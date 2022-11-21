U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Attractive Opportunities for Players In Digital Battlefield Market, 2022–2030

·6 min read
Chicago, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management) Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The different geopolitical circumstances in the economies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Africa are responsible for the fast changing dynamics of the digital battlefield market. The need for digital battlefield goods, services, and solutions is also influenced by the increase in border disputes and terrorism in these areas. In order to improve situational awareness and surveillance during combat scenarios, governments and defense agencies all over the world are implementing digital battlefield products.

“[402 Pages Report] The digital battlefield market is projected to grow from USD 43.2 billion in 2022 to USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030.”

Key players in the Digital Battlefield Industry

  • BAE Systems (UK),

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

  • Thales Group (US), among others

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Battlefield Size"

389– Tables
82 – Figures

402 – Pages

The US company Lockheed Martin Corporation holds the top spot in the market for digital battlefields. It is one of the top businesses that offers goods for applications in cybersecurity, civil governance, and defense. It uses AI and machine learning to develop solutions for automatic target recognition, language classification, and predictive equipment maintenance. By integrating them across ISR capabilities, it also uses them to increase the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities of the US and its allies armed forces, which aids warfighters in making judgments more quickly and with less work. In March 2022, the space systems command (SSC) of United States Force (USSF) has a contract with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop three resilient NGG satellites with improved missile warning and resiliency capbilites. To satisfy the USSF mandate to launch the first satellite by 2025, risk reduction measure will be taken.

BAE Systems (UK) secures a major share in the defense and military markets. It showcases strong experience in developing next-generation technologies such as electronic warfare and artificial intelligence. Applied Intelligence Laboratories (AI Labs) is the research and technology arm of the BAE Systems’ Applied Intelligence business. BAE Systems Autonomy R&D teams have been inventing, evolving, and implementing world-class autonomous solutions for over 25 years. Their work includes pioneering data fusion, machine learning, and dynamic planning & control technologies. These innovations provide autonomous systems the ability to assess information from multiple sources and develop situational understanding, learn about changes in the operational environment, and act accordingly by making informed decisions optimized for missions. In June 2022, Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE Systems a USD 38 million contract to supply more guidance systems for the companys Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) program. LRASM can strike precise, high-value maritime targets at a distance while operating in hostile electromagnetic warfare conditions because to BAE Systems cutting-edge radio-frequency sensor.

Digital battlefield Market Ecosystem:

The key stakeholders in the digital battlefield market ecosystem include companies which provide platforms and soldier systems. The major influencers in this market are investors, funders, academic researchers, integrators, service providers, and licensing agencies.

Defense segment held largest market share in terms of value in digital battlefield market

Digital battlefields are frequently utilized in the military, mostly to shield armored fighting vehicles from enemy fire. Combat helicopters, wheeled or tracked armored fighting or logistical vehicles, naval warfare ships, and other systems can all have them fitted. Modular optoelectronic sensor systems, target acquisition systems, digital radar processors for target identification, and thermal imaging devices offer improved field surveillance and fighting by day, night, or in low light. Due to the increase in cross-border conflicts, several nations are concentrating on expanding their armored vehicle fleets, which has directly contributed to the expansion of the digital battlefield sector.

Digital Twin segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The digital twin technology refers to a complex collection of technical data that is merged to make a virtual representation of a physical product. This technology can simulate the entire life cycle of the digital battlefield product, predict its behavior, and optimize its design. Digital twin technology can incorporate data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities. It can also demonstrate the potential impact of real time design changes, usage conditions, and several performance variables.

In April 2021, the newest jet trainer aircraft for the Air Force is being designed and prototyped by U.S. Air Force weapons specialists utilizing computerized representations of actual objects. By allowing military corporations to compete with one other's designs online, creating a digital virtual version of a real thing, or digital twin, will aid the Air Force in developing and testing weapons.

In terms of value, North America led the digital battlefield market

With its robust economy and aggressive military policy, the US is acknowledged as one of the leading consumers and adopters of digitalization in the defense industry. Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation are important US producers and developers of digital battlefield products and services. In order to make up for its numerical disadvantage, the US has historically depended on its superior technological capabilities and high standards of education and professionalization. This advantage is gradually eroding as global rivals like China invest extensively in developing their capacities. The US has been forced by this to be proactive in the development of its capabilities.

