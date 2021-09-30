U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.75
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,406.00
    +141.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,826.50
    +86.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.60
    +10.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +10.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8500
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,065.56
    +1,294.97 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.81
    +19.17 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,436.79
    -107.50 (-0.36%)
     

ATVI, SAVA, ZY INVESTOR ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-atvi-2/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-zy/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sava/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Citigroup urges appeals court to hit 'rewind' after Revlon blunder

    Citigroup Inc on Wednesday pressed a federal appeals court to let it recoup about $504 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders, saying its mistake did not entitle them to a huge windfall. The bank's lawyer Neal Katyal said the lenders had six "red flags" of the error, and had not expected the cosmetics company controlled by billionaire Ronald Perelman to repay them for another three years. "If you hit rewind here, it's not unfair," Katyal told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

  • Citi Asks Appeals Court to Fix Its $500 Million Revlon Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. tried to persuade an appeals court that disgruntled Revlon Inc. creditors should give back more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA trio of f

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Citadel Securities Faces New Pressure Over GameStop Frenzy

    Billionaire Ken Griffin’s electronic trading firm is under fire again over its role in the January trading frenzy in shares of GameStop after new information surfaced in a lawsuit.

  • Morgan Stanley Trading Duo Snared in Italian Ferry Firm Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and two of its top distressed-debt traders are being sued by Italian ferry operator Moby SpA, which claims it has recordings showing the bank and an investor were secretly trying to seize control of the company away from other creditors.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City

  • Activision to Pay Bias Victims in Settlement With EEOC

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., the videogame giant, agreed to create an $18 million fund for alleged victims of discrimination or harassment as part of a settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over its workplace practices.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingb

  • Google tells EU court payments to phone makers gave Android a chance against Apple

    Payments to phone makers to pre-install only Google Search on their devices were not aimed at preventing competition but were necessary for Android to seize market share from Apple, Alphabet's Google told Europe's second-top court on Wednesday. Google was addressing the General Court on the third day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get judges to dismiss a record 4.3-billion-euro ($3.7 billion) EU antitrust fine and a European Commission order to loosen its search engine grip on Android devices. The EU competition watchdog had taken issue with two kinds of deals made with phone makers, one being payments for only pre-installing Google Search on their devices known as revenue sharing arrangements (RSAs) because these shut out rivals.

  • Rams Relocation Litigation Grows More Problematic for NFL

    The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]

  • Amazon settles with employees allegedly fired for criticizing working conditions

    Amazon had terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who had accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and instituting rules that "chill and restrain" the staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October. The NLRB found in April that Amazon illegally fired them after they advocated for better working conditions during the pandemic.

  • Wells Fargo pays $72.6M settlement for overcharging foreign exchange customers

    As part of the settlement, the San Francisco-based bank admitted to overcharging and giving false information to customers for seven years.

  • Russia arrests top cybersecurity executive in treason case

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian authorities have arrested the chief executive of a leading Russian cybersecurity company on suspicion of state treason, a court said on Wednesday, sending a chill through Russia's IT and business sectors. Ilya Sachkov, 35, who founded Group IB, one of Russia's most prominent cyber security firms, was arrested on Tuesday, the RTVI TV channel reported as law enforcement officers carried out searches at the Moscow offices of the firm. State news agency TASS cited an unnamed security source as saying Sachkov was accused of working with unspecified foreign intelligence services and of treason that hurt Russia's national interests.

  • Why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg may be in hot water with the SEC

    Mark Zuckerberg's public comments contradict some of the information reported by The Wall Street Journal. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe Wall Street Journal recently revealed that Facebook treats users’ posts differently depending on their wealth, privilege and status. That and other findings based on internal Facebook documents may be troubling enough, but the social network’s bigger problem could be the Securities and Exchange Commission. The documents suggest Facebook presented different, contradict

  • Factbox - COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

    U.S. employers, universities and local governments are increasingly putting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place to contain outbreaks of the disease as infection rates remain high. Many large U.S. employers have announced vaccine mandates, including Walmart Inc, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc and the federal government. Cases against private employers tend to focus on violations of laws that bar mistreatment based on disabilities and religious beliefs.

  • Analysis-Huawei CFO's admissions likely won't help U.S. in case against company

    (Reuters) -The admission by Huawei's chief financial officer that she misled a bank about the company's business dealings in Iran likely won't help the United States as it continues to prosecute Huawei for the same charges. While Meng Wanzhou's admissions last week https://www.reuters.com/technology/huawei-cfo-meng-appear-court-expected-reach-agreement-with-us-source-2021-09-24 go to the heart of the financial fraud charges, legal experts say it will be difficult and perhaps impossible for prosecutors to use them against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at trial. And if the government were to try to use her admissions as leverage in any negotiations aimed at avoiding a trial, experts said, Huawei would likely say what she admitted was the result of extortion, or even a fabrication.

  • As Facebook faces fire, U.S. laws protecting kids online languish behind Europe

    Facebook Inc. faces another tongue-lashing on Thursday, but the members of Congress who will face off with a top Facebook exec have largely neglected to update U.S. law on kids and online services for decades.

  • Appeals are mounting in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    Objections to a historic settlement with Purdue Pharma are mounting in the form of appeals, with Rhode Island's attorney general saying Wednesday the plan doesn't hold the OxyContin maker or its owners accountable for its role in sparking the opioid crisis. Rhode Island appealed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. Separate appeals have already been filed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Washington state, plus some Canadian local governments and other Canadian entities.

  • Macy's sues to keep Amazon off billboard space at NYC store

    Macy's has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the giant billboard next to its flagship Manhattan store, fighting to prevent Amazon from taking over the advertising space that carried Macy's name for almost 60 years. In the lawsuit, filed last week in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, the department store retailer said there has been a restrictive covenant in place since 1963 barring the billboard space from being used by any Macy's competitor.

  • Stellantis' Italian manager faces extradition to U.S. in diesel emissions probe

    (Reuters) -Sergio Pasini, a manager at former carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA), now part of the Stellantis group, was released on Wednesday after being arrested two days before as part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel emissions rigging, a source familiar with the matter said. Pasini was arrested on Monday in the northern Italian city of Ferrara during a regular patrolling service, police told Reuters earlier on Wednesday. However, in a hearing on Wednesday the Court of Appeal of the city of Bologna ruled that Pasini should be freed as there was no risk of him escaping, the source said.

  • Brussels urges VW to compensate all EU 'Dieselgate' customers

    Brussels on Tuesday called on Volkswagen to pay out all European consumers -- and not just German ones -- affected by the "Dieselgate" scandal in which the automaker tampered with vehicle emissions to cheat pollution tests.