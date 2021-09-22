ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

U.S. markets closed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ATVI stock or other securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

The case alleges that Activision Blizzard and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Activision discriminated against women and minority employees; (ii) Activision fostered a pervasive 'frat boy' workplace culture that continues to thrive; (iii) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (iv) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (v) as a result, Activision was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; and (vi) Activision failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision for harassment and discrimination.

Interested Activision Blizzard investors have until October 4, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Activision

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664829/ATVI-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed

