U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.80
    +20.37 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.14
    +129.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,118.57
    +57.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.91
    +19.03 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.66
    +1.16 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +11.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    -0.0770 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0064 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5120
    +0.6110 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,199.21
    -1,066.13 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.10
    +16.47 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Attorneys Will Parker and Greg Sloan Announce Formation of New Personal Injury Law Firm, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group
·2 min read

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group advocates for the injured in the greater Myrtle Beach area. The firm's practice areas include automobile, truck, motorcycle and boat accidents, defective products, Uber/Lyft accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, workplace injuries, and wrongful death.

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, LLC

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, LLC
Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, LLC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myrtle Beach attorneys J. William Parker, III and Gregory P. Sloan are proud to announce the formation of their new personal injury law firm, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group (formerly Will Parker Law, LLC), located in Murrells Inlet. The new firm will focus exclusively on protecting the rights of injured victims throughout South Carolina. "I'm excited to be partners with my friend, Greg Sloan," says Parker. "With our experience and knowledge in personal injury litigation and our shared goals for growth, there is no limit to what we can do for our clients throughout South Carolina."

"Our lawyers and paralegals have over 70 years' experience in handling personal injury cases," said Sloan. "Will and I decided to focus the firm's talents and energies solely on personal injury law. The new name, Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, represents that shift."

Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group advocates for the injured. The firm's practice areas include Automobile, Truck, Motorcycle and Boat Accidents, Defective Products, Uber/Lyft Accidents, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Spinal Cord Injuries, Workplace Injuries, and Wrongful Death. 

For media and other inquiries, contact Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group at (843) 357-4111.

Gregory P. Sloan Becomes Co-Owner of Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group

Gregory P. Sloan has joined the team at the newly formed Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group (formerly Will Parker Law, LLC) as a co-owner and the team's core personal injury lawyer. Sloan has 21 years of experience as a trial lawyer and previously served as a Chief Municipal Judge and County Magistrate.

Prior to moving to Myrtle Beach in 2021, Sloan practiced with a leading multi-state defense firm where he represented defendants in tort and personal injury, commercial transportation, premises liability, and mass tort matters. During that time, he served as Corporate Class Counsel overseeing the administration of personal injury claims relating to one of the worst rail-related chemical spills in U.S. history.

As Co-Owner of Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, Sloan will concentrate his practice on personal injury, catastrophic injury, auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death cases, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injury cases.

For media and other inquiries, contact Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group at (843) 357-4111.

Related Images






Image 1: Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group, LLC


Serious Injuries need serious lawyers. Contact Coastal Carolina Injury Law Group at (843) 357-4111.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Big rig overturns, blocking traffic along Highway 99 in Merced, CHP says

    Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

  • Girl killed, 18-year-old driver seriously injured after being ejected from SUV in NH crash

    A girl was killed and an 18-year-old driver was seriously injured in a crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning.

  • Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash located

    Jessie Fleury, 39, of San Jacinto, was fatally struck around 6:40 a.m. May 27 near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives, where he was found lying on a dirt shoulder of the roadway, according to police and the coroner's office.

  • Motorcycle crash on 101 and 80

    Motorcycle crash on US Highway 101 and I 80 connector.

  • Police video shows motorist fleeing Akron traffic stop before triple fatal crash

    Police video has been released through a public records request by the Beacon Journal more than a month after the chief said the public would see it.

  • Man driving nearly 40 miles over speed limit arrested in Polk County

    23-year-old Brian Tinch reached speeds of 120 miles per hour while trying to flee from police.

  • Pin-in accident sends one to hospital

    Wichita Falls emergency responders worked the scene of pin-in accident on Midwestern Parkway Sunday afternoon.

  • Federal Way police investigating shooting

    Officers were called to reports of a crash Monday afternoon when they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his back.

  • No injuries reported after boat crashes into military beach in Destin at full speed

    No injuries were reported after a boat with four passengers onboard crashed onto the military beach property just south of the Marler Bridge Sunday.

  • Flaming car careens into river in Kentucky — and the driver is saved by passing barge

    The driver suffered burns but was awake and alert when rescued.

  • Bear killed after colliding with motorcycle on Colorado highway

    A bear was killed and two were injured after a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

  • Morning Crypto Briefing: Strong Start To Week As Traders Eye Incoming US CPI Data & Consensus 2022

    Cryptocurrencies have started the week in upbeat fashion, after shrugging off Friday’s strong US jobs data.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS Stocks Rise as Tech Rebounds; Treasuries Fall: Markets WrapRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundJohnson Faces UK Tory Leadership Vote as Party Anger Boils Over‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope of

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • KKR Buys Supply-Chain Software Maker Apexanalytix From Carousel

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm KKR & Co. has struck an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Apexanalytix, a tech developer for supply chain risk management services, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as

  • The Faster That Inflation Worries Cool, the Faster Recession Fears Increase

    After a big bounce off the May 20 lows, the indexes have been in a trading range for a week. While there has been some good support, there has been muted momentum and stocks have not been able to generate another leg higher. There are no obvious signs that the market is going to roll over again and start to retest recent lows, but there is a distinct lack of liquidity, and there has been consistent selling into strength.

  • The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

    The news comes as the reseller continues to struggle with widening quarterly losses, even as top-line revenues increase.

  • Big Money Eyeing Northern Oil and Gas

    Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) stock has been strong this year, rising 64.0% so far.

  • Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

    Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions. The transaction will mark BD's entry