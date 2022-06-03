Attralus to Present New AT-01 Data at 2022 Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting

Attralus, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, today announced that final data from the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine from its Phase 1/2 trial of iodine evuzamitide (124I-AT-01), the company’s pan-amyloid binding peptide in development as a radiotracer for the diagnosis of systemic amyloidosis, will be presented in both oral and poster presentations at the 2022 Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting. The SNMMI Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held June 11-14, 2021, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Final Results of The First-In-Human Study of The Amyloid-Reactive Peptide 124I-p5+14, (Iodine[124I] Evuzamitide; AT-01) For the Detection of Systemic Amyloidosis

Presenter: Jonathan Wall, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor and Director of the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine’s Amyloidosis and Cancer Theranostics Program

Session: Integrated Session 9: Cardiac Amyloidosis: Advances in Imaging and clinical applications

Date/Time: June 14, 2022, 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PDT



Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Repeat PET/CT Imaging of a Patient with Systemic Amyloidosis Using iodine (124I) evuzamitide (124I-p5+14) Identifies Organ-Specific Amyloid Regression

Presenter: Emily Martin, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine

Session: Meet-the-Author Poster Hall Reception

Date/Time: June 13, 2022, 5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT



For additional information, please visit the SNMMI Annual Meeting website.

“Systemic amyloidosis is a group of progressive and debilitating diseases affecting more than 500,000 patients globally. It is a difficult disease to diagnose, and many patients are diagnosed years after the onset symptoms,” said Gregory Bell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Attralus. “Attralus is developing the first and only non-invasive, pan-amyloid, whole body imaging diagnostic designed to detect all types of systemic amyloidosis. We look forward to the presentation of these encouraging new data from Dr. Jonathan Wall’s Phase 1/2 trial for AT-01, at the SNMMI Annual Meeting.”

About AT-01 Pan-Amyloid Diagnostic

AT-01 utilizes the company’s pan-amyloid binding peptide as an amyloid-specific radiotracer to image all types of systemic amyloidosis by PET/CT imaging. In initial clinical trials, AT-01 has been shown to detect multiple types of amyloid deposits, including AL and ATTR, in major organs such as the heart, kidney, liver and spleen. Attralus obtained exclusive rights to commercialize 124I-AT-01 under a commercial license agreement with the University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The same PAR-peptide technology is utilized in AT-02 and AT-04, two of the company’s therapeutic candidates.

About Systemic Amyloidosis

Systemic amyloidosis encompasses a diverse group of rare diseases that occur due to accumulation of toxic amyloid deposits in tissues and organs, a consequence of aberrant protein misfolding events. These diseases are progressive, debilitating and often fatal. Systemic amyloidosis is significantly underdiagnosed due to low awareness, lack of specific symptoms, and no current disease-specific diagnostics. The two most common forms of systemic amyloidosis are immunoglobulin light-chain-associated (AL) amyloidosis and transthyretin-associated amyloidosis (ATTR). There is a significant unmet need for new therapies and diagnostics in systemic amyloidosis.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the efficacy, continued development and potential of AT-01. Words such as “novel,” “developing,” “first and only,” “potential,” “shown” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Attralus' current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Attralus' actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Attralus expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Attralus' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

