rules unveiled in the past six months has taken aim at the dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.While Pony Ma doesn’t have the kind of high-profile globally that Jack Ma does, he is considered one of China’s most accomplished entrepreneurs within the country. The 49-year-old year has built Tencent into the most valuable company in Asia on the strength of its social medis and games businesses. Ma is the wealthiest person in China.Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, though investors had shrugged this off, pumping up the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% advance over six months contrasts with a 15% slump for Jack Ma’s e-commerce behemoth, which owns a third of Ant. Shares of Tencent climbed to a record on Jan. 25, valuing it at roughly $950 billion.The stock fell 4.4% in Hong Kong Friday. Shares of Tencent investor Naspers and its unit Prosus also declined. Spreads on Tencent’s 2.39% dollar bond due 2030 widened 9 basis points, while notes issued by fellow Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. also weakened, according to traders.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.A diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.Tencent’s fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2019, accounting for 22% of the total and making it the largest earnings driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of Ant’s revenue for the year.Valuation HitAfter Ant’s IPO suspension, the central bank directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.Tencent meets the parameters for such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having businesses that straddle at least two financial sectors.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysFintech is neither Tencent’s fastest-growing nor its most profitable business, minimizing the immediate financial impact, yet the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes of Alibaba’s shifting fortunes.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchOutside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to further action on the antitrust front.On Friday, the regulator fined Tencent, search leader Baidu Inc., ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a clutch of others 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum under current rules -- for past acquisitions and investments, stepping up its crackdown.Alibaba is also being probed and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $975 million that Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones has reported.Premier Li balanced his strictures last week with an assurance that Beijing supports the “innovation and development of platform companies,” as long as they fall in line with the country’s laws.Recent measures to rein in fintech firms weren’t aimed at a specific company, a senior regulatory official has said, and instead focus on creating a stable environment for private enterprise to grow.Yet, Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to fall in line with changing priorities. All three of the nation’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance. And there’s little doubt of the sway Pony Ma’s conglomerate has built in finance.Its WeChat super-app boasts more than a billion consumers that use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and buying groceries. WeChat Pay accounts for almost 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, second only to Alipay, according to iResearch.Tencent with three other major tech companies -- Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu -- together control over 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to Xinhua News Agency, which cited 01caijing.(Updates with background on Pony Ma in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies Near $58K, Stocks Soar to Record Highs

    And yet, bitcoin’s trading volume shows no signs of returning to previous high levels.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls, pressured by rising U.S. bond yields, dollar

    Gold prices slipped on Friday as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented demand for non-yielding metal, although bullion was heading for its first weekly rise in four. Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,712.50 per ounce at 11:37 a.m. ET (1637 GMT). Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose back towards a more than one-year peak above 1.6% hit on March 5, while the dollar index jumped 0.5%.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett finally joins exclusive $100bn club

    The 90-year-old investor is part of an elite group of five, although he has given billions to charity.