Attorneys for plaintiffs in East Palestine train derailment case file to approve $600M settlement

Lawyers representing people and businesses impacted by the East Palestine train derailment filed to approve a $600 million settlement.

>> Lawyer in class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern pleased with the result, $600M settlement

The filings submitted on Friday outline the terms of the settlement.

They included a plan for notifying the community about the available funds and a process for reviewing claims to determine how much people and businesses will receive.

>> Norfolk Southern agrees to $600M settlement over East Palestine derailment

The settlement would provide direct payments to residents within 20 miles of the site and personal injury compensation for those within 10 miles of the site who release their claims.

Businesses will be compensated for actual net losses from 2023 that were related to the derailment.

“This is an important procedural step toward finalizing this historic agreement to compensate the residents and business owners of East Palestine and surrounding areas. Our goal has always been to hold Norfolk Southern accountable and get fair compensation to the community in a timely manner, allowing for residents and businesses not only to recover from the derailment but also to protect themselves in the long term. We will be in East Palestine early next month to meet with the community in person to provide more details and information about the proposed settlement.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer Southwest Airlines to stop service to four airports amid problems with Boeing deliveries Charges refiled against former Pittsburgh Public Schools student accused of attacking staff VIDEO: Group of Jewish Pitt students calling for release of 133 hostages being held by Hamas DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts