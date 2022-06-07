Attorneys Will Parker and Greg Sloan Announce Formation of New Personal Injury Law Firm, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group advocates for the injured in the greater Myrtle Beach area. The firm's practice areas include automobile, truck, motorcycle and boat accidents, defective products, Uber/Lyft accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, workplace injuries, and wrongful death.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myrtle Beach attorneys J. William Parker, III and Gregory P. Sloan are proud to announce the formation of their new personal injury law firm, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group (formerly Will Parker Law, LLC), located in Murrells Inlet. The new firm will focus exclusively on protecting the rights of injured victims throughout South Carolina. "I'm excited to be partners with my friend, Greg Sloan," says Parker. "With our experience and knowledge in personal injury litigation and our shared goals for growth, there is no limit to what we can do for our clients throughout South Carolina."

"Our lawyers and paralegals have over 70 years' experience in handling personal injury cases," said Sloan. "Will and I decided to focus the firm's talents and energies solely on personal injury law. The new name, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, represents that shift."

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group advocates for the injured. The firm's practice areas include Automobile, Truck, Motorcycle and Boat Accidents, Defective Products, Uber/Lyft Accidents, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Spinal Cord Injuries, Workplace Injuries, and Wrongful Death.

Gregory P. Sloan has joined the team at the newly formed Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group (formerly Will Parker Law, LLC) as a co-owner and the team's core personal injury lawyer. Sloan has 21 years of experience as a trial lawyer and previously served as a Chief Municipal Judge and County Magistrate.

Prior to moving to Myrtle Beach in 2021, Sloan practiced with a leading multi-state defense firm where he represented defendants in tort and personal injury, commercial transportation, premises liability, and mass tort matters. During that time, he served as Corporate Class Counsel overseeing the administration of personal injury claims relating to one of the worst rail-related chemical spills in U.S. history.

As Co-Owner of Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, Sloan will concentrate his practice on personal injury, catastrophic injury, auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death cases, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injury cases.

