Attorney: Sale of former Atrium building moving forward

Mar. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Completing the bankruptcy sale of the former site of The Atrium personal care home should be "a pretty simple, straightforward process," Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Solicitor William Barbin said.

The team of the JRA and JPN Holdings LLC — which is owned by Jesper Nielsen, co-founder of a local mental and behavioral health company — won the bidding for the downtown Johnstown property Friday at a bankruptcy auction.

A petition needs to be publicly advertised, starting a 30-day waiting period before the transaction can be approved by the Cambria County Orphans' Court. There will then be a 20-day timeframe to close the deal for the 216 Main St. property.

"There should be no problems with that," Barbin said after the authority's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Explaining the need for the extended process, Barbin said: "Because property is being taken from a nonprofit use to an eventual for-profit use, Pennsylvania has a law that property dedicated for public use can only be moved to private use with the approval of the orphans' court of each county."

JPN Holdings and the JRA won the building for $250,000, outbidding nonprofit after-school program Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, which stopped at $245,000.

The structure will become home to Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates' administrative offices and mental health counseling services. That business was founded by Nielsen and Amy Croyle.

"They've got a growing business, and they're in that business that seems to have an endless need for services in that area, so I think it's all pretty positive," said Mark Pasquerilla, JRA chairman.

Renovating the building is expected to cost at least $800,000.

The JRA became involved because it has $125,000 in federal grant money for asbestos removal, pending U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval for this particular project. But those funds can only be used at a property owned by the authority.

An agreement is in place that states JPN Holdings must buy the property from the JRA.

Croyle-Nielsen plans to relocate its operations from Richland Township into Johns-town's central business district during the first quarter of 2025.

"New jobs in downtown Johnstown, we're really excited about that, bringing jobs," Barbin said. "We're not trying to poach other municipalities' jobs, but it's nice that all the jobs that have been leaving Johnstown for Richland over the last 30 years, it's nice a substantial number of these jobs are going to come back to Johnstown now. That's pretty exciting."

The Atrium, which provided services to seniors with limited resources, closed in 2023. Its sale was part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process for its former operator, Senior Choice.