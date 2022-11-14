ATV UTV Tire Market to grow by 43.57 Mn Units by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ATV UTV tire market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of 43.57 million units during the forecast period. The increasing trend toward adventurous sporting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, price fluctuations of rubber might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire market as a part of the global tires and rubber market within the global auto components market. The parent global tires and rubber market covers products and companies engaged in the development of tires used in various types of vehicles, and rubbers that are used in tire manufacturing. Technavio calculates the global tires and rubber market based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of tires for automobiles, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, and motorcycles. Growth in the global tires and rubber market will be driven by the following factors:

Tire aftermarket showcasing the higher potential

Increasing growth in the motorcycle tires market in APAC

Increasing adoption of alloy wheels for motorcycles

Growing bicycle market due to changes in market dynamics

Balancing functionalities in tire manufacturing

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ATV UTV tire market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing application in defense and military as one of the prime reasons driving the ATV UTV Tire Market growth during the next few years.

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ATV UTV tire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ATV UTV tire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ATV UTV tire market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ATV UTV tire market, vendors

ATV UTV Tire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2022-2026 43.57 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, OTR Wheel Engineering Inc., Sedona Tire and Wheel, The Carlstar Group LLC, TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP Co. Ltd., Titan International Inc., and Toyo Tire Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 UTV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

10.4 Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

10.5 Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.6 Maxxis International

10.7 Michelin Group

10.8 OTR Wheel Engineering Inc.

10.9 Sedona Tire and Wheel

10.10 The Carlstar Group LLC

10.11 Titan International Inc.

10.12 Toyo Tire Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

bicycle market due to changes in market dynamics: Increase in urbanization, rising disposable income, increased traffic and congestion, rising health consciousness and environmental concerns, and a significant increase in the fuel prices have driven the change in preference toward transportation mode among the people for a short-distance commute. In the past few years, fuel prices have increased significantly, which is expected to fluctuate, resulting in customers shifting their preferences to bicycles as a convenient mode of commute. Additionally, with the continuous rise in fuel prices, the demand for battery-powered bicycles and mountain bicycles has increased. Mountain bicycles are equipped with gears and suspension, which help in managing speeds better and make them easier to ride through mountain areas, overpasses, and rough roads.

