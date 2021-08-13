U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.85
    +3.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,534.15
    +34.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.62
    -2.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.72
    -13.35 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +24.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.65 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0580 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7580
    -0.6640 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.65
    +1,994.48 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.13
    +26.64 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.36
    +19.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

ATVI ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

The investigation is to determine whether certain Activision officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Activision develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas and abroad.

After a two-year investigation, the California Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging a 'pervasive frat boy workplace culture.' The agency found that the Company discriminated against female employees in terms of conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination and consistently failed to take steps to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. In response, nearly 1,000 current and former Activision employees have signed a letter calling the Company's responses to the lawsuit 'abhorrent and insulting,' and dozens of current and former employees have come out on social media to share their own allegations of discrimination. Additionally, several gaming outlets have halted coverage of any games released by the Company.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Activision Blizzard, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659653/ATVI-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Activision-Blizzard-Inc-NASDAQATVI-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Miss? Here's What Earnings, Marathon Digital Stock Chart Show

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

    Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Baidu Outlook Disappoints After Covid Surge, China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent pandemic outbreak in China overshadowed the internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20% from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), compared with the 30.9 billion yuan of estimates. The company predicted sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan for the September quarter, versus the 33.1 billion y

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t

  • Why small businesses should stop selling through Amazon and other online platforms

    Selling on platforms like Amazon should be a small business owner's last resort, not your first choice. Here's why and how to survive without them.

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports for the tech heavyweight island. The revision came as the statistics office bumped up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 5.88% this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.46% made in June.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.