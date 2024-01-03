Attorney raises issue of email, phone policy for Selinsgrove employees

Jan. 3—SELINSGROVE — Following a state arbitrator's finding of unfair business practices against Selinsgrove, the borough's attorney is asking municipal leaders to consider a policy regarding email retention and cellphone use.

Attorney Robert Cravitz raised the issue during Tuesday's public council meeting.

Not having a policy "puts council and employee phones at risk" of being viewed by the public.

In November, a Pennsylvania Labor Relations hearing examiner ruled the borough had committed unfair labor practices when a new disciplinary code was implemented in the Selinsgrove police department without negotiating with the police union.

The ruling was issued following a hearing prompted by a complaint from the Selinsgrove Police Officers Association alleging Police Chief Shanee Mitchell "unilaterally" imposed a disciplinary code on Dec. 2, 2022.

During the hearing, Mitchell testified that emails and hard copies of the new disciplinary code were sent to each of the five full-time and one part-time police officers in September 2022 and she received no response.

Conflicting testimony was given by patrolman and union president Scott Grove who said the new policy was given to the officers on Dec. 2 and an email was sent the same day, with no prior discussion.

Hearing examiner John Pozniak found Mitchell's testimony was not credible and ordered the disciplinary code to be rescinded, which it was.

The Daily Item filed a Right-to-Know request for the emails sent by Mitchell to the officers and was informed they had been deleted and that no policy exists in the borough for the retention of emails.

"Currently, emails are retained on the police chief's personal telephone that are sent or received by her for a period of approximately 30 days and then automatically purged by her telephone provider," Cravitz said in a written response to The Daily Item's request. "The borough council is considering the purchase of official cellphones for its employees and when it does so then it intends to develop a policy or procedure for warehousing such emails for future consultations."

Council Vice President Bobbie Owens said the borough is considering an email upgrade and would consider the recommendation.