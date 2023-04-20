Attorneys general ask for recall of Kia, Hyundai vehicles due to lack of anti-theft devices

More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a lack of anti-theft features.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 17 other attorneys general on Thursday sent a letter asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a recall of "unsafe" Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022. They accuse the automakers of failing to include anti-theft devices that were standard "in almost every other new car manufactured during that time period."

“The bottom line is, Kia’s and Hyundai’s failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles have put vehicle owners and the public at risk,” Bonta said in a statement. “Instead of taking responsibility with appropriate corrective action, these carmakers have chosen instead to pass this risk onto consumers and our communities.”

Spokespeople for Kia and Hyundai Motor Company, Kia's parent company, did not immediately provide comment to USA TODAY.

The letter comes one month after 23 attorneys general urged Kia and Hyundai to take action against a "crisis of thefts" fueled by social media. Data suggests motor vehicle thefts have been rising for several years, with Kia and Hyundai making up a large share of stolen vehicles in multiple cities.

Both manufacturers earlier this year began offering drivers enhanced security software and free steering wheel locks through law enforcement agencies, but the attorneys general say Kia and Hyundai have not gone far enough.

"This (software) upgrade will not be available for many affected vehicles until June and for some 2011-2022 models cannot be installed at all," Bonta's statement said. And a free steering wheel lock "does not address the underlying ignition system flaw that makes the vehicles so vulnerable to theft."

The attorneys general have asked the NHTSA to take "immediate action" and recall the vehicles.

