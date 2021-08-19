U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

AtWork Announces Strong Second Quarter Sales Growth

·1 min read

Second quarter sales easily outpaced both 2019 and 2020 levels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing staffing franchises, recently released strong second quarter sales results, easily outpacing not only the pandemic-affected 2020 results, but also those of 2019 during the same timeframe.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)
(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)

Though the pandemic heavily affected what was strong momentum coming out of 2019, 2021 has proven to be a year of explosive growth for AtWork. Over the course of the second quarter, sales were up 96% over 2020 and, more impressively, 25.8% over 2019. Over 70% of AtWork franchisees experienced growth over 2019 sales, a significant number given the trials of the previous year.

"We're so excited that 2021 has gotten off to such a tremendous start," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "As always, AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients from both a business development and customer service perspective. It is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be "AtWork for You" to our clients and talent on a daily basis, and our growth is the result of this continued commitment."

To learn more about AtWork, please visit AtWork.com.

To learn about AtWork franchise opportunities, please visit AtWorkFranchise.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atwork-announces-strong-second-quarter-sales-growth-301358320.html

SOURCE AtWork Group

