Attralus Presents New Preclinical Data on AT-04 and AT-07, Pan-Amyloid Removal Therapeutics Targeting Neurodegenerative Disorders, at AD/PD 2023

Attralus, Inc
·5 min read
Attralus, Inc
Attralus, Inc

  • AT-04 demonstrated sub nanomolar binding to Aβ, tau and α-synuclein fibrils

  • AT-04 demonstrated in vivo target engagement and binding to Aβ plaques in the brain

  • AT-07 (AT-04 + Brain Shuttle) demonstrated a 10-fold increase in brain penetration versus AT-04

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with amyloidosis, today announced new preclinical data for AT-04 and AT-07, the Company’s pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutic candidates targeting neurodegenerative disorders. The data was presented in an oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (March 28–April 1, 2023) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“We are encouraged to see additional data demonstrating the potent binding of AT-04 to Aβ, tau and α-synuclein fibrils, amyloids common to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body diseases,” said Gregory Bell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Attralus. “We are excited to further explore the potential of AT-04 in neurodegenerative disorders alone and in combination with the variable immunoglobulin new antigen receptors (VNAR) antibody-based Brain Shuttle in collaboration with Ossianix (AT-07). While most therapies in development target individual pathologies, such as Aß, tau, or α-synuclein, AT-04 and AT-07 target all amyloid pathologies in each patient and have the potential to transform the lives of patients living with neurodegenerative disorders.”

Results Summary

  • Patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and Lewy Body Disease exhibit multiple proteinopathies (Aβ, tau and α-synuclein), and a combination of these pathologies are commonly exhibited in the brains of these patients.

  • AT-04 demonstrated sub nanomolar binding to Aβ, tau and α-synuclein fibrils.

  • AT-04 demonstrated in vivo target engagement and binding to Aβ plaques in 5xFAD mouse model.

  • AT-04 and AT-07 demonstrated binding to Aβ plaques in brain tissue sections from patients with AD.

  • AT-04 alone demonstrated brain penetration similar to other monoclonal antibodies that have shown clinical efficacy in Alzheimer's Disease.

  • AT-07, the conjugation of AT-04 to the Brain Shuttle, resulted in a 10-fold increase in mouse brain penetration versus AT-04.

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Development of Brain Shuttle Enabled AT-04, a Novel Peptibody That Binds Neuropathologic Fibrillar Aggregates

  • Presented by: Suganya Selvarajah, Ph.D.

  • Session: 4310 - Symposium: AD & FAD Therapeutic Strategies (ID 115)

  • Date/Time: April 1, 2023, 08:40—10:40 CET

For additional information, please visit the AD/PD 2023 website.

About AT-04 PAR Therapeutic

AT-04 is a fusion of our pan amyloid removal (PAR) peptide technology with the Fc component of a human IgG1 antibody. The PAR-peptide mediates binding to all types of amyloid, including Aß, tau, and α-synuclein fibrils. The PAR-peptide can bind to pathological protein fibrils found in neurogenerative diseases. The Fc stimulates the immune system to remove amyloid.

About AT-07 PAR Therapeutic

AT-07 is a fusion of our pan amyloid removal (PAR) candidate AT-04 with the Brain Shuttle based on single domain variable immunoglobulin new antigen receptor (VNAR) antibody developed by Ossianix. The PAR-peptide found in AT-04 mediates binding to all types of amyloid including Aß, tau, and α-synuclein fibrils. The PAR-peptide can bind to pathological protein fibrils found in neurogenerative diseases. The Fc stimulates the immune system to remove amyloid. The Brain Shuttle was developed by Ossianix to be paired with payloads to improve brain penetration and therapeutic efficacy.

About Neurodegenerative Disease

Extracellular aggregates of Aß amyloid and phosphorylated tau are common pathologic deposits in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The removal of Aß amyloid plaques is an intensively pursued therapeutic target for the treatment of AD, with two FDA approved antibody therapeutics. Preventing the accumulation of hyperphosphorylated tau, and perhaps removal of pathological aggregates, may prevent progression of AD and may potentially reverse cognitive decline. In addition, Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein are believed to play a role in Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and Lewy Body diseases.

About Attralus  

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Ossianix

Ossianix is an antibody engineering company that utilizes single-domain antibodies (VNARs) from the shark to develop novel biopharmaceuticals for a number of therapeutic areas including CNS, immunology, and oncology. The company was founded by former senior executives from Wyeth and Pfizer and is based in Philadelphia, PA, with research laboratories in Stevenage, UK. For more information, please visit www.ossianix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the efficacy, continued development, and potential of the Company’s product candidates. Words such as “novel,” “developing,” “first and only,” “potential,” “shown” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Attralus' current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Attralus' actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Attralus expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Attralus' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Krishna Gorti, Head of Corporate Development
communications@attralus.com
(212) 489-4351



