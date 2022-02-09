U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +29.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,523.00
    +181.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,856.00
    +121.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +14.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.83
    -2.03 (-8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,518.57
    -369.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.06
    -18.80 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.41
    +43.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

AtWork Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

·2 min read

Fewer than two percent of all North American staffing agencies earn Best of Staffing designation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)
(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)

"We are so excited to participate in the Clearly Rated satisfaction surveys of our clients and talent for 2022," said Jason Leverant, AtWork President and COO. "The industry-leading NPS scores, and subsequent Best of Staffing awards for both Clients and Talent, confirm AtWork's continued commitment to our mission, to be 'AtWork for You', differentiating from our competition through local franchise owners providing amazing service to their customers and talent. Our results each year underline this fact, continuing to position AtWork as the very best staffing company in the US!"

During this year's survey, AtWork received a net promoter score of 72.2% from clients and 59.8% from candidates, significantly higher than the industry averages of 29% and 18%, respectively. AtWork's full ClearlyRated profile may be viewed at clearlyrated.com/staffing/tn-usa/knoxville-tn/atwork-personnel-services-knoxville-tn-1.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

To learn more about AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

To learn about franchise opportunities, visit AtWorkFranchise.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atwork-wins-clearlyrateds-2022-best-of-staffing-client-and-talent-awards-for-service-excellence-301478208.html

SOURCE AtWork Group

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement. Despite several requests, Tesla said, the regulator declined to provide the company with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. In the past, the department has investigated claims by employees who believe they were discriminated against or harassed, but did not find any misconduct, Tesla said.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • Meta, Chime file lawsuit against alleged phishing scam on Facebook, Instagram

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had filed a joint lawsuit with digital banking company Chime against two Nigeria-based individuals who engaged in phishing attacks to deceive people and gain access to their online financial accounts. The lawsuit, which is the first joint complaint between Meta and a financial services company, alleged that the defendants used Facebook and Instagram accounts to impersonate Chime and lure people to fake branded phishing websites with the aim of obtaining their Chime account login information and withdrawing funds.