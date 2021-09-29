U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    +164.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,848.75
    +84.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.90
    +12.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.12
    -1.17 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,219.81
    -377.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.12
    -15.03 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,437.22
    -746.74 (-2.47%)
     

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased Activision Blizzard securities (NASDAQ:ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of ATVI. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

The case alleges that Activision Blizzard and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Activision discriminated against women and minority employees; (ii) Activision fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (iii) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (iv) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision's operations; (v) as a result, Activision was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; and (vi) Activision failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision for harassment and discrimination.

Interested Activision Blizzard investors have until October 4, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665739/ATVI-INVESTOR-ALERT-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Deadline-Approaching

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard Sued By U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission For Workplace Harassment & Discrimination

    Activision Blizzard has another government lawsuit on its plate, with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) suing the Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft publisher for workplace harassment and discrimination on Monday. The suit, filed after a three-year investigation, alleges that Activision Blizzard’s female employees were subject “to sex-based discrimination, including harassment, […]

  • As Tesla pilots self-driving cars, auto insurance may become obsolete

    Tesla owners are beta testing “full self-driving," but who's responsible in a crash?

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • 5 things people get wrong about IRAs: Bankruptcy protection limits, inheritances and more

    There are rules about IRAs that could come back to bite you. Learn more about how they're treated in inheritance, tax and bankruptcy situations.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • Citadel Securities Faces New Pressure Over GameStop Frenzy

    Billionaire Ken Griffin’s electronic trading firm is under fire again over its role in the January trading frenzy in shares of GameStop after new information surfaced in a lawsuit.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues Parabolic Move

    The natural gas markets have rallied significantly during trading on Tuesday, as we have now formed a massive shooting star to pierce the $6.00 level.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Hillsboro semiconductor supplier on hiring spree

    As Intel has expands its Hillsboro manufacturing facility the ecosystem of suppliers around it is growing too.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • China Power Crunch Unleashes Turmoil in Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the Ci

  • China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

    China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction. China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result.

  • 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG

    After 19 rejections in a row, Ed Luggen got into Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business and graduated top of class “I wrote 24 applications over two years and was turned down nineteen times ... The post 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.